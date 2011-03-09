« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60880 on: Today at 12:23:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
Well heres the deal

He said he didnt discuss health issues. But three moths earlier said that he hadnt had the flu vaccine so go figure. (He did tell others to get vaccinated to be fair)

Sort of the butterfly effect?
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60881 on: Today at 12:34:11 am
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 03:31:44 pm
He passed away this morning. He was double jabbed but he tried his best to fight off this virus. He died gasping for air. RIP grandad.

Get the vaccine please.
sorry to hear that pal
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60882 on: Today at 01:58:10 am
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 03:31:44 pm
He passed away this morning. He was double jabbed but he tried his best to fight off this virus. He died gasping for air. RIP grandad.

Get the vaccine please.
Real sorry to hear that.

Kind of highlights our real problem going forward - old guys like your grandfather should be able to go get the treatment they need when they need it and get patched up and come home. Not run the gauntlet of picking up this thing when they go in to get that treatment because weve let the prevalence of it get too high. NHS staff can do the best they can to prevent it happening, but if its too high in the community they just cant succeed.

Sounds like you got some nice stories from him, priceless Id say.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60883 on: Today at 08:16:49 am
Andy @ Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60884 on: Today at 10:11:41 am
While I think it's fairly common for people to think that anti-vaxxers are completely dickheads, I've been watching a few videos and articles on the US unvaccinated and I have to say I do feel really sorry for them.

They've been massively lied to and manipulated and some of them are being interviewed on their deathbeds and are so desperate to have a chance to live and to go back and change their decisions.

Then you have groups of anti-vaxxers meeting with officials and spewing all sorts of nonsense about "The vaccine doesn't save anyone - people get sick and die anyway" - when the response is that 98% of people in hospital aren't vaccinated and that only 1 in 100,000 that has been vaccinated dies.

And it all falls on deaf ears, but you look at these people and they don't look off their heads or that they are wearing tinfoil hats or that they are stupid.

They look like people that are absolutely terrified, don't know who to believe or what the fuck is going on.



I'm, sorry, but I do feel really sorry for them :(



It's these utter fuckwads that have fucked their world that should be getting the contempt. I'm not quite sure why they are doing it either? Fame? Infamy? Money? What?


Absolute c*nts.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60885 on: Today at 10:16:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
Well here’s the deal…

He said he didn’t discuss health issues…. But three moths earlier said that he hadn’t had the flu vaccine… so go figure. (He did tell others to get vaccinated to be fair)
So. Jeremy Corbyn is frightened of the vaccine (because of 'microchips' and stuff), but he's also frightened of COVID. So, he urges everyone else to get vaccinated (to help protect him), and they can deal with the microchips and government/Gates mind control. And he became vegan to provide some theoretical cover*. Do I have that about right? My theory, after all, fit the facts. I am being at least semi-serious here.

* As most of you are probably already aware, there are no animal products in COVID vaccines. But they were tested on animals. But, since this would be done irrespective of whether or not vegans are vaccinated, the refusal by vegans to take the vaccines has no effect upon animal testing. Further, if we give into this kind of thinking, we could not do or consume anything, as animals (including humans) will be negatively affected (somehow and somewhere) by just  about every activity in which we might engage.

Edited to add:
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:34:11 pm
Jeremy Corbyn hasn't been vaccinated?
He recently turned vegan.
I just checked - apparently, Jeremy Corbyn has been vegan for 50 years. So, my theory based upon 'Corbyn recently turning vegan' rather falls down. Still, it is odd and pathetic. Just tell us, 'Jeremy', if you have been vaccinated or not.
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60886 on: Today at 10:54:46 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:11:41 am
While I think it's fairly common for people to think that anti-vaxxers are completely dickheads, I've been watching a few videos and articles on the US unvaccinated and I have to say I do feel really sorry for them.

They've been massively lied to and manipulated and some of them are being interviewed on their deathbeds and are so desperate to have a chance to live and to go back and change their decisions.

Then you have groups of anti-vaxxers meeting with officials and spewing all sorts of nonsense about "The vaccine doesn't save anyone - people get sick and die anyway" - when the response is that 98% of people in hospital aren't vaccinated and that only 1 in 100,000 that has been vaccinated dies.

And it all falls on deaf ears, but you look at these people and they don't look off their heads or that they are wearing tinfoil hats or that they are stupid.

They look like people that are absolutely terrified, don't know who to believe or what the fuck is going on.



I'm, sorry, but I do feel really sorry for them :(



It's these utter fuckwads that have fucked their world that should be getting the contempt. I'm not quite sure why they are doing it either? Fame? Infamy? Money? What?


Absolute c*nts.

Theres nothing wrong with that imo, we should feel sorry for lots of these people. Many of us forget society is filled with lots of more vulnerable people susceptible to things like this and other people take advantage of that. Id say a lot of us at anytime are capable of being swindled into believing many things on a wide range of topics. Especially if a person lives inside a very small bubble and echo chamber.

Different area but Martin Lewis was on the radio the other day talking about how people give him shit sometimes saying why are you helping these stupid people who fall for scams or cant save properly his argument was similar in that thats exactly who need help and why he does it. Many people in society either dont have the tools or are just more vulnerable. It can be similar for me with people being led into conspiracy theories also and some of these people should be helped and not mocked.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60887 on: Today at 11:08:57 am
Too many folk exclusively rely on social media for news sources.  This time last year it was 5g and Hilary Clinton scoffing babies in Pizza joints among other bollix.  Fuelled by the likes of QAnon, etc.  Many sources of misinformation have subsequently been banned (but sadly not all) but the damage was done.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60888 on: Today at 11:22:06 am
I have to say, I find it very difficult to feel sorry for anti-vaxxers, because most of them aren't just victims they are also culprits in this. Whether it's by not vaccinating their children or by spreading the lies and misinformation. Apparently, they're all clever enough to find stuff on the internet that affirms their beliefs that vaccinations are bad. How can they then not even try to find stuff that might disprove all that anti-vaccination bullshit? It's all out there. We all have to make decisions in life and yes, there are some decisions that are really hard and you might make a mistake. I feel sorry for people who might get those decisions wrong. Getting the Covid-vaccine is not one of those decisions. If you decide you don't want it and then you die from Covid, tough shit...
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60889 on: Today at 11:30:50 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:22:06 am
I have to say, I find it very difficult to feel sorry for anti-vaxxers, because most of them aren't just victims they are also culprits in this. Whether it's by not vaccinating their children or by spreading the lies and misinformation. Apparently, they're all clever enough to find stuff on the internet that affirms their beliefs that vaccinations are bad. How can they then not even try to find stuff that might disprove all that anti-vaccination bullshit? It's all out there. We all have to make decisions in life and yes, there are some decisions that are really hard and you might make a mistake. I feel sorry for people who might get those decisions wrong. Getting the Covid-vaccine is not one of those decisions. If you decide you don't want it and then you die from Covid, tough shit...

With the algorithms on social media an individual may click on something that appeals to their beliefs/prejudices and its down the rabbit hole they go, deeper and deeper with every click.  Then their understanding is apparently substantiated in real life by grifters such as Piers Corbyn.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60890 on: Today at 11:41:04 am
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 03:31:44 pm
He passed away this morning. He was double jabbed but he tried his best to fight off this virus. He died gasping for air. RIP grandad.

Get the vaccine please.

I have only just read this, sorry for your loss.  :(
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60891 on: Today at 11:51:52 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:11:41 am
While I think it's fairly common for people to think that anti-vaxxers are completely dickheads, I've been watching a few videos and articles on the US unvaccinated and I have to say I do feel really sorry for them.

They've been massively lied to and manipulated and some of them are being interviewed on their deathbeds and are so desperate to have a chance to live and to go back and change their decisions.

Then you have groups of anti-vaxxers meeting with officials and spewing all sorts of nonsense about "The vaccine doesn't save anyone - people get sick and die anyway" - when the response is that 98% of people in hospital aren't vaccinated and that only 1 in 100,000 that has been vaccinated dies.

And it all falls on deaf ears, but you look at these people and they don't look off their heads or that they are wearing tinfoil hats or that they are stupid.

They look like people that are absolutely terrified, don't know who to believe or what the fuck is going on.



I'm, sorry, but I do feel really sorry for them :(



It's these utter fuckwads that have fucked their world that should be getting the contempt. I'm not quite sure why they are doing it either? Fame? Infamy? Money? What?


Absolute c*nts.
I can't agree more with this. The anti vaxxers that spread this shit have the advantage that they can spread bite sized shit thats easy to digest. The scientific answers are harder to get across. Maybe the pro vaccine side need to work harder on messaging. Which must be really tough when the message seems so obvious .
There seems to be a small minority that spew the anti vaccine stuff and get it out there. And a much bigger congregation that lap it up, and forward it. There's those that don't know too that maybe feel it's safer to stick to the status quo. ( Aside fro. The last part this sounds very much like brexit).
I doubt theres anyone on their deathbed with covid not wishing they hadn't been antivax. There it's too late for the reality.  I guess this is how religious zealous probably feel. In their mind they know we are throwing away the chance of going to heaven, and only when it's too late will we see the errors of our ways.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60892 on: Today at 11:58:21 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:22:06 am
I have to say, I find it very difficult to feel sorry for anti-vaxxers, because most of them aren't just victims they are also culprits in this. Whether it's by not vaccinating their children or by spreading the lies and misinformation. Apparently, they're all clever enough to find stuff on the internet that affirms their beliefs that vaccinations are bad. How can they then not even try to find stuff that might disprove all that anti-vaccination bullshit? It's all out there. We all have to make decisions in life and yes, there are some decisions that are really hard and you might make a mistake. I feel sorry for people who might get those decisions wrong. Getting the Covid-vaccine is not one of those decisions. If you decide you don't want it and then you die from Covid, tough shit...

there are some that are genuinely just naive/impressionable and generally aren't harmful themselves (i.e. they won't be sharing their shite). but conspiracy theorists have cottoned on how to go 'viral' and now make use of memes and things for people to spread all over social media. those things are just as harmful as the Piers Corbyn / David Icke types who have huge platforms and people following their shite.

18 months down the line it's definitely hard to feel sympathy, but I can understand that some people just want simple answers for them just wanting to act like nothing has happened.

The messaging from the government overall hasn't been great across the pandemic. They really should've addressed things better as this was all pretty predictable from the start.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60893 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:16:07 am
So. Jeremy Corbyn is frightened of the vaccine (because of 'microchips' and stuff), but he's also frightened of COVID. So, he urges everyone else to get vaccinated (to help protect him), and they can deal with the microchips and government/Gates mind control. And he became vegan to provide some theoretical cover*. Do I have that about right? My theory, after all, fit the facts. I am being at least semi-serious here.

* As most of you are probably already aware, there are no animal products in COVID vaccines. But they were tested on animals. But, since this would be done irrespective of whether or not vegans are vaccinated, the refusal by vegans to take the vaccines has no effect upon animal testing. Further, if we give into this kind of thinking, we could not do or consume anything, as animals (including humans) will be negatively affected (somehow and somewhere) by just  about every activity in which we might engage.

Edited to add:He recently turned vegan.

I just checked - apparently, Jeremy Corbyn has been vegan for 50 years. So, my theory based upon 'Corbyn recently turning vegan' rather falls down. Still, it is odd and pathetic. Just tell us, 'Jeremy', if you have been vaccinated or not.

I'm not really sure Jeremy Corbyn telling the world he's had a vaccine is useful, like who cares? Him telling people is not going to influence people to get it.

He has openly made statements about the importance of vaccinating the world, the need for vaccines to be not-for-profit, and has actively encouraged people, young and old, to take the vaccine. I don't recall any other politicians doing anything other than showing a picture of them getting a jab and telling people to "get it done" - but (the non-whacky) Corbyn seems to be the one with the spotlight? Very odd.

Most of us have got pretty 'loose' with personal medical information because of Covid when usually we'd keep this all private if we're honest.
Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60894 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 30, 2021, 11:19:46 am
Do you have a link to the thread, Alan?

My mind was playing tricks - I didn't start it. The OP actually said "...there is nothing more dangerous than someone who is not a conspiracy theorist..."

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223442.0

This was my response to the OP

Quote from: Alan_X on July  1, 2008, 04:11:50 pm
I agree with the title.

A conspiracy theorist isn't someone who is willing to question their government. It's someone who is so gullible they will believe any old shite if it's presented in the right way - usually with the most limited of evidence.

In fact the more limited and circumstantial the evidence the better. Vague flashes, puffs of smoke, odd shadows, cod science, snatches of conversation taken out of context and most importantly coincidence are the staple "evidence" for conspiracy theories. Whereas any scientific study by experts in their field or government and independent reports can be immediately dismissed or seen as proof of the depth of the conspiracy.

Humans naturally seek explanations. Conspiracy theories are about simplistic all-encompassing explanations of things like assassinations and disasters which go against natural justice. Something as devastating and horrific as 9/11 couldn't possibly be caused by 19 Arabs could it? It's too immense and requires an appropriately immense explanation. Conspiracy theories invariably start with a supposition or an explanation, then look for evidence to support it.

The reason they're so dangerous is that they base their world view on prejudice and a willingness to accept blatant propaganda without question.

I know that governments lie to us sometimes, but they don't lie all the time.
