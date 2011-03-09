While I think it's fairly common for people to think that anti-vaxxers are completely dickheads, I've been watching a few videos and articles on the US unvaccinated and I have to say I do feel really sorry for them.They've been massively lied to and manipulated and some of them are being interviewed on their deathbeds and are so desperate to have a chance to live and to go back and change their decisions.Then you have groups of anti-vaxxers meeting with officials and spewing all sorts of nonsense about "The vaccine doesn't save anyone - people get sick and die anyway" - when the response is that 98% of people in hospital aren't vaccinated and that only 1 in 100,000 that has been vaccinated dies.And it all falls on deaf ears, but you look at these people and they don't look off their heads or that they are wearing tinfoil hats or that they are stupid.They look like people that are absolutely terrified, don't know who to believe or what the fuck is going on.I'm, sorry, but I do feel really sorry for themIt's these utter fuckwads that have fucked their world that should be getting the contempt. I'm not quite sure why they are doing it either? Fame? Infamy? Money? What?Absolute c*nts.