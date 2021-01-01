Family relative who suffers with dementia, heart problems, partially deaf had a fall last Friday. He was found on the floor by his carers, got told it was a 7 hour wait for an ambulance. Managed to get one after five hours, when he started getting chest pains. Went to A&E for a checkup as he whacked his head. All good. I went in with him, he can't remember what he did yesterday, but we had a good chat about when he played football, Liverpool legends from the 60/70 and 80s and his job at Camel Lairds. He got kept in because they wanted to keep an eye on him. Been confirmed he's tested positive for Covid and moved to Covid Ward with no vistors.
Shite isn't it, can't wait for all this to be over.
My dad passed away last year. Lots of dementia related falls. We couldn't see him for several months. No covid, but it just makes a shitty thing worse.