My dad passed away last year. Lots of dementia related falls. We couldn't see him for several months. No covid, but it just makes a shitty thing worse.

"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.