Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2101137 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60560 on: Yesterday at 07:55:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:24:52 pm
honestly, some very smart minds have been 'baked' by conspiracy theories, but a smart person can still be pretty naive, insecure or paranoid and get preyed upon by a seed of doubt. these theories explain very complex things in an easy way, e.g. that it's all part of a 'plan' or an 'agenda' which to some seems to provide comfort and community over the real answers.

that woman in the video earlier's son said she definitely does believe what she's saying and got radicalised online. it seems they're basically estranged now.
In other words, Occam's Razor goes out the window or was never known to be a concept in their minds to begin with.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60561 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
Im fascinated at how this is going to play out in the long term for all these people, there must be hundreds of thousands in the UK alone who believe in proper batshit crazy stuff.

Because as with everything in life this situation will pass, anybody who wants to go on holiday or do various things will need to be double jabbed and that pressure should eventually tell for all but the rabid hardcore.

However that will leave a lot of people eating a fat slice of humble pie about crazy shit they've been saying to friends and family though all this. Possibly the best thing we can do to bring people back into the fold is to be ultra kind to these people when they take tentative steps back towards sanity. Of course i will desperately want to rip the piss on a grand scale but maybe thats a pleasure i'll have to pass on for the greater good.

I think you're overestimating these people. I'm sure plenty of conspiracy theorists will have the jab when it threatens their chance of going to some Brit filled resort in Spain, but they won't back down or admit any kind of mistake, they'll just peddle their theories a bit less. Call them out on their hypocrisy and I'm sure they'll go back to spinning their bullshit again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60562 on: Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:17:22 pm
With our stalling vaccine rollout in adults I expect we will follow suit.  The seven day average of first doses has dropped below 50k and at that rate it's going to take a very long time to reach the remaining 10% of adults currently unvaccinated.  In practice a significant number will, of course, never be vaccinated.

With the suggested herd immunity level of Delta at 80-85% of ALL people it seems a matter of time before policy is changed here to vaccinate children (I'm pretty sure we can't even get to 80% levels if every single adult had the vaccine due to our demographics!).  Unless the approach of a summer of exposure is deemed sufficient to get towards herd immunity.

I also notice that Spain has nudged narrowly ahead of the UK in the proportion of all people having had at least one dose and most of Western Europe are not far back anymore either (Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Italy etc. and France's recent policy changes are making a big difference there).  Netherlands has moved ahead in Western Europe for having highest proportion of all people double-vaccinated.  Apart from France all seem to be plateauing similarly to the UK as the low hanging fruit is exhausted.

Hopefully your right and we follow suit, but the noises coming from the relevant authorities on vaccinating the under 18s seems to be a bit mixed. With the current low numbers being vaccinated we should have enough Pfizer and Moderna that supply isnt too much of an issue if we move to the under 18s, especially before universities start at the end of September.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60563 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm »
Sajid Javid you fucking vicious c*nt
Gobshite
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60564 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm
Sajid Javid you fucking vicious c*nt
Gobshite

He really is a vile piece if shit isn't he
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60565 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
He really is a vile piece if shit isn't he

It's mad that In 16 months of this shit nothing has triggered an absolute feral rage inside me as much as his tweet tonight
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60566 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
It's mad that In 16 months of this shit nothing has triggered an absolute feral rage inside me as much as his tweet tonight

What tweet?

Slagging off NHS staff?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60567 on: Yesterday at 10:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:55:39 pm
In other words, Occam's Razor goes out the window or was never known to be a concept in their minds to begin with.
A simple solution isn't as good as one that makes you an itk backed by some idiots on Facebook.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60568 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60569 on: Today at 08:02:14 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60570 on: Today at 08:18:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

And rightly criticised

https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/national/19467040.sajid-javid-criticised-suggesting-people-cowered-covid-19/
A financier in charge of health and social care is prioritising the economy over health and social care.  It's not a surprise but that tweet is still jarringly awful.

I thought we had scraped the barrel when people were looking bad longingly at the likes of Hunt and May but Javid may sink so low that even Hancock becomes fondly remembered.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60571 on: Today at 08:41:01 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

And rightly criticised

https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/national/19467040.sajid-javid-criticised-suggesting-people-cowered-covid-19/

Nothing wrong with what he said.

What is more worrying is the nonsense being said by the lunatics at that protest at Trafalgor Square. I'd section them and put their children in care, they are lost people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60572 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:41:01 am
Nothing wrong with what he said.

What is more worrying is the nonsense being said by the lunatics at that protest at Trafalgor Square. I'd section them and put their children in care, they are lost people.

You dont think there's anything wrong with him saying we've been "cowering" from the virus?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60573 on: Today at 09:17:55 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:54:59 am
You dont think there's anything wrong with him saying we've been "cowering" from the virus?

He didn't say we have been 'cowering' tho. Saying we need to learn to live with this virus by getting your jab?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60574 on: Today at 09:24:33 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:17:55 am
He didn't say we have been 'cowering' tho. Saying we need to learn to live with this virus by getting your jab?

He did. Its literally in the tweet, "learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60575 on: Today at 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:33 am
He did. Its literally in the tweet, "learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus"

Always think its helpful to look at the full text:

Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60576 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
The blokes an utter c*nt, he should be ashamed of himself, literally saying that people who have followed the rules to protect their friends and family have been cowering from a virus that has claimed the lives of at least 130,000 UK citizens.

He should be sacked for his insensitive remark. I can't abide the bloke, Hancock was hapless but this bloke is dangerous
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60577 on: Today at 10:41:28 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:34:47 am
Always think its helpful to look at the full text:

Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.


As part of a cabal that has seen at least 130k dead his use of words were distasteful at best.  Maybe thats  being generous and he just doesnt care.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60578 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
Im fascinated at how this is going to play out in the long term for all these people, there must be hundreds of thousands in the UK alone who believe in proper batshit crazy stuff.

Because as with everything in life this situation will pass, anybody who wants to go on holiday or do various things will need to be double jabbed and that pressure should eventually tell for all but the rabid hardcore.

However that will leave a lot of people eating a fat slice of humble pie about crazy shit they've been saying to friends and family though all this. Possibly the best thing we can do to bring people back into the fold is to be ultra kind to these people when they take tentative steps back towards sanity. Of course i will desperately want to rip the piss on a grand scale but maybe thats a pleasure i'll have to pass on for the greater good.

people have been believing conspiracies since the dawn of time. they continue to operate and thrive by being about 5% correct about things. E.g. they're all feeling pretty smug that vaccine passports have become a thing, albeit ignoring that the whole crux of their conspiracy is that 'they're using it to digitally enslave us' is just batshit crazy.

you just have to see how QAnon's followers still believe despite none of the predictions coming true and Trump not being reelected. it just grows new legs.

I think the best thing is to speak with friends/family on some compassionate level and ask a lot of 'why' questions around their beliefs. although that said i prefer just laughing at them and cutting off ties, particularly if they've gone far too deep into the rabbit hole.

in 5-10+ years time a lot of them will have conveniently forgot that they assumed every vaccinated person was suddenly gonna die.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60579 on: Today at 11:18:53 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/sajidjavid/status/1418932718847541248

And rightly criticised

https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/national/19467040.sajid-javid-criticised-suggesting-people-cowered-covid-19/

truly disgusting. this guy has been AWFUL since day 1 to the point he makes Hancock look vaguely good. it's incredibly worrying that he's responsible for this country's healthcare. the guy does not care.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60580 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
If to cower means 'living in fear of'.  Then I don't think it's unreasonable to say that's what we've been doing. We have changed our behaviour to protect people. IF it means being cowardly ( which it might well), then it really wasn't a great thing to say .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60581 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
CDC seems to be withdrawing PCR tests by the end of 2021 and asking labs to use multiplex test that can differentiate between Covid and the flu.

Might be reading into the lines a little but it seems to suggest the PCR test was giving some false positives for Covid. I wonder if we'd move to this? I'm assuming there's quite a few businesses looking at finding the most accurate means of testing possible.

https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-urges-labs-covid-tests-025958593.html

Do Americans even make use of rapid testing for day-to-day use? The FDA raised some concerns over the safety / reliability of it a while last month.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:46 pm by RainbowFlick »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60582 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:41:01 am
Nothing wrong with what he said.

What is more worrying is the nonsense being said by the lunatics at that protest at Trafalgor Square. I'd section them and put their children in care, they are lost people.

These people are demented and need sectioning. The concern is just how many of them there are now at these things. It's a cult.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60583 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:41:01 am
Nothing wrong with what he said.

What is more worrying is the nonsense being said by the lunatics at that protest at Trafalgor Square. I'd section them and put their children in care, they are lost people.

I see.

I know four people that are dead from the virus. I know two that are fucked for life.

Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked.

That's them told then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60584 on: Today at 12:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:14:42 pm
I see.

I know four people that are dead from the virus. I know two that are fucked for life.

Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked.

That's them told then.

Just wondering how you got to "Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked." from the following statement?

Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60585 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:39:01 pm
Just wondering how you got to "Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked." from the following statement?

Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.

Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.



As a few others have stated why it's offensive and insensitive, I'll post their replies here so you can try and get a little empathy yourself;

Co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Jo Goodman said Mr Javids comments are deeply insensitive on a number of levels.

Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring, she added.

Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Governments dangerously mixed messaging.

____________________________________________

David Lammy;

Cower?

129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your governments watch.

Dont denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe

____________________________________

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Mr Javids tweet was outrageous while thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19.

His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others, she said in a statement.

He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology.

_________________________________________________

Public health expert Devi Sridhar said his remarks would be painful to read for those who were severely ill and those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote: It wasnt because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus.

And wanting to avoid getting Covid isnt cowering  its being sensible & looking out for others.



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60586 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:52:14 pm

As a few others have stated why it's offensive and insensitive, I'll post their replies here so you can try and get a little empathy yourself;

Co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Jo Goodman said Mr Javids comments are deeply insensitive on a number of levels.

Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring, she added.

Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Governments dangerously mixed messaging.

____________________________________________

David Lammy;

Cower?

129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your governments watch.

Dont denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe

____________________________________

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Mr Javids tweet was outrageous while thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19.

His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others, she said in a statement.

He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology.

_________________________________________________

Public health expert Devi Sridhar said his remarks would be painful to read for those who were severely ill and those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote: It wasnt because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus.

And wanting to avoid getting Covid isnt cowering  its being sensible & looking out for others.





I was just wondering how you got there, from the statement of Javid to "Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked."

Also not sure what you mean by "try to get a little empathy yourself"?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60587 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:59:16 pm
I was just wondering how you got there, from the statement of Javid to "Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked."

Also not sure what you mean by "try to get a little empathy yourself"?

Me and the missus have been looking after several vunerable neighbours since this began and her elderly vunerable dad.

I haven't seen one of my mates since this fucking thing happened and I haven't seen any of my family apart from my wifes dad since the fucking thing happened on order to shield and protect people we are looking after who almost certainly would die if they got it.


And I'm fucking cowering?

If you can't see why it's offensive then I think there is seriously something wrong with you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60588 on: Today at 01:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:02:08 pm
Me and the missus have been looking after several vunerable neighbours since this began and her elderly vunerable dad.

I haven't seen one of my mates since this fucking thing happened and I haven't seen any of my family apart from my wifes dad since the fucking thing happened on order to shield and protect people we are looking after who almost certainly would die if they got it.


And I'm fucking cowering?

If you can't see why it's offensive then I think there is seriously something wrong with you.


I've been looking after elderly relatives throughout and many other elderly people via my job. I'm not vulnerable but have certainly cowered at times and most of the people I've looked after have definitely cowered. It's very difficult not to cower when you are vulnerable and subject to a grave threat to your health. I just don't see what's wrong with cowering when you are scared, it seems a normal thing to do.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60589 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm »
Javids apologised.  Maybe if he practiced what he preaches he wouldnt have caught himself a dose and forced other members of his incompetent cabal to go into isolation (via another u-turn) a week or 2 into the job.

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-health-secretary-sajid-javid-apologises-for-cower-from-coronavirus-tweet-12363698





Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60590 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:09:13 pm
I've been looking after elderly relatives throughout and many other elderly people via my job. I'm not vulnerable but have certainly cowered at times and most of the people I've looked after have definitely cowered. It's very difficult not to cower when you are vulnerable and subject to a grave threat to your health. I just don't see what's wrong with cowering when you are scared, it seems a normal thing to do.

"Cowering" is a descriptive term for someone that is a coward.

It's not cowardly trying to fucking protect other people and to look after yourself and your family.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60591 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:13:44 pm
"Cowering" is a descriptive term for someone that is a coward.

It's not cowardly trying to fucking protect other people and to look after yourself and your family.

It's not, anyone can cower, it doesn't make them a coward.

cow·​er | \ ˈkau̇(-ə)r  \
cowered; cowering; cowers
Definition of cower
intransitive verb

: to shrink away or crouch especially for shelter from something that menaces, domineers, or dismays
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60592 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:18:40 pm
It's not, anyone can cower, it doesn't make them a coward.

cow·​er | \ ˈkau̇(-ə)r  \
cowered; cowering; cowers
Definition of cower
intransitive verb

: to shrink away or crouch especially for shelter from something that menaces, domineers, or dismays


Here's a question, why do most people think that what he said was wrong? Why has he apologised if you're right?

As I said, it appears that you have a problem with empathy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60593 on: Today at 01:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:13:44 pm
"Cowering" is a descriptive term for someone that is a coward.

It's not cowardly trying to fucking protect other people and to look after yourself and your family.

No it doest. It means crouch down in fear.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60594 on: Today at 01:27:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:21:04 pm
No it doest. It means crouch down in fear.


So I'm crouching down in fear when I'm trying to protect people?

I see.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60595 on: Today at 01:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:19:57 pm

Here's a question, why do most people think that what he said was wrong? Why has he apologised if you're right?

As I said, it appears that you have a problem with empathy.

Because they, like you, appear to have a poor grasp of the English language.

Again I have no idea what you are on about with accusations of a lack of empathy, im just pointing out you have clearly mis-interpreted the meaning behind the word cower.
