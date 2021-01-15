Just wondering how you got to "Thanks for saying they were cowering for dying and being fucked." from the following statement?



Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive.



Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.



Please - if you havent yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.





As a few others have stated why it's offensive and insensitive, I'll post their replies here so you can try and get a little empathy yourself;Co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Jo Goodman said Mr Javids comments are deeply insensitive on a number of levels.Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring, she added.Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Governments dangerously mixed messaging.____________________________________________David Lammy;Cower?129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your governments watch.Dont denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe____________________________________Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Mr Javids tweet was outrageous while thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19.His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others, she said in a statement.He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology._________________________________________________Public health expert Devi Sridhar said his remarks would be painful to read for those who were severely ill and those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.The professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote: It wasnt because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus.And wanting to avoid getting Covid isnt cowering  its being sensible & looking out for others.