Im fascinated at how this is going to play out in the long term for all these people, there must be hundreds of thousands in the UK alone who believe in proper batshit crazy stuff.



Because as with everything in life this situation will pass, anybody who wants to go on holiday or do various things will need to be double jabbed and that pressure should eventually tell for all but the rabid hardcore.



However that will leave a lot of people eating a fat slice of humble pie about crazy shit they've been saying to friends and family though all this. Possibly the best thing we can do to bring people back into the fold is to be ultra kind to these people when they take tentative steps back towards sanity. Of course i will desperately want to rip the piss on a grand scale but maybe thats a pleasure i'll have to pass on for the greater good.



people have been believing conspiracies since the dawn of time. they continue to operate and thrive by being about 5% correct about things. E.g. they're all feeling pretty smug that vaccine passports have become a thing, albeit ignoring that the whole crux of their conspiracy is that 'they're using it to digitally enslave us' is just batshit crazy.you just have to see how QAnon's followers still believe despite none of the predictions coming true and Trump not being reelected. it just grows new legs.I think the best thing is to speak with friends/family on some compassionate level and ask a lot of 'why' questions around their beliefs. although that said i prefer just laughing at them and cutting off ties, particularly if they've gone far too deep into the rabbit hole.in 5-10+ years time a lot of them will have conveniently forgot that they assumed every vaccinated person was suddenly gonna die.