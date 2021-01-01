With our stalling vaccine rollout in adults I expect we will follow suit. The seven day average of first doses has dropped below 50k and at that rate it's going to take a very long time to reach the remaining 10% of adults currently unvaccinated. In practice a significant number will, of course, never be vaccinated.



With the suggested herd immunity level of Delta at 80-85% of ALL people it seems a matter of time before policy is changed here to vaccinate children (I'm pretty sure we can't even get to 80% levels if every single adult had the vaccine due to our demographics!). Unless the approach of a summer of exposure is deemed sufficient to get towards herd immunity.



I also notice that Spain has nudged narrowly ahead of the UK in the proportion of all people having had at least one dose and most of Western Europe are not far back anymore either (Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Italy etc. and France's recent policy changes are making a big difference there). Netherlands has moved ahead in Western Europe for having highest proportion of all people double-vaccinated. Apart from France all seem to be plateauing similarly to the UK as the low hanging fruit is exhausted.



Hopefully your right and we follow suit, but the noises coming from the relevant authorities on vaccinating the under 18s seems to be a bit mixed. With the current low numbers being vaccinated we should have enough Pfizer and Moderna that supply isnt too much of an issue if we move to the under 18s, especially before universities start at the end of September.