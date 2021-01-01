Im fascinated at how this is going to play out in the long term for all these people, there must be hundreds of thousands in the UK alone who believe in proper batshit crazy stuff.
Because as with everything in life this situation will pass, anybody who wants to go on holiday or do various things will need to be double jabbed and that pressure should eventually tell for all but the rabid hardcore.
However that will leave a lot of people eating a fat slice of humble pie about crazy shit they've been saying to friends and family though all this. Possibly the best thing we can do to bring people back into the fold is to be ultra kind to these people when they take tentative steps back towards sanity. Of course i will desperately want to rip the piss on a grand scale but maybe thats a pleasure i'll have to pass on for the greater good.
I think you're overestimating these people. I'm sure plenty of conspiracy theorists will have the jab when it threatens their chance of going to some Brit filled resort in Spain, but they won't back down or admit any kind of mistake, they'll just peddle their theories a bit less. Call them out on their hypocrisy and I'm sure they'll go back to spinning their bullshit again.