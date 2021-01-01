« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60520 on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:11:12 pm
Its not schools.

Incubation is a few days and many arent finishing until today.  The euros being over? Not so sure.  Cases have been dropping in Scotland for a while and it seems were hitting a similar scenario. 

Are we just getting these high risk socialises having some kind of herd immunity?  I the highest risk groups of catching it having essentially caught it so the cases are running out of places to go?  Not sure about that but its possible I guess.
Bit of all the above I reckon. Though schools less so, hope would be that them being off hasnt fed through yet and can counteract anything from step 4.

I still think the ceiling of potential infections from step 3 is actually higher than potential infections from step 4. That belief has been enforced this week by peoples behaviours - essentially on the population level they havent changed that much at all. The bigger change occurred at step 3. Also a little like you mention of the most social gradually hitting some sort of bubble of herd immunity throughout step 3, so step 4 isnt actually this cliff edge scenario that lots of the modelling have hinted at.

Entering the unknown though, the idea we would see a peak after the euros was widely predicted. What happens now really is up for debate. Pessimistic models suggest it will get far worse, optimistic models suggest it will ok. Id lean toward the optimistic ones but with the nervousness that now we are actually entering the unknown.
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60521 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:48:39 pm

I know & she also knows that the very same people wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire,they're the same pricks who are standing outside cancer hospitals and attacking cancer patients.

Many of them are just innocent victims who got their info of dangerous pricks. They're not all racist right wing twats. Lots of them are black and other ethnic minorities who make a large percentage of Alabama's population.

The conspiracy industry has tentacles all over the world.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60522 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60523 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.

A friend of mine said the same. She went and got the AZ vaccine straight away and a day later they changed the advice for under 40s. Cost her 20% efficacy by a day!
Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60524 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.

I'm surprised they were even allowed to get their jabs 4 weeks apart, 8-12 weeks has been recommended for a while hasn't it?

I got mine after around 9 weeks, the side effects of the 2nd jab have been surprisingly rough, had a fever and chills on the second night and soreness around my armpit on the side the jab was given weirdly.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60525 on: Yesterday at 11:19:33 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm
I'm surprised they were even allowed to get their jabs 4 weeks apart, 8-12 weeks has been recommended for a while hasn't it?

I got mine after around 9 weeks, the side effects of the 2nd jab have been surprisingly rough, had a fever and chills on the second night and soreness around my armpit on the side the jab was given weirdly.

Some GPs have been telling people to come in 3-6 weeks after the first jab to be fair. Did you take paracetamol after jab 2?
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60526 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm
A friend of mine said the same. She went and got the AZ vaccine straight away and a day later they changed the advice for under 40s. Cost her 20% efficacy by a day!

Thats a lot and very avoidable!
Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60527 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:19:33 pm
Some GPs have been telling people to come in 3-6 weeks after the first jab to be fair. Did you take paracetamol after jab 2?

I took some on the second day after getting a bit of a headache but that's it really.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60528 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60529 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Apparently Pfizers recommendation in the US is 3 weeks? Im so confused who do you follow!

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm
I took some on the second day after getting a bit of a headache but that's it really.

I see!
Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60530 on: Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
I see!

I don't! As far as I'm aware paracetamol is perfectly fine to take but doesn't really mitigate the side effects right?
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60531 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm
I don't! As far as I'm aware paracetamol is perfectly fine to take but doesn't really mitigate the side effects right?

Anecdotally that has been the advice but to take it on the day of the vaccine to reduce any side effects. I wouldnt be the best person to ask though if Im honest!
Schmidt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60532 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm
Anecdotally that has been the advice but to take it on the day of the vaccine to reduce any side effects. I wouldnt be the best person to ask though if Im honest!

Ah yeah fair enough, yeah I do remember that advice now that you mention it, but it came with stories of people knocking back tablets which queuing for their jab which all sounded a bit stupid so I didn't really think much of following it.

The side effects seem to be subsiding either way, should be all good by Monday.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60533 on: Today at 01:22:59 am
I think I need an "expert" to come into my home and explain the last couple of pages to me.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60534 on: Today at 01:50:02 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:22:59 am
I think I need an "expert" to come into my home and explain the last couple of pages to me.

Yeah.

Heaven forbid anyone should bother spending any time reading the vast amounts of peer reviewed literature on the subject. I want Whitty here tomorrow telling me why the thing which protects me against the thing which has killed millions of people is in my best interests.
markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60535 on: Today at 04:36:53 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
8 weeks between Pfizer jabs is the sweet spot for immune system response according to scientists. IMO this is where its an advantage to actually wait and see on data before rushing to get vaccinated (for me anyway) as some have got their 2nd jab 4 weeks after in some cases.
Yea its the sweet spot for immune system response, but if you caught covid in week 7, then Id say a 4 week gap was probably the sweet spot for you! Its a tough one with delta, as it seems that a single dose isnt quite as effective as with previous variants. Theyve gone with the Pfizer recommended 3 week gap where I am though, so Im so far away from the sweet spot I can barely see it anymore.

Just me putting 2 and 2 together here now, but Id guess though that if you were in some sort of category that the difference between a 4 and 8 week gap made a big difference (most of these people had 12 in the UK anyway), then youd be getting a booster in a couple of months which would kind of top it up
Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60536 on: Today at 08:12:16 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:50:02 am
Yeah.

Heaven forbid anyone should bother spending any time reading the vast amounts of peer reviewed literature on the subject. I want Whitty here tomorrow telling me why the thing which protects me against the thing which has killed millions of people is in my best interests.
He popped round ours this morning but hed forgotten his PowerPoint presentation so I told him to do one.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60537 on: Today at 08:20:37 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:12:16 am
He popped round ours this morning but hed forgotten his PowerPoint presentation so I told him to do one.

Next slide please
