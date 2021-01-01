« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2096968 times)

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60520 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:12 pm
Its not schools.

Incubation is a few days and many arent finishing until today.  The euros being over? Not so sure.  Cases have been dropping in Scotland for a while and it seems were hitting a similar scenario. 

Are we just getting these high risk socialises having some kind of herd immunity?  I the highest risk groups of catching it having essentially caught it so the cases are running out of places to go?  Not sure about that but its possible I guess.
Bit of all the above I reckon. Though schools less so, hope would be that them being off hasnt fed through yet and can counteract anything from step 4.

I still think the ceiling of potential infections from step 3 is actually higher than potential infections from step 4. That belief has been enforced this week by peoples behaviours - essentially on the population level they havent changed that much at all. The bigger change occurred at step 3. Also a little like you mention of the most social gradually hitting some sort of bubble of herd immunity throughout step 3, so step 4 isnt actually this cliff edge scenario that lots of the modelling have hinted at.

Entering the unknown though, the idea we would see a peak after the euros was widely predicted. What happens now really is up for debate. Pessimistic models suggest it will get far worse, optimistic models suggest it will ok. Id lean toward the optimistic ones but with the nervousness that now we are actually entering the unknown.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60521 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:48:39 pm

I know & she also knows that the very same people wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire,they're the same pricks who are standing outside cancer hospitals and attacking cancer patients.

Many of them are just innocent victims who got their info of dangerous pricks. They're not all racist right wing twats. Lots of them are black and other ethnic minorities who make a large percentage of Alabama's population.

The conspiracy industry has tentacles all over the world.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 