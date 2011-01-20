« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2094365 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:20 am

Great post but it's wasted on him/her,the poster may have a light bulb moment just before getting hooked up to a ventilator.


Like all those right wing pricks in the USA that are currently dropping like flies and asking for the vaccine after the fact.



Im sorry, but its too late: Alabama doctor on treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:19:32 am
There is a video on the bbc news somewhere where they say "usually goes back to normal within one or two cycles". I wouldn't rule out three though, it's a bit vague.
Thanks. Will keep this info for the inevitable meltdown should period 2 be late/ heavy
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:07 am
Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?

Because Twitter trumps (pun intended) facts?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:07 am
Did a medical expert sit down with you and show you a Powerpoint presentation detailing how vaccines cause autism? If not, why do you demand one level of evidence for one claim, and a drastically different level of evidence for another claim?
No and i dont believe they do, what are you on about?

I dont claim to have an in depth knowledge of vaccines, what im saying is if they are making me take it they should make it a priority that i do have an in depth knowledge of this stuff going into my body, instead of saying just trust us. If you dont trust us be a hermit.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 09:26:30 am
No and i dont believe they do, what are you on about?

I dont claim to have an in depth knowledge of vaccines, what im saying is if they are making me take it they should make it a priority that i do have an in depth knowledge of this stuff going into my body, instead of saying just trust us. If you dont trust us be a hermit.

Seems fair enough. An hour long YouTube video might be more appropriate. Problem is finding it in all the shit.
The briefings q&a have covered all your points I guess. But nobody is wearing through all those and staying sane.

Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

I think that's completely fair :)

And until that can been arranged, I'd like you to stay away from any environment where you could make someone seriously ill by passing on the virus you're refusing to be vaccinated against.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 09:26:30 am
No and i dont believe they do, what are you on about?

I dont claim to have an in depth knowledge of vaccines, what im saying is if they are making me take it they should make it a priority that i do have an in depth knowledge of this stuff going into my body, instead of saying just trust us. If you dont trust us be a hermit.


Once again NO ONE IS MAKING YOU TAKE A VACCINE, WHETHER YOU DO OR NOT IS YOUR CHOICE! You are not being forced, you are not being coerced, so why are you still peddling this bullshit?

Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

All this information is out there if you even bothered to do the slightest bit of research into it. The vaccine ingredients are widely known and alongside the side effects are listing on the fucking NHS website. Please do explain to me what you mean by methylation though because this article suggests there's a link between abnormal DNA methylation and autism, is this another way for you to peddle vaccines cause autism again?
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

Don't you have a doctor?

There's plenty of experts on here who have worked tirelessly over the last 18mths to answer questions, people's concerns, make "normal sense" of the information given by the experts in the daily briefings.

You've had plenty of advice, information and the offer of a personal one to one PM Q&A by one of our public health officials.

The vast majority of us have found that advice, information and expert opinion invaluable so maybe have a read of what's been posted, take up the offer of help and you might get some peace of mind.
Methylation means adding a methyl group (CH3) to something .


To what?

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:54:43 am
Methylation means adding a methyl group (CH3) to something .


To what?



"The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has been increasing steadily over the last 20 years; however, the molecular basis for the majority of ASD cases remains unknown. Recent advances in next-generation sequencing and detection of DNA modifications have made methylation-dependent regulation of transcription an attractive hypothesis for being a causative factor in ASD etiology. Evidence for abnormal DNA methylation in ASD can be seen on multiple levels, from genetic mutations in epigenetic machinery to loci-specific and genome-wide changes in DNA methylation. Epimutations in DNAmethylation can be acquired throughout life, as global DNA methylation reprogramming is dynamic during embryonic development and the early postnatal period that corresponds to the peak time of synaptogenesis. However, technical advances and causative evidence still need to be established before abnormal DNA methylation and ASD can be confidently associated."

The abstract from that article I posted...
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:38:22 am
Seems fair enough. An hour long YouTube video might be more appropriate. Problem is finding it in all the shit.
The briefings q&a have covered all your points I guess. But nobody is wearing through all those and staying sane.
This is the problem exactly, finding it in all the shit.

What does methylation do in the body?

When methylation is going well, the process helps repair your DNA, regulates hormones, produces energy, protects against cancer, supports detoxification, keeps your immune system healthy, supports the protective coating along your nerves, strengthens the nervous system and on and on and on. It basically makes you, you.

Its something ive studied for the past 10 years and is influenced by many things mainly diet, exposure to toxins, metals etc.

The point is im interested in knowing the biochemistry behind it and would really like it to be explained to me so i can make an informed decision.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 09:59:43 am
This is the problem exactly, finding it in all the shit.

What does methylation do in the body?

When methylation is going well, the process helps repair your DNA, regulates hormones, produces energy, protects against cancer, supports detoxification, keeps your immune system healthy, supports the protective coating along your nerves, strengthens the nervous system and on and on and on. It basically makes you, you.

Its something ive studied for the past 10 years and is influenced by many things mainly diet, exposure to toxins, metals etc.

The point is im interested in knowing the biochemistry behind it and would really like it to be explained to me so i can make an informed decision.

If you've studied it then you know the answer and shouldn't need it explained to you. You're being disingenuous here, your motives are suspicious and whenever something has been disproven you bring something else into the equation to bolster your anti-vax, conspiracy theory beliefs. You've been given reasons and evidence as to why these vaccines are safe to use, have no long lasting effects and have good effectiveness against Covid but still you continue. Get your vaccine, or be a c*nt and don't get one.
Why does everyone who has a slightly different opinion to the majority on here always have to be called a c*nt or conspiracy theorist? No just about Covid either.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 10:15:57 am
Why does everyone who has a slightly different opinion to the majority on here always have to be called a c*nt or conspiracy theorist? No just about Covid either.

Because in this particular interest all this person has done is peddling conspiracy theory and anti-vax nonsense under the guise of "wanting to be reassured"


Go back a few pages and read why I'm tired and not playing nice with it anymore.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
How ignorant of you to assume this.

I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.

There are literally a million articles and YouTube videos that do exactly this. You seem to just want Boris to be holding your hand. The briefings also covered it, to some extent. You can also go to a vaccine clinic and talk it through with someone there.

I do agree messaging has been poor overall, but let's be honest, you seem to be able to use the internet well enough to post here, I am sure you can find solid sources to allay your concerns without getting lost in some Facebook spiral.

You're either incredibly lazy or have just come here to subtly spread some anti-vax nonsense.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 08:33:31 am
I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.

Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.

Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.


Hi mate. Recommend you start by reading this
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting

It summarises absolutely everything that's known about the vaccine, including all side effects reported. If there's anything to be concerned about, it will have been reported through the 'yellow card' scheme

IMPORTANT CAVEAT:
these 'adverse events' are literally everything that has been reported following the vaccination. But you must remember that this does not mean the vaccine caused them necessarily. The reason I shared it with you is that it provides an absolute overview of every reported incident, many of which would have happened with or without a vaccine. It's just so you can be reassured that every angle has been considered, and that safety checks are extremely thorough (investigations by doctors are always taking place if anything at all concerning appears)
Brief explainer here https://fullfact.org/online/vaers-adverse-event-reports/


Unfortunately you aren't going to get a housecall from a doctor for an hour to present the case for vaccines. But what you can get is a GP appointment where they will have this conversation with you (probably not for an hour, but realistically there are things beyond your expertise that you don't need to talk about - just the things relative to your health).

Just one thing to note though. You obviously have trust in your doctors, and in the NHS. You may not have had a visit from a doctor giving you a presentation, but the chief doctor for the country (Chris Witty) has given many presentations - it's worth trying to fish some out online if you want. Just remember, you trust your GP when you go for an appointment so bear in mind that your GP trusts Chris Witty and all the other Chief Medical Officers who are recommending that every adult who is able to should take the vaccine.

Anyway. Give that short summary I linked a read. Pick up the phone and make a GP appointment (if you're abroad at the moment, see if you can make the appointment a phone appointment). Have a proper conversation about the vaccine, tailored around your needs. And go from there.
Surely everyone knows that autism is a developmental condition????
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:20:16 am

Hi mate. Recommend you start by reading this
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting

It summarises absolutely everything that's known about the virus, including all side effects reported. If there's anything to be concerned about, it will have been reported through the 'yellow card' scheme

IMPORTANT CAVEAT:
these 'adverse events' are literally everything that has been reported following the vaccination. But you must remember that this does not mean the vaccine caused them necessarily. The reason I shared it with you is that it provides an absolute overview of every reported incident, many of which would have happened with or without a vaccine. It's just so you can be reassured that every angle has been considered, and that safety checks are extremely thorough (investigations by doctors are always taking place if anything at all concerning appears)
Brief explainer here https://fullfact.org/online/vaers-adverse-event-reports/


Unfortunately you aren't going to get a housecall from a doctor for an hour to present the case for vaccines. But what you can get is a GP appointment where they will have this conversation with you (probably not for an hour, but realistically there are things beyond your expertise that you don't need to talk about - just the things relative to your health).

Just one thing to note though. You obviously have trust in your doctors, and in the NHS. You may not have had a visit from a doctor giving you a presentation, but the chief doctor for the country (Chris Witty) has given many presentations - it's worth trying to fish some out online if you want. Just remember, you trust your GP when you go for an appointment so bear in mind that your GP trusts Chris Witty and all the other Chief Medical Officers who are recommending that every adult who is able to should take the vaccine.

Anyway. Give that short summary I linked a read. Pick up the phone and make a GP appointment (if you're abroad at the moment, see if you can make the appointment a phone appointment). Have a proper conversation about the vaccine, tailored around your needs. And go from there.
Ta mate

Can see everyone here is pretty much convinced in the process and getting a bit would up about it being questioned, thats fine i wish i had the same peace of mind with the whole thing.

Gonna leave it there, and read through some of this stuff, thanks guys.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 10:32:04 am
Ta mate

Can see everyone here is pretty much convinced in the process and getting a bit would up about it being questioned, thats fine i wish i had the same peace of mind with the whole thing.

Gonna leave it there, and read through some of this stuff, thanks guys.
Would you not have been better informed reading all this before posting absolute bollocks ?
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 09:59:43 am
This is the problem exactly, finding it in all the shit.

What does methylation do in the body?

When methylation is going well, the process helps repair your DNA, regulates hormones, produces energy, protects against cancer, supports detoxification, keeps your immune system healthy, supports the protective coating along your nerves, strengthens the nervous system and on and on and on. It basically makes you, you.

Its something ive studied for the past 10 years and is influenced by many things mainly diet, exposure to toxins, metals etc.

The point is im interested in knowing the biochemistry behind it and would really like it to be explained to me so i can make an informed decision.
Methylation does not produce energy.  You literally cannot produce energy
Methylation does not support detoxification (mostly because detoxification is actually a thing and only exists on crank health books).

As these two are so extraordinarily wrong in every possible respect, you should consider that beifre you even start to consider  the rest.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:37:17 am
Methylation does not produce energy.  You literally cannot produce energy
Methylation does not support detoxification (mostly because detoxification is actually a thing and only exists on crank health books).

As these two are so extraordinarily wrong in every possible respect, you should consider that beifre you even start to consider  the rest.
If you cant produce energy tell me exactly what the krebs cycle does? i'll tell you it produces energy.

If you cant detoxify the liver is a pointless organ. The body detoxifies itself constantly, what on earth have you just posted.
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 10:40:23 am
If you cant produce energy tell me exactly what the krebs cycle does? i'll tell you it produces energy.

If you cant detoxify the liver is a pointless organ. The body detoxifies itself constantly, what on earth have you just posted.
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Cleanse
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:47:38 am
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Cleanse
This is literally what i've just said, from the link you posted

Real detoxification of foreign substances takes place in the liver, which modifies their chemical structure so they can be excreted by the kidneys which filter them from the blood into the urine

This is really really basic biochemistry
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 10:51:32 am
This is literally what i've just said, from the link you posted

Real detoxification of foreign substances takes place in the liver, which modifies their chemical structure so they can be excreted by the kidneys which filter them from the blood into the urine

No its not. You said methylation supports detoxification. Tepid told you it doesn't.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:52:25 am
No its not. You said methylation supports detoxification. Tepid told you it doesn't.
And he couldnt be more wrong

Methylation is important in Phase II of our liver's detoxification process  breaking down toxins for excretion. Not only does this mutation hinder detoxification happening in your liver, but it decreases the production of glutathione
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 10:40:23 am
If you cant produce energy tell me exactly what the krebs cycle does? i'll tell you it produces energy.

If you cant detoxify the liver is a pointless organ. The body detoxifies itself constantly, what on earth have you just posted.
No this is totally incorrect.

The kerbs cycle converts every chemical energy form one form to another.  The form it produces is Adenosine Triphosphate, and it doesnt this by reducing  NAD+ to NADH (to simplify).

You

Cannot


Produce


Energy.

I have literally spent weeks studying it at university, I know my onions in this.  You are wrong.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:58 am
No this is totally incorrect.

The kerbs cycle converts every chemical energy form one form to another.  The form it produces is Adenosine Triphosphate, and it doesnt this by reducing  NAD+ to NADH (to simplify).

You

Cannot


Produce


Energy.

I have literally spent weeks studying it at university, I know my onions in this.  You are wrong.
Are you really clinging to the word produce?

Ok, if your body isnt methylating you cant move. Is that better?

done here, pointless discussion
Don't know about anyone else, but I quite like the word pingdemic. 
Probably invented by the tabloid that shall not be named, but while I'm in ignorance of that , I'll let it raise a rare smile .
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 10:51:32 am
This is literally what i've just said, from the link you posted

Real detoxification of foreign substances takes place in the liver, which modifies their chemical structure so they can be excreted by the kidneys which filter them from the blood into the urine

This is really really basic biochemistry
Evidentially, you failed read the page I linked. Never the less, you decided that it supported your position. ::)
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:00:14 am
Are you really clinging to the word produce?

Ok, if your body isnt methylating you cant move. Is that better?

done here, pointless discussion
Im clinging to the word that defined the entire sentence.  Yes.

If you didnt mean that.  What did you bloody mean?
