I personally want to be convinced this is the right way to go. I want to believe this is solid sound information which will get everyone healthy with little risk to myself or my family, and we can all get back to normal.
Honestly what id like, is a doctor and a government member to visit my home, sit down with me and my family and give a powerpoint presentation on this is what is in this particular vax, this is what this particular substance does, this is how many years this has been used in vaccines, this is its effect on methylation, this has been known to do this in x % of people, these are some of the possible sides and the % of people who usually suffer from them, these are the benefits and the projected lives it will save if you take this etc.
Thats unlikely so maybe addressing the nation with just an hour explaining all this with the sources to back it up would go a far way to convincing people, other than Boris saying do your bit, and an NHS text every few days saying come get your jab. If you have to come on a football site to find out this kind of information then theres the problem isnt it.
Hi mate. Recommend you start by reading this https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
It summarises absolutely everything that's known about the vaccine, including all side effects reported. If there's anything to be concerned about, it will have been reported through the 'yellow card' scheme
IMPORTANT CAVEAT:
these 'adverse events' are literally everything that has been reported following the vaccination. But you must remember that this does not mean the vaccine caused them necessarily. The reason I shared it with you is that it provides an absolute overview of every reported incident, many of which would have happened with or without a vaccine. It's just so you can be reassured that every angle has been considered, and that safety checks are extremely thorough (investigations by doctors are always taking place if anything at all concerning appears)
Brief explainer here https://fullfact.org/online/vaers-adverse-event-reports/
Unfortunately you aren't going to get a housecall from a doctor for an hour to present the case for vaccines. But what you can get is a GP appointment where they will have this conversation with you (probably not for an hour, but realistically there are things beyond your expertise that you don't need to talk about - just the things relative to your health).
Just one thing to note though. You obviously have trust in your doctors, and in the NHS. You may not have had a visit from a doctor giving you a presentation, but the chief doctor for the country (Chris Witty) has given many presentations - it's worth trying to fish some out online if you want. Just remember, you trust your GP when you go for an appointment so bear in mind that your GP trusts Chris Witty and all the other Chief Medical Officers who are recommending that every adult who is able to should take the vaccine.
Anyway. Give that short summary I linked a read. Pick up the phone and make a GP appointment (if you're abroad at the moment, see if you can make the appointment a phone appointment). Have a proper conversation about the vaccine, tailored around your needs. And go from there.