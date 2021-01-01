One billion people around the world are fully vaccinated.



3.7 billion people have received a vaccine.



Yeah and how do we know that in 5-10 years time 370million+ of those don't end up with some terrible condition as a result of these vaccines?They didn't know about clotting until the vaccines were rolled out despite them being declared safe short term and they had / have short term data but STILL didn't know about clotting until after they were rolled out to the general population... Same situation with the cases of the inflammation of the heart that they have only just realised are a side effect and this is despite them having short term data... So if they don't know all the side effects for short term which they have had data on since they first started trialing the vaccine how can anyone know and say there won't be and there aren't any long term side effects when there is NO data for that and they still didn't know about a number of short term side effects despite having data for that.Yes I know that clotting and the inflammation are very very very rare side effects but that's not my point... My point is they didn't know about them as side effects when they were declaring them as safe and rolling them out at the start of the year and this is with short term data from clicnial trials etc so if they don't know about short term effects until after they roll the vaccines out when they have the data for that how can they seriously know there aren't or won't be any long term effects which are more severe when they have no long term data what so ever ... Its genuinely worrying to me and I can't find anything which explains from a technical or scientific perspective how they can make those conclusions with no long term data to go off, but I would appreciate it if someone has a resource which does explain from a technical or scientific perspective how they are concluding vaccines to be safe long term with no long term data to base those conclusions on? It's also one of the reasons that I thought vaccines took so long to be rolled out usually as they have to be monitored for long term side effects etc over a number of years before they can be declared safe with no ill effects long term.Also can't trust a Tory government or any government really when it comes to the safety of things phalidomide for example or asbestos there are numerous things governments have said are safe which then actually turn out to not be safe at all years later and they just go oh yeah remember that thing we told you is safe soz about that turns out it isn't.These are my genuine worries with it and I wish I didn't have these worries as its really starting to stress me out not knowing what to do and worrying about getting covid but then on the flip side just as worried about what if in 5 years time it turns out oh wait it's not safe long term and there is this severe long term detrimental side effect.