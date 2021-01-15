« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60280
Quote from: Wabaloolah
do you go to games at Anfield?
Season ticket until i move to spain 2 years ago. Why do you ask?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60281
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Wanting reassurances is conspiracy and anti vax? I've had loads of vaccines i travel a lot, difference is that was always my choice.

This is your choice as well (simply not a choice without any consequences).

The scientific literature is full of studies showing the effectiveness of the vaccines. Look at the graph above for one example. You don't need to read all these yourself, but you do need to trust that scientists and clinicians know a lot more about this than cranks on social media.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60282
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Season ticket until i move to spain 2 years ago. Why do you ask?
from the end of September you won't be able to go then without being double jabbed
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60283
Quote from: John Higgins
Saying you want peer reviewed studies of the vaccine? There's loads of them. Referring to it as " this shit" isn't likely to endear you to anyone bar anti vax loons so hardly surprising people calling you out.
Fair point, wrong choice of word
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60284
Quote from: Wabaloolah
from the end of September you won't be able to go then without being double jabbed
Do you think thats right?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60285
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Wanting reassurances is conspiracy and anti vax? I've had loads of vaccines i travel a lot, difference is that was always my choice.

Not once have you asked for reassurance.

"Why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit?"
"The vaccine is rushed"
"I want peer reviewed evidence  that they won't negatively effect us in 10 years"
"Always my choice"
"How can they force anyone?"

All of the above is conspiracy theory, anti vax bullshit and I'm really, really fucking tired of it now. It isn't rushed, no one is being forced, the vaccine is removed from your body after 72 hours so there aren't any longer term effects than that. I've had a shit 18 months with this fucking virus, I've worked my bollocks off at Nightingale, I'm doing 60 hour weeks to make sure this country is as vaccinated as possible to get us out of this mess and every Monday and Friday I listen to hour after hour of 20-40 year olds tell me how fit, active and healthy they were before they caught Covid and now they can't even climb a flight of stairs without needing to take a nap during long covid triage calls. This virus is a fucking nightmare and without vaccines 10s of thousands more people would have died, hundreds of thousands more would have caught it and thousands more would still be suffering from the effects of Long Covid.

We'd be back in another lockdown right now if it wasn't for vaccines and even more people would be pissed off with the non-vaccinated and anti vax conspiracy theory dickheads the ones to blame. In a non-professional environment I'm done playing nice, unless you're one of the few who can't receive a vaccine then you're a selfish c*nt if you don't get one and any future restrictions or lockdowns are entirely on your back.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60286
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Do you think thats right?
I do.  The vaccines vastly reduce the risks but don't completely eradicate them.  From what I've read the reduced viral loads of infected vaccinated people plus everyone around them having the protection offered by vaccines makes a large gathering of vaccinated people highly unlikely to turn into a 'superspreader' event.

That same event with unvaccinated people has the potential to turn into a 'superspreader' event.  This wouldn't just affect the unvaccinated people as it increases the chances of the virus reaching more people and with more people reached the risk increases.

Hopefully at some point the virus will have been suppressed to the extent that these restrictions can be lifted (but potentially restored if a breakout was suspected) but right now I think it makes perfect sense.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60287
Quote from: ThepepeReina
When it comes to the tories the transfer shite probably has more substance!
I think you need to stop mixing up public health with the tories, it's clouding your judgment

Can assure you most of my colleagues and peers are not tory. Sadly as public sector workers we don't have the privilege of being able to choose the governments we work under

Quote from: ThepepeReina
In all fairness if there was unequivocal evidence this was seriously helping transmission and saving lives it would probably be worth the unknown risks, maybe, but the fact its all still a bit unknown you can see why 100,000 in France protested the other day.

Again, your judgment is being clouded by bias. You are saying things are "all still a bit unkown" - but just because that applies to you, doesn't mean it applies to those who are seeing and using the data to determine the vaccines are safe, and also how effectively they're preventing infections hospitalisations and deaths.

Quote from: ThepepeReina
How can they force anyone, its madness.
They aren't. Not sure where you've heard this, and sorry if this has scared you.

But again whatever your source is for this claim, they've provided you with wrong information/lies.

Look back at my post above. There's over 13 million adults in England not double-dosed. I think if people were being forced you'd have seen it happening by now (and the 13 million number would be a lot lower!)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60288
Quote from: Welshred
Not once have you asked for reassurance.

"Why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit?"
"The vaccine is rushed"
"I want peer reviewed evidence  that they won't negatively effect us in 10 years"
"Always my choice"
"How can they force anyone?"

All of the above is conspiracy theory, anti vax bullshit and I'm really, really fucking tired of it now. It isn't rushed, no one is being forced, the vaccine is removed from your body after 72 hours so there aren't any longer term effects than that. I've had a shit 18 months with this fucking virus, I've worked my bollocks off at Nightingale, I'm doing 60 hour weeks to make sure this country is as vaccinated as possible to get us out of this mess and every Monday and Friday I listen to hour after hour of 20-40 year olds tell me how fit, active and healthy they were before they caught Covid and now they can't even climb a flight of stairs without needing to take a nap during long covid triage calls. This virus is a fucking nightmare and without vaccines 10s of thousands more people would have died, hundreds of thousands more would have caught it and thousands more would still be suffering from the effects of Long Covid.

We'd be back in another lockdown right now if it wasn't for vaccines and even more people would be pissed off with the non-vaccinated and anti vax conspiracy theory dickheads the ones to blame. In a non-professional environment I'm done playing nice, unless you're one of the few who can't receive a vaccine then you're a selfish c*nt if you don't get one and any future restrictions or lockdowns are entirely on your back.
Top lad for doing your bit. I get it might be frustrating.

But no, i developed an autoimmune disease from a vaccine a few years ago and will only get one as a last resort. If you want one have at it, the coercion is worrying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60289
Quote from: Welshred
Not once have you asked for reassurance.

"Why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit?"
"The vaccine is rushed"
"I want peer reviewed evidence  that they won't negatively effect us in 10 years"
"Always my choice"
"How can they force anyone?"

All of the above is conspiracy theory, anti vax bullshit and I'm really, really fucking tired of it now. It isn't rushed, no one is being forced, the vaccine is removed from your body after 72 hours so there aren't any longer term effects than that. I've had a shit 18 months with this fucking virus, I've worked my bollocks off at Nightingale, I'm doing 60 hour weeks to make sure this country is as vaccinated as possible to get us out of this mess and every Monday and Friday I listen to hour after hour of 20-40 year olds tell me how fit, active and healthy they were before they caught Covid and now they can't even climb a flight of stairs without needing to take a nap during long covid triage calls. This virus is a fucking nightmare and without vaccines 10s of thousands more people would have died, hundreds of thousands more would have caught it and thousands more would still be suffering from the effects of Long Covid.

We'd be back in another lockdown right now if it wasn't for vaccines and even more people would be pissed off with the non-vaccinated and anti vax conspiracy theory dickheads the ones to blame. In a non-professional environment I'm done playing nice, unless you're one of the few who can't receive a vaccine then you're a selfish c*nt if you don't get one and any future restrictions or lockdowns are entirely on your back.
I know that wasn't the point of your post but everything you've put in is massively appreciated by the less-vocal majority!

In this instance your directness is very much appreciated  :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60290
Quote from: ThepepeReina
But no, i developed an autoimmune disease from a vaccine a few years ago and will only get one as a last resort. If you want one have at it, the coercion is worrying.

Wouldn't it have been much better for the discussion if you started the debate with this as your concern?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60291
Quote from: Classycara
I think you need to stop mixing up public health with the tories, it's clouding your judgment

Can assure you most of my colleagues and peers are not tory. Sadly as public sector workers we don't have the privilege of being able to choose the governments we work under

Again, your judgment is being clouded by bias. You are saying things are "all still a bit unkown" - but just because that applies to you, doesn't mean it applies to those who are seeing and using the data to determine the vaccines are safe, and also how effectively they're preventing infections hospitalisations and deaths.
They aren't. Not sure where you've heard this, and sorry if this has scared you.

But again whatever your source is for this claim, they've provided you with wrong information/lies.

Look back at my post above. There's over 13 million adults in England not double-dosed. I think if people were being forced you'd have seen it happening by now (and the 13 million number would be a lot lower!)
Its happening little by little. France have just announced the vaccine passports mandatory for bars and restaurants, and practically everywhere that isnt your house. The UK, and the West will follow suit. Its starting with nightclubs, this is just the beginning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60292
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Top lad for doing your bit. I get it might be frustrating.

But no, i developed an autoimmune disease from a vaccine a few years ago and will only get one as a last resort. If you want one have at it, the coercion is worrying.

That's fair enough and apologies for aiming the rant at you when its more out there for other people but there's no coercion. You don't have to have a vaccine but as always there are consequences to actions. Its still an individual choice.

And yeah it is frustrating, especially when anti vax nuts are deliberately booking appointments for the end of the day and waiting until the last possible moment to tell us they don't want a vaccine anymore and walking out in the hope that they've wasted a vial of vaccine due to it. we always managed to find someone but you really have to do everything to stop yourself laying into one of the smug twats as they walk out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60293
Quote from: Hij
Wouldn't it have been much better for the discussion if you started the debate with this as your concern?
No because my personal situation shouldnt really matter with the whole vaccine passport agenda. Its a human rights issue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60294
Quote from: ThepepeReina
I'd love to see some peer reviewed studies on this, cases being the highest they've ever been with almost everyone double jabbed.

around 54% of the UK is double jabbed. that's not almost everyone.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60295
Quote from: Welshred
Snip



And people like you are definitely appreciated, at least by the vast majority on RAWK (and the vast majority of people who aren't fuckwits).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60296
Quote from: ThepepeReina
No because my personal situation shouldnt really matter with the whole vaccine passport agenda. Its a human rights issue.
If someone is healthy enough to take the vaccine in a time of national crisis then my opinion is much more closely aligned to WelshRed's to be honest. It goes without saying that those who should be exempt from taking it shouldn't have too and shouldn't require any sort of vaccine passport, but as I say if you are healthy enough to take it and don't then you're being entirely selfish for something that has a big community benefit.

Unfortunately it looks like one of the only ways to reach a higher level of immunity is through infection bridging the gap from the vaccines and while a small percentage of the vaccinated may still have a bad case of it (they aren't 100% effective) there will be large swathes of unvaccinated people coming down with it that until now may have avoided it due to collective action through measures such as lockdowns.

We'll be open now unless hospitalisations get too high you'd expect. In 10-12 weeks as the spread really ramps up will be a massive acid test.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60297
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Right, so, they dont stop you catching it, or spreading it, and if you're under 80 the chances of you dying from it are minimal. So why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit? is there any logic?

I know a Premier League footballer who is in his early 20s. He caught COVID well over a month ago and he still can't run. His team is either about to leave to a training camp or they've just left, and he's not going with them because he literally can't run around a football pitch without getting dizzy and his chest burning. This is someone who was in what you can only imagine to be one of the lowest possible risk categories for COVID, super fit, and his career is now on hold indefinitely.

This isn't a sob story for him. Obviously he's gutted, but financially he'll be fine. What about the loads of people who do manual work at minimum wage who will be stuck on sick pay until they are able to do their jobs again? I'm sure WelshRed can confirm there are loads of them about.

I get that people are worried about the long term effects of vaccines. I get that people are worried about side effects. But people should balance this against what getting COVID can do to you. It can ruin your life, and not just for the over 50s. And the chances of that happening are a lot higher than the vaccine doing it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60298
Quote from: ThepepeReina
Its happening little by little. France have just announced the vaccine passports mandatory for bars and restaurants, and practically everywhere that isnt your house. The UK, and the West will follow suit. Its starting with nightclubs, this is just the beginning.
Yes but you can also already be denied entry to pubs restaurants and clubs based on your age (too old or too young), how much alcohol you've consumed, whether you're attractive enough. None of this is new really.

I also don't believe there'll be any legislation passed that makes it a legal requirement - but can understand why businesses will want to do what they can to ensure their business doesn't lead to infections and ill health.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60299
Quote from: Rhi
I know a Premier League footballer who is in his early 20s. He caught COVID well over a month ago and he still can't run. His team is either about to leave to a training camp or they've just left, and he's not going with them because he literally can't run around a football pitch without getting dizzy and his chest burning. This is someone who was in what you can only imagine to be one of the lowest possible risk categories for COVID, super fit, and his career is now on hold indefinitely.

This isn't a sob story for him. Obviously he's gutted, but financially he'll be fine. What about the loads of people who do manual work at minimum wage who will be stuck on sick pay until they are able to do their jobs again? I'm sure WelshRed can confirm there are loads of them about.

I get that people are worried about the long term effects of vaccines. I get that people are worried about side effects. But people should balance this against what getting COVID can do to you. It can ruin your life, and not just for the over 50s. And the chances of that happening are a lot higher than the vaccine doing it.
I get that, and that covid can absolutely deadly, my point is that should be something we as individuals decide whether to protect ourselves or not, not be ostracized from society because we dont want to take the risk of a vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60300
Quote from: ThepepeReina
I get that, and that covid can absolutely deadly, my point is that should be something we as individuals decide whether to protect ourselves or not, not be ostracized from society because we dont want to take the risk of a vaccine.

We are not just protecting "ourselves" though are we?  We are protecting those who cannot be vaccinated (not to be confused with those who just don't want to).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60301
Quote from: ThepepeReina
I get that, and that covid can absolutely deadly, my point is that should be something we as individuals decide whether to protect ourselves or not, not be ostracized from society because we dont want to take the risk of a vaccine.

Nope, people who don't take vaccines are contributing towards future ill health in the population. That's how vaccines work. They require a critical level of take up in order to work at their best and that take up level is dependant on the R0 of the disease. Measles with an R0 of between 12 and 18 requires 95% of the population to be immune, we've actually lost some element of herd immunity to measles due to Wakefield and his dangerous nonsense. Sure, for certain reasons some people can't take them, those people aren't the target of this. People who just think "it won't affect me" are selfish c*nts who need deserve ostracisation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60302
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr
My nephew caught it after having both doses, he has pretty severe asthma so we were a bit worried.  Barring a bad headache and aching joints he sailed through it, he had AstraZeneca.  Dread to think how ill he could of got without vaccination. 

My Mrs with one dose (Pfizer) has had symptoms akin to a bad cold for the last 4 days, my double dosed (AZ) mum has had a very slight sore throat. Me and the old man, also double dosed (AZ), tested negative and have no symptoms to suggest we have caught it after we were tested on Monday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60303
Quote from: ThepepeReina
I get that, and that covid can absolutely deadly, my point is that should be something we as individuals decide whether to protect ourselves or not, not be ostracized from society because we dont want to take the risk of a vaccine.

So you think it's fair that your selfishness, sorry human rights, is putting others at risk by not being ostracised from society?

All those people who can't protect themselves and are still shielding from their families, friends and life itself?

If you don't want to have the vaccine that is absolutely your right, maybe you could see if any like minded people want to open a pub or club or restaurant solely for the unvaccinated then you don't feel left out 😁
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #60304
Quote from: John Higgins
Nope, people who don't take vaccines are contributing towards future ill health in the population. That's how vaccines work. They require a critical level of take up in order to work at their best and that take up level is dependant on the R0 of the disease. Measles with an R0 of between 12 and 18 requires 95% of the population to be immune, we've actually lost some element of herd immunity to measles due to Wakefield and his dangerous nonsense. Sure, for certain reasons some people can't take them, those people aren't the target of this. People who just think "it won't affect me" are selfish c*nts who need deserve ostracisation.
What about those genuinely worried for their own health if they choose to take up a vaccine? are they selfish too? do you think people wouldnt gladly take a vaccine if they knew there would be no adverse effects and it would save peoples lives?
