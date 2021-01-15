Wanting reassurances is conspiracy and anti vax? I've had loads of vaccines i travel a lot, difference is that was always my choice.



Not once have you asked for reassurance."Why are we being coerced into injecting ourselves with this shit?""The vaccine is rushed""I want peer reviewed evidence that they won't negatively effect us in 10 years""Always my choice""How can they force anyone?"All of the above is conspiracy theory, anti vax bullshit and I'm really, really fucking tired of it now. It isn't rushed, no one is being forced, the vaccine is removed from your body after 72 hours so there aren't any longer term effects than that. I've had a shit 18 months with this fucking virus, I've worked my bollocks off at Nightingale, I'm doing 60 hour weeks to make sure this country is as vaccinated as possible to get us out of this mess and every Monday and Friday I listen to hour after hour of 20-40 year olds tell me how fit, active and healthy they were before they caught Covid and now they can't even climb a flight of stairs without needing to take a nap during long covid triage calls. This virus is a fucking nightmare and without vaccines 10s of thousands more people would have died, hundreds of thousands more would have caught it and thousands more would still be suffering from the effects of Long Covid.We'd be back in another lockdown right now if it wasn't for vaccines and even more people would be pissed off with the non-vaccinated and anti vax conspiracy theory dickheads the ones to blame. In a non-professional environment I'm done playing nice, unless you're one of the few who can't receive a vaccine then you're a selfish c*nt if you don't get one and any future restrictions or lockdowns are entirely on your back.