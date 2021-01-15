« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Reply #60240 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:45:08 pm
Starmers spokesperson has said this - https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1417854510953897989?s=21
Cheers for that. Think there could be some opposition to this in the party.......see how long this policy lasts.
Reply #60241 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:34:29 pm
Cheers for that. Think there could be some opposition to this in the party.......see how long this policy lasts.
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Reply #60242 on: Today at 06:43:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Fair enough - but, I'd hazard a guess that being double jabbed is much, much safer than not or even single jabbed. From what I can see some nightclubs are just letting anyone in regardless of vaccine or testing status........a sure recipe for rapid spread, no ?
Reply #60243 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:18:55 pm
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place
restrictions may be needed early August which means the government will implement the SAGE advice early October if previous response times are followed
Reply #60244 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem
Maybe someone who is better at maths than me can figure this out, but I would have thought that if we hadn't reached some degree of herd immunity by the middle of September when they want to bring this in, we'd be badly fucked anyway. Probably back in lockdown by that point.
Reply #60245 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:36:45 pm
I dont think its a hard and fast policy. 

Theyre waiting to see what is announced.  Theres common sense behind it though, being vaccinated doesnt mean you are negative
Theres no easy answers to this problem

And yet they are against it. Laughable decision by the party and currently all over the place with what they want.
Reply #60246 on: Today at 08:36:19 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:48:10 pm
restrictions may be needed early August which means the government will implement the SAGE advice early October if previous response times are followed

They may well be needed, but do we really think this government will row back so soon - it would be curtains for Johnson.
Reply #60247 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:36:19 pm
They may well be needed, but do we really think this government will row back so soon - it would be curtains for Johnson.
definitely not which was what I was trying to say but think even as late as October would be too soon for this imbecile

They've reacted too late every single time and it has cost 1000s of lives. This time is highly unlikely to be any different aside from lives cost may be in the 100s instead
Reply #60248 on: Today at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)
Reply #60249 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS trust so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)
I think I recall reading that both tonsil and nasal was far better.  The delta variant is supposed to have a much higher load in the nostrils though..

I guess that theyve got a system that works for them and is optimised for the tests they have.
Reply #60250 on: Today at 09:45:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:26:34 pm
There weren't hour long mosh pits with thousands of people in at the England games like there were at the Rudimental gig at Silverstone on Friday night. I'm expecting there to be an effect from the weekend.
Damn. I'd have gone to rudimental if I'd known they were playing.
Reply #60251 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:36 pm
I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...

On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots.  The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.

Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!

I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.

Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?

(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England.  She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)

Yeah you got the special treatment
