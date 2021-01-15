I'm guessing the answer to this is that both are 'right' but...



On Friday I had a Covid test in Boots. The tester swapped my nostrils and the back of my throat.



Today I had a Covid test at a health service lab in France and the tester swabbed just the nostrils but right at the back of the nasal passageway - deeper than I thought physically possible and very unpleasant!



I've never had the need of an NHS test so can't comment on how they're administered.



Is there an optimum way to collect the sample for testing?



(The French tester picked my accent immediately and asked if I had travelled from England. She then said - literal translation - "we need to go a bit higher" so I'm not sure if I got a special Brexittwat test)