« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1501 1502 1503 1504 1505 [1506]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2086183 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60200 on: Today at 09:56:28 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:50:42 am
I know several people who are currently having an 11 day holiday in Malta so that they don't have to isolate/quarantine when they get back here

These two don't go out or mix with people anyway as they're both on the vulnerable list, have their own accountancy firm and so can work from home.

It's one reason they drive to Spain instead of flying as they stay in their cabin the whole journey rather than being rammed into a plane.

Which is ok for those who can.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:51:31 am
But but but we've got strong border controls, the govt said so.

Only when it suits though mate 🙄
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1501 1502 1503 1504 1505 [1506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 