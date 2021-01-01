It feels like a goldrush. A lot of piss-takers in the market coining it in.
I had to book a test prior to travelling to France and the quotes were between £65 and £hundreds. In the end I went to Boots as theirs were at the more reasonable end of the pricing (£85) and didn't involve trekking halfway across the country. A few hours after the test the French PM announced tests were no longer required for fully vaccinated so just some more money to add to the Covid cash bonfire on things that weren't required or never happened but weren't refundable...
Coming back is about half the price for the same test in France but I'll get stung to the tune of about £150*3 for the day 2/8 testing kits. Kids not exempt from that one!
I made the decision to travel with full knowledge so it's not like it's a surprise and we weighed up the costs beforehand. For me it was just about worth the money for the kids to see their family but it's clearly pricing a lot of people out. My eldest's two best friends are both of Polish descent and neither are visiting family this summer as they can't justify the costs.
(Edit: Not expecting or looking for sympathy - just highlighting that it's the type of capitalism the Tories love where the poor are priced out of options but they and their ilk can easily brush it off and probably make a few quid as well)
Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).
Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/
. They're very efficient in my experience.
If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day. I have a promo code if you want it.