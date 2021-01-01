« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1500 1501 1502 1503 1504 [1505]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2084589 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60160 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:36:56 pm
Yeah, she's 15. The company who quoted us £325 are on the government list. Will just go to the randox in Manc airport a couple of days before.

More Tory sleaze :wanker
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60161 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:12:07 pm
It feels like a goldrush.  A lot of piss-takers in the market coining it in.

I had to book a test prior to travelling to France and the quotes were between £65 and £hundreds.  In the end I went to Boots as theirs were at the more reasonable end of the pricing (£85) and didn't involve trekking halfway across the country.  A few hours after the test the French PM announced tests were no longer required for fully vaccinated so just some more money to add to the Covid cash bonfire on things that weren't required or never happened but weren't refundable...

Coming back is about half the price for the same test in France but I'll get stung to the tune of about £150*3 for the day 2/8 testing kits.  Kids not exempt from that one!

I made the decision to travel with full knowledge so it's not like it's a surprise and we weighed up the costs beforehand.  For me it was just about worth the money for the kids to see their family but it's clearly pricing a lot of people out.  My eldest's two best friends are both of Polish descent and neither are visiting family this summer as they can't justify the costs.

(Edit: Not expecting or looking for sympathy - just highlighting that it's the type of capitalism the Tories love where the poor are priced out of options but they and their ilk can easily brush it off and probably make a few quid as well)

Luckily the fully vaccinated don't need a test or have to quarantine when going to Ireland now but kids between 12-17 have to be tested. But then again at the rate the cases are rising here it could all change in a couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60162 on: Today at 02:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 02:30:18 pm
Luckily the fully vaccinated don't need a test or have to quarantine when going to Ireland now but kids between 12-17 have to be tested. But then again at the rate the cases are rising here it could all change in a couple of weeks.
I think you should be fine on that one as Ireland is part of the Common Travel Area.  I don't think any amount of cases or variants would trump the CTA - even Johnson wouldn't want to ignite that one.
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60163 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:12:07 pm
It feels like a goldrush.  A lot of piss-takers in the market coining it in.

I had to book a test prior to travelling to France and the quotes were between £65 and £hundreds.  In the end I went to Boots as theirs were at the more reasonable end of the pricing (£85) and didn't involve trekking halfway across the country.  A few hours after the test the French PM announced tests were no longer required for fully vaccinated so just some more money to add to the Covid cash bonfire on things that weren't required or never happened but weren't refundable...

Coming back is about half the price for the same test in France but I'll get stung to the tune of about £150*3 for the day 2/8 testing kits.  Kids not exempt from that one!

I made the decision to travel with full knowledge so it's not like it's a surprise and we weighed up the costs beforehand.  For me it was just about worth the money for the kids to see their family but it's clearly pricing a lot of people out.  My eldest's two best friends are both of Polish descent and neither are visiting family this summer as they can't justify the costs.

(Edit: Not expecting or looking for sympathy - just highlighting that it's the type of capitalism the Tories love where the poor are priced out of options but they and their ilk can easily brush it off and probably make a few quid as well)

Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).

Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/.  They're very efficient in my experience.

If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day.  I have a promo code if you want it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:00 pm by carling »
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,131
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60164 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:33:17 pm
It's what I initially thought would happen in india. Just couldn't understand how they seemed to be hitting herd immunity with such a low death toll.  There was speculation they had some sort of prior immunity. Obviously not.



What you say there is what one of the authors says was what made him want to dig into the detail because it just didn't make sense from the official figures of how many had some sort of immunity to the numbers of cases being reported. Can't even properly take in the scale of it myself.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60165 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm »
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60166 on: Today at 03:34:37 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf

Snitch on them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60167 on: Today at 03:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:12:33 pm
What you say there is what one of the authors says was what made him want to dig into the detail because it just didn't make sense from the official figures of how many had some sort of immunity to the numbers of cases being reported. Can't even properly take in the scale of it myself.

Makes you wonder what the real figures are in Brazil and a few other countries.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60168 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 03:04:58 pm
Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).

Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/.  They're very efficient in my experience.

If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day.  I have a promo code if you want it.
Thanks Carling  :thumbup

That "Testing for all" looks a great find!  I probably saw them but overlooked them as they have a name that screams fly-by-night spivs ;).  Will definitely use them for the return leg.

I'm planning on doing the full quarantine as not really that fussed about being out and about right now and can work from home.  By day four the cabin fever may be too much though so good to have in mind.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60169 on: Today at 04:08:05 pm »




Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60170 on: Today at 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:08:05 pm






Test positivity for England seems to be increasing as well.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,543
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60171 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Really annoyed atm. Somone I know tested positive today so instead of isolating he's gone to the bank to pay bills  without a mask wtf

They're breaking the law, call the police on them
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60172 on: Today at 04:45:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:56:27 pm
Thanks Carling  :thumbup

That "Testing for all" looks a great find!  I probably saw them but overlooked them as they have a name that screams fly-by-night spivs ;).  Will definitely use them for the return leg.

I'm planning on doing the full quarantine as not really that fussed about being out and about right now and can work from home.  By day four the cabin fever may be too much though so good to have in mind.

No probs they've been really good.  They used to sell out really quickly which was reassuring, I think a lot of others tripped up by taking on too many people. Capacity has increased now but still recommend booking in advance :)

You actually have to give the name of the day 5 test provider on the passenger location form.  But it's not like the day 2 and 8 where you must give them your confirmed order number.
Logged

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60173 on: Today at 04:47:36 pm »
Cousins lads mate tested positive last Monday after kipping at theirs on the Saturday and Sunday . Spoke to my mum on Wednesday whod just been to my cousins for a hair cut . Absolutely mad as a wasp she never told my mum the situation before she went round .  Some people just dont care .
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60174 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:08:05 pm






Estimated doubling was 'only' 15 days yesterday?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,543
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60175 on: Today at 05:18:55 pm »
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60176 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:18:55 pm
SAGE warning that we're 3 weeks away from needing restrictions put back in place

Link please? Not because I dont believe you but because I want to send it to someone.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,543
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60177 on: Today at 05:32:48 pm »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60178 on: Today at 06:14:38 pm »
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60179 on: Today at 06:37:35 pm »
Great another lockdown.     How long can this continue?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,992
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60180 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1500 1501 1502 1503 1504 [1505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 