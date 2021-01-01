Antigen test is fine for coming back to the UK, just find a decent provider (exact sensitivity / specificity required is on the gov website).



Recommend "testing for all" for the day 2/8 test - only £99 (they're a non-profit and approved by the UK govt) - https://www.testingforall.org/. They're very efficient in my experience.



If you decide to go for the day 5 test to release I recommend Collinson, they get the result back same day. I have a promo code if you want it.



Thanks CarlingThat "Testing for all" looks a great find! I probably saw them but overlooked them as they have a name that screams fly-by-night spivs. Will definitely use them for the return leg.I'm planning on doing the full quarantine as not really that fussed about being out and about right now and can work from home. By day four the cabin fever may be too much though so good to have in mind.