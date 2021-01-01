« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2082665 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60120 on: Today at 07:03:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.
Yeah.
Reminds me of the saying, "No honour amongst thieves."

Like the reincarnation of Machiavelli.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60121 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
It just seems to me that opening things up (which is badly needed) would be better determined by the percentage of people fully vaccinated rather than arbitrary dates.
Delta has set the bar higher. Two thirds of adults is quite low really. It leaves around half the population unvaccinated when you include kids. Way to easy for it to spread freely.

We're approaching two-thirds here too with only outdoor hospitality available and cases are rising quite quickly among young adults. Sooner we hit 80% fully vaccinated and beyond the better. Should slow it down to manageable levels.
Are you suggesting we open up based on data, not dates?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,806
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60122 on: Today at 08:10:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

He has his favourites, very rarely does he talk about the most powerful minister in the goverment, the Chancellor.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,295
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60123 on: Today at 08:38:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

Cummings was their Alastair Campbell/Mandelson hybrid: totally unscrupulous, well versed in the dark arts and quite psychotic with it. He was key to the Brexit con and winning that referendum and the damage that's done. Then in February/March he was pushing for herd immunity, something he forgets now. All he'll do is help Johnson play to his base by coming out with all this.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60124 on: Today at 09:21:24 am »
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through just to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60125 on: Today at 09:22:19 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:37:54 am
I refuse to read anything that horrible c*nt says. Now that he's lost his influence over the government, he's turned into a massive grass. Lots of it is probably true, apart from that he'll exclude his own role in it, but you just can't believe someone like that. Should have no audience, and I wish the media would stop paying attention.

I'd imagine the whats app quote released puts paid to believing it or not.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60126 on: Today at 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

A lot of them don't want to be educated though.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,521
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #60127 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:21:24 am
Vaccine passports don't necessarily sit 'comfortably' with me as it's a failing of the government in not educating the people who could be swayed. There are quite a few people who say they'll take it 'if they have to' which seems like a pretty poor route to getting people vaccinated, even if it gets to the end goal. You'll essentially always need a stick to beat people over for boosters as a result.

I very much doubt it'll go through just to backbenchers and concerns over vaccine-hesitant communities (which imo again is a failing of state who've still not addressed a lot of those people well enough). But in the meantime I feel there's probably an uptick of concert/festival-goers etc.

Also, being double jabbed doesn't necessarily stop the likelihood of spread in these venues so surely it's better to mandate testing instead unless they're planning to sack off the free testing very soon (imo, they probably will).

Also, it's an elephant in the room that nobody seems to talk about, but a significant amount of musicians and DJs in the industry are anti-vax. There are some pretty big names as well and these 'Save our Scene' type events are riddled with anti-vax sentiment. From Hannah Wants to Wiley to that Ian Brown guy.

That said, something definitely needs to be done before we breed the next variant that we might be in a comfortable position to protect against, but other countries won't be.

We could label that at every government in the world pretty much. We have done very well with our vaccination numbers.

At some point people have to be forced to do something for the greater good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 