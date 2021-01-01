« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59960 on: Today at 07:50:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:04:57 am
Im just watching the news.

The nightclub, the bar talking about how great it will be to remove measures today
Its just crazy its not gone

The whole industry is on it's knees and on the brink of collapse - what do you expect them to say?
Last Edit: Today at 07:53:49 am by Red-Soldier
WorldChampions

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59961 on: Today at 08:17:06 am
It's probably been said multiple times on here but I think it's madness to get rid of mandatory mask wearing but I've seen many celebrate it.

It's hardly an issue to put a mask on for 5 minutes whilst you nip into the shop, or even for 30 minutes whilst on a train etc. Most people have been doing it for the best part of two years nearly, seems absolutely crazy considering the risk/reward ratio of not wearing one every now and again.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59962 on: Today at 08:19:54 am
Was happy to see so many still wearing masks on train today. Even with it being 20*C+ out.
Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59963 on: Today at 08:26:38 am
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59964 on: Today at 08:33:20 am
So happy covid has now gone away. Although our hospital have 30 patients in with "just like the flu itis" which is some kind of mystery viral illness. Am sure it's nothing to worry about
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59965 on: Today at 08:34:48 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:19:54 am
Was happy to see so many still wearing masks on train today. Even with it being 20*C+ out.
Thats good to hear.

I was reading back through the last few pages and Commie Bommie got it spot on saying wed done everything asked of us, which in the main (apart from a few idiots) is very true. Thats the thing about this country, we will generally follow the rules, despite Boris & Co thinking we wouldnt be capable of doing so right back at the very start of the pandemic. They completely misunderstood that fact and got us off late from the start. Now with the rules removed I was concerned that all the measures would go out of the window, but what seems to have happened is that most sensible folk and businesses have decided to carry on. Nobodys really listening to the government anymore, and who can blame them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59966 on: Today at 08:38:34 am
Announced yesterday in church that they would be keeping restrictions in place. Couldn't quite hear properly but I think singing may resume. Not sure how that works with masks and stuff and that it seems a bad idea to sing.  Typical Catholic church with a lot at the high end of the age bracket so expect double jabbed. Younger population bhas a lot of ethnic minorities so not sur how that plays out. My takeaway is that a lot of places are taking the line that staff and customers are best served by keeping restrictions. Hospitality obviously being the outlier.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59967 on: Today at 08:44:19 am
Still seeing crap on fb. People begging people to stop wearing masks because it's all been exaggerated and mask wearing is contributing to a mental health crisis.  They even talk about government scare mongering, when if anything the opposite has been true - it's the fuckwits in  charge constantly playing shit down, delaying effective responses, and prematurely lifting restrictions that's causing most of the harm.

It's like people don't realise you can get covid twice, or even if you've been double v.axxed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59968 on: Today at 08:51:39 am
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:17:06 am
It's probably been said multiple times on here but I think it's madness to get rid of mandatory mask wearing but I've seen many celebrate it.

It's hardly an issue to put a mask on for 5 minutes whilst you nip into the shop, or even for 30 minutes whilst on a train etc. Most people have been doing it for the best part of two years nearly, seems absolutely crazy considering the risk/reward ratio of not wearing one every now and again.

For what its worth (and purely anecdotal), but last week was the best compliance for masks on public transport and in food shops in London as I've seen in well over a month.

Really get the sense that something is cutting through in all the noise at the moment, maybe it's the perceived threat to one self or maybe perceived threat to new freedoms people have been looking forward to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59969 on: Today at 09:08:04 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:34:48 am
Thats good to hear.

I was reading back through the last few pages and Commie Bommie got it spot on saying wed done everything asked of us, which in the main (apart from a few idiots) is very true. Thats the thing about this country, we will generally follow the rules, despite Boris & Co thinking we wouldnt be capable of doing so right back at the very start of the pandemic. They completely misunderstood that fact and got us off late from the start. Now with the rules removed I was concerned that all the measures would go out of the window, but what seems to have happened is that most sensible folk and businesses have decided to carry on. Nobodys really listening to the government anymore, and who can blame them.

The company I work for F/T has kept the offices closed to all but non essential staff, all our Branches that are open are continuing with the covid measures and this is staying like that til September, the dentist has emailed saying nothing has changed, still full covid rules, same as my GP. I'm working Sat/Sun on my other job so I'll see what that haulage industry has in place, I expect them to not have changed the rules either
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59970 on: Today at 09:37:48 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:50:26 am
The whole industry is on it's knees and on the brink of collapse - what do you expect them to say?

you're right, but it does at the same time feel somewhat unconscionable that so many venues are grasping on to the Tories 'Freedom Day' thing. I have no issue with places opening if they mitigate as best as they can - but right now it's a free for all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59971 on: Today at 09:47:53 am
Saw lots of clubs opened at midnight and were full to the rafters.

Glad to hear from poster above about people wearing masks in trains im hoping what i said is wrong that a high number wont wear them.

If I have to use public transport or go to a shop i'll still wear one just to be safe but I know others wont it will probably annoy me abit but what can you do ?!

Just have to hope for once these dickheads have got something right and it doesnt get out of control.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59972 on: Today at 09:48:00 am
Its not really a free for all. Two clubs opened at midnight in Bristol, both required proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, if you didnt have that theyd provide a test ( at cost I imagine).  My local are only letting a certain amount up to the bar to order (not allowed to stand there unless ordering) and are predominately using table service. The NHS check in code still being used masks are advised and staff will continue to wear them.

I think those that have been following the rules will continue to follow the advice, those that didnt, well, they wont.  I popped into the office for an hour earlier, nearly everyone wearing a mask on the bus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59973 on: Today at 09:49:50 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:48:00 am
Its not really a free for all. Two clubs opened at midnight in Bristol, both required proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, if you didnt have that theyd provide a test ( at cost I imagine).  My local are only letting a certain amount up to the bar to order (not allowed to stand there unless ordering) and are predominately using table service. The NHS check in code still being used masks are advised and staff will continue to wear them.

I think those that have been following the rules will continue to follow the advice, those that didnt, well, they wont.  I popped into the office for an hour earlier, nearly everyone wearing a mask on the bus.

I wasn't specifically talking about the clubs, but that's great to hear. I believe that's the clubs making that decision and not a directive from the government? Which is the type of business that deserves a lot of support.

I really hope LFC proactively expect vaccine/antibody proof/test proof for games whilst cases are especially so high. I feel like I might be the only one wearing a mask though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59974 on: Today at 09:56:44 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:49:50 am
I wasn't specifically talking about the clubs, but that's great to hear. I believe that's the clubs making that decision and not a directive from the government? Which is the type of business that deserves a lot of support.

I really hope LFC proactively expect vaccine/antibody proof/test proof for games whilst cases are especially so high. I feel like I might be the only one wearing a mask though.

I think most football grounds, concerts etc. will require a form of vaccine passport, proof of antibodies/ test at least for this full season.

The current situation we are in is almost entirely political, there will be a sharp U-turn come end of August/September time with Government guidelines for large venues that have capacities say over 250. I saw Leeds/Reading festival are doing the vaccination/test/antibodies and I fully suspect others will follow.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59975 on: Today at 10:11:12 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:04:07 am
Happy freedom day! To celebrate this momentous day I'll see you all for a drink in October...

There was actually fireworks going off by us last night around midnight, ffs !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59976 on: Today at 10:29:11 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:50:26 am
The whole industry is on it's knees and on the brink of collapse - what do you expect them to say?
It is possible to have compassion for these people and the dire straights they must be in, whilst also realising that its a public health nightmare to do this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59977 on: Today at 10:33:52 am
So with the kids and Mrs WLR feeling rough and coughing since Saturday Mrs WLR took a test yesterday which has come back positive :( I felt a bit rough too but feel fine now, but then I have been double jabbed and Mrs WLR has only had her first.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59978 on: Today at 10:39:47 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:34:48 am
Thats good to hear.

I was reading back through the last few pages and Commie Bommie got it spot on saying wed done everything asked of us, which in the main (apart from a few idiots) is very true. Thats the thing about this country, we will generally follow the rules, despite Boris & Co thinking we wouldnt be capable of doing so right back at the very start of the pandemic. They completely misunderstood that fact and got us off late from the start. Now with the rules removed I was concerned that all the measures would go out of the window, but what seems to have happened is that most sensible folk and businesses have decided to carry on. Nobodys really listening to the government anymore, and who can blame them.

Yes, my university has also said they have a duty of care for staff and students and current measures (masks, distancing, testing) are staying in place for at least another month.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59979 on: Today at 10:39:48 am
In Covid related news, Katie Hopkins has been deported from Australia while she was in mandatory hotel quarantine for bragging that she has been flouting the regulations. She had been granted a 'critical skills' visa to appear on 'Celebrity Big VIP'. When her instagram posts went viral the TV channel sacked her from the show and the Home Affairs Minister confirmed he was cancelling her visa and she was deported immediately. She also copped a $1k fine for not wearing a face mask.

What a joyous day down here in the penal colony.

https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/reality-tv/katie-hopkins-under-investigation-by-australian-border-force-after-possible-hotel-quarantine-breach/news-story/2f8ee572b333ee31fcd8e383463ff2b5

