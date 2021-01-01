Was happy to see so many still wearing masks on train today. Even with it being 20*C+ out.



Thats good to hear.I was reading back through the last few pages and Commie Bommie got it spot on saying wed done everything asked of us, which in the main (apart from a few idiots) is very true. Thats the thing about this country, we will generally follow the rules, despite Boris & Co thinking we wouldnt be capable of doing so right back at the very start of the pandemic. They completely misunderstood that fact and got us off late from the start. Now with the rules removed I was concerned that all the measures would go out of the window, but what seems to have happened is that most sensible folk and businesses have decided to carry on. Nobodys really listening to the government anymore, and who can blame them.