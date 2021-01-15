« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1490 1491 1492 1493 1494 [1495]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2069634 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59760 on: Today at 04:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:42:17 pm
that was said prior to Christmas and look what happened

Theres one massive difference. Back then, we were told the vaccines would save us, now, well conceivably reach a point where a normal leader would lock us down again, he wont because theres no exit he can really sell us.  Current restrictions will be as far as it goes, hell roll back from our new freedoms around the second week on September, but he wont roll back any further than where we currently are.

Id be amazed of theres another National lockdown, even if its needed.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59761 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Two of my mates who went out to the same boozer on Sunday for the final have both tested positive today and both rough as toast.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59762 on: Today at 05:06:13 pm »
I hate this government and their whole personal responsibility guff. That said, if people are catching this after visiting a presumably packed pub on the night of Englands first final in a lifetime, well, I dont know what to say.

Just because we can, doesnt mean we should I guess.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59763 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:06:13 pm
I hate this government and their whole personal responsibility guff. That said, if people are catching this after visiting a presumably packed pub on the night of Englands first final in a lifetime, well, I dont know what to say.

Just because we can, doesnt mean we should I guess.

Yeah its both their own fault like, I dont think either of them are jabbed either.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59764 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 04:40:13 pm


This Delta variant is an absolute bitch. What happened in India? Seems to have gone quiet there for the last couple of months.



Swept through the country and done its damage, albeit still there.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/india-is-no-longer-asias-covid-19-epicenter-as-indonesia-sees-surge-in-delta-variant-cases

412,720 fatalities in India to date and another 157 deaths today.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59765 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:12:35 pm
Yeah its both their own fault like, I dont think either of them are jabbed either.

Hopefully both put their heads down, get through it and move on, then maybe get vaccinated.

I know my local Primark have a vaccine clinic, personally Id rather face my chances than go to Primark, but hey ho.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,247
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59766 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:56:21 pm
I had a stag do I'm going on cancelled this weekend as the best man tested positive and the wedding is next week. My girlfriend is going on a hen do this weekend and 1 of the girls going tested positive so isn't now, she only took a lateral flow as she was going for her second vaccine and wanted to make sure she didn't infect anyone there...if she hadn't of done it then she could well have spread it to everyone on the hen do this weekend.

As I understand it this shit is out of control now but because of the vaccine we shouldn't see ridiculous levels of hospitalisation or death...yet Witty is basically saying we will do in a few weeks.

It looks like the plan is definitely to infect as many as possible now and then probably put some restrictions back in place thus autumn so schools can go back ok then some booster jabs in the winter?

The irony is that Monday is meant to be 'back to normal day' yet there's nothing normal about every event being under threat as people are testing positive left right and centre.

It should be postponed (or at the least masks remain compulsory) but Boris is a shithouse and doesn't want the negative headlines in the Tory rags.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,247
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59767 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Masks/social distancing may be reintroduced but nothing that is currently open will shut again.  Our liberty will remain at its current level or better. They just wont lockdown again regardless of what sort of mess were in.

Unless this reckless plan next week leads to a stronger variant.

They played Russian roulette over India and lost, or the Christmas/winter balls up last year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59768 on: Today at 05:53:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:14:13 pm
Swept through the country and done its damage, albeit still there.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/india-is-no-longer-asias-covid-19-epicenter-as-indonesia-sees-surge-in-delta-variant-cases

412,720 fatalities in India to date and another 157 deaths today.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/



So cases eventually platued? That's something, although I know the situation there was grim.

I don't know why more hasn't been made about people under 30 getting a jab. Seems there are a lot of people out there who are of the attitude they don't need it, which I understand. But imo I am fully expecting come September, once everybody who has had the opportunity to be doubled jabbbed, concerts, nightclubs, sports etc. we will have the requirements for double vaccination. The situation right now seems very political for the Tory Party and their donors (and I'm sure having a summer recess has absolutely nothing to do with it either).
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59769 on: Today at 06:14:47 pm »
The thing about fatalities is you must multiply them by 20..or 50..or a 100 or more to realise a single death impacts on the  lives of loved ones..family and friends.

I know this.


Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59770 on: Today at 06:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:21:57 pm
It should be postponed (or at the least masks remain compulsory) but Boris is a shithouse and doesn't want the negative headlines in the Tory rags.

Surely postponing it though just pushes any exit wave further in to the autumn and winter? I don't think there is any way to navigate this without it being a very bumpy road.

I was of the mindset that if we push restrictions back it means we just delay the inevitable. Suspect this is a problem Europe is going to encounter too come late August/September time.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,572
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59771 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 06:19:01 pm
Surely postponing it though just pushes any exit wave further in to the autumn and winter? I don't think there is any way to navigate this without it being a very bumpy road.

I was of the mindset that if we push restrictions back it means we just delay the inevitable. Suspect this is a problem Europe is going to encounter too come late August/September time.

The problem is it looks like the "exit wave" will be much larger than anticipated, so we really should go back to the "flatten the curve" approach. It doesn't have to happen in the winter either, it could be next summer. And, the problem is, it might not actually be an exit wave, if it becomes too big chances are there will be more coming.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59772 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:26:37 pm
The problem is it looks like the "exit wave" will be much larger than anticipated, so we really should go back to the "flatten the curve" approach. It doesn't have to happen in the winter either, it could be next summer. And, the problem is, it might not actually be an exit wave, if it becomes too big chances are there will be more coming.

But if we lift all restrictions say summer 2022, I think that is an extremely hard sell to the businsesses and to the general public. That's 2 years of being unable to open and on life support from the Government. I totally get there is a balance between public health and the economy, but I think saying living under restrictions for another year is dangerous in itself. I'm slyly hoping the covid virus might mutate to a less lethal form..
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,572
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59773 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 06:45:55 pm
But if we lift all restrictions say summer 2022, I think that is an extremely hard sell to the businsesses and to the general public. That's 2 years of being unable to open and on life support from the Government. I totally get there is a balance between public health and the economy, but I think saying living under restrictions for another year is dangerous in itself. I'm slyly hoping the covid virus might mutate to a less lethal form..


Surely there is a balance to be had somewhere. Keep masks, keep testing, work from home if you can. And vaccinate the younger age groups.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59774 on: Today at 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:24:14 pm
Unless this reckless plan next week leads to a stronger variant.

They played Russian roulette over India and lost, or the Christmas/winter balls up last year.

This is the key risk for me.

The reason why we have a huge issue with antibacterial resistance (super bugs), is because the bugs that remain after you keep using anibiotics are the ones that are resistant.  Then they multiply at an extremely fast rate.

I'm no virologist, and I know viruses are just particles and not living organisms, but I assume they could act in a similar way.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,247
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59775 on: Today at 07:19:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:47:55 pm

Surely there is a balance to be had somewhere. Keep masks, keep testing, work from home if you can. And vaccinate the younger age groups.

Yeah, and hold a few things back. Back to normal in pubs, for example, but hold back on nightclubs for another month or two until more twenty somethings are double jabbed and the wave has peaked.

It's a balancing act, not all or nothing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59776 on: Today at 07:58:50 pm »
I'm not sure how many more people will take up the vaccine without at the very least a nudge, some just won't take it at all, the fucking nut bars (obv not including those who can't for medical reasons etc). We've seen how France went vaccine crazy after the government decided that unless you're vaccinated you can't do certain stuff...I know large swathes of the Tory party are libertarians so unlikely to go for it, but I just don't see many other options.

I'd like to see older kids given the option of it. We're happy to have 16 year olds work in supermarkets, shops while paying tax and join the army. I think giving them the information available and letting them choose is fair.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,831
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59777 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:47:05 pm
Is it fair to say we're now in a race to get to herd immunity, either through vaccines or infection, before we reach the point where the NHS gets overwhelmed?

I really hope someone has done the maths to figure out which of those things is most likely to happen first.

What is overwhelmed? Some consider it patients dying in corridors or on streets outside hospitals because of total healthcare collapse. The sorts of scenes witnessed in pockets of other countries. This is an extreme scenario though. Some hospitals have cancelled elective surgery because of capacity and others are opening up their "covid areas" which are essentially areas beyond 100% capacity of normal, so I would argue they're there already
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:35 pm by Guz-kop »
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59778 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
So anyone coming back from France will have to quarantine for 10 days including double vaccinated people.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,974
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59779 on: Today at 09:12:51 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 09:03:36 pm
So anyone coming back from France will have to quarantine for 10 days including double vaccinated people.
yes apparently France nearly went on the red list. My brother and his family have a place out there and were supposedly supposed to be going on 26th July for a few weeks, for the first time in 12 months.

They are now thinking twice about it as his wife is a teacher so would have to be back well in time for the start of the term to meet the isolation rules.

If they do add France to the red list at some point, that makes the whole situation even worse. I've told them they are nuts going
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,797
  • @tharris113
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59780 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm »
I wouldn't be at all surprised to see an autumn lockdown the way things are going.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59781 on: Today at 10:17:13 pm »
It is like April fools day everyday.

The public can be/are stupid but the messaging is wishy washy at best.

Next week there is going to be loads of arguements  on public transport and shops over masks you can see it already.

Me personally I will still wear one on my weekly shop its only 20-30 minutes so not the end of the world is it but some are going to go round like Billy big balls.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,460
  • Fuck VAR
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59782 on: Today at 10:19:11 pm »
The working world has forgotten about covid.

In a bar tonight, gets a bit full, waitress comes over "do you mind if I put another couple on this table"

Erm, are they part of my household? What are the rules again.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59783 on: Today at 10:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:50:41 pm
What is overwhelmed? Some consider it patients dying in corridors or on streets outside hospitals because of total healthcare collapse. The sorts of scenes witnessed in pockets of other countries. This is an extreme scenario though. Some hospitals have cancelled elective surgery because of capacity and others are opening up their "covid areas" which are essentially areas beyond 100% capacity of normal, so I would argue they're there already
Well I think the reason covid has such a (relatively) low death rate is that everyone who needs an ICU bed gets one. I would consider overwhelmed to be the point where that's no longer true and the NHS have to choose who gets treated and who doesn't.

I don't think we've reached that point in the UK yet although my friends in the NHS tell me we were pretty close around Christmas.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,577
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59784 on: Today at 10:40:18 pm »
Had a conversation today with another couple. All four of us intend to keep wearing masks in supermarkets. What do you reckon the average percentage of wearers USD likely to be. I'd hope for at least fifty percent, but plucking that number or if the air.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,831
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59785 on: Today at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:20:29 pm
Well I think the reason covid has such a (relatively) low death rate is that everyone who needs an ICU bed gets one. I would consider overwhelmed to be the point where that's no longer true and the NHS have to choose who gets treated and who doesn't.

I don't think we've reached that point in the UK yet although my friends in the NHS tell me we were pretty close around Christmas.

See the problem with this viewpoint is that it downplays what actually happened. Let me tell you the last 16 months I'm hospitals has been bat shit crazy. The only reason people got an itu bed was because entire hospitals were turned inside out to deal with covid. My own intensive care was expanded to nearly 300% of normal capacity. Absolutely bananas to think we were not overwhelmed. Even a small percentage of a repeat of the peaks is hugely disruptive
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59786 on: Today at 11:00:26 pm »
If you can afford it, I'd suggest getting private medical insurance. It's a good benefit to have and means you can actually get treated on time and not get stuff delayed further by covid.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59787 on: Today at 11:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:00:08 pm
See the problem with this viewpoint is that it downplays what actually happened. Let me tell you the last 16 months I'm hospitals has been bat shit crazy. The only reason people got an itu bed was because entire hospitals were turned inside out to deal with covid. My own intensive care was expanded to nearly 300% of normal capacity. Absolutely bananas to think we were not overwhelmed. Even a small percentage of a repeat of the peaks is hugely disruptive

Totally agree with you.even now certain appointments etc are still delayed at my local cos the department  has been turned into a vaccination area.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,621
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59788 on: Today at 11:10:53 pm »
Don't be surprised if cases hit close to 70/80k a day in the next week or so
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1490 1491 1492 1493 1494 [1495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 