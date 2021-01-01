The only reason I can see for continuing to test people is so when it becomes so bad, the government will U-turn again and impose restrictions. However, Bojo has came out today and said he knows things will get worse but we're carrying on regardless. So what's the point in testing?



For me the main point is the same as always - to protect vulnerable people. Certainly feel better seeing my parents after a test, even with them being double-jabbed and me having my second soon. Also the most effective way to reduce the spread while everyone gets their vaccine.What I don't see the point in is continuing to release daily test stats. Can't see how it does any good - just continues the mental onslaught sending everyone a bit loopy.