Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2063572 times)

Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59600 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 13, 2021, 10:46:48 am

Not sure, maybe that's just all vaccinations on or after that date lumped together in one column.
They had it on telly here tonight; after Macron's announcement vaccine registrations have skyrocketed in France. It was also reported that Russia is now going the sticks and carrots route: they basically threaten people they will lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated and those who do get vaccinated can win cars and stuff like that. Greece apparently is now paying young people (I think they said 18 to 24 for or so) 150 Euros if they take a vaccine.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59601 on: Today at 01:09:51 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
Following all these conspiracy theories and weighing them against RL sounds truly exhausting.  ???

I dont think big tech v govts is a conspiracy at all. Its a very real battle if you pay attention to whats going on. Of course its outside most peoples scope of reality but look at the recent G7 tax reform for big tech companies for example.

In other news, Boris lack of clarity on the rules is interesting, seems a lot of businesses will be maintaining existing COVID rules meaning freedom day as advertised will be a less restricted new normal as opposed to full freedom. I do wonder if this is intentional from him or hes just an idiot?
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59602 on: Today at 01:18:01 am »
They are certainly modelling, as you'd expect to be fair, with the effects of people being reluctant to embrace 'freedom day' in mind. Obviously the more who do embrace it, the more difficult the rest of the summer will be. I think it's more likely that the government is trying to have it both ways, to get enough people to keep on as they are/were without needing to legislate again and rely on Labour. There's an anonymous Tory minister been quoted saying pretty much that and that Johnson's fear is that having to rely on Labour votes to pass legislation will lead to his swift exit from Downing Street. Result is the messaging mess we have. Again.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59603 on: Today at 01:25:37 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:18:01 am
They are certainly modelling, as you'd expect to be fair, with the effects of people being reluctant to embrace 'freedom day' in mind. Obviously the more who do embrace it, the more difficult the rest of the summer will be. I think it's more likely that the government is trying to have it both ways, to get enough people to keep on as they are/were without needing to legislate again and rely on Labour. There's an anonymous Tory minister been quoted saying pretty much that and that Johnson's fear is that having to rely on Labour votes to pass legislation will lead to his swift exit from Downing Street. Result is the messaging mess we have. Again.

Makes sense.
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59604 on: Today at 01:50:19 am »
Had my second Pfizer at 3 on Monday, managed to work Tuesday from home until 2 at which point I felt like death and was threatened with a write up from my boss if I didn't log off. Luckily after sleeping most of the time since and taking today off I feel much better.

The missus is coming over from Munich on Saturday after her School breaks up, where I'll see her for the first time in 7 months. She wants me to go back with her for a week in mid August but I'm really not sure. Luckily my passport runs out in a week and I haven't renewed yet, so I have a built in excuse...
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59605 on: Today at 08:13:40 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 01:50:19 am
Had my second Pfizer at 3 on Monday, managed to work Tuesday from home until 2 at which point I felt like death and was threatened with a write up from my boss if I didn't log off. Luckily after sleeping most of the time since and taking today off I feel much better.

The missus is coming over from Munich on Saturday after her School breaks up, where I'll see her for the first time in 7 months. She wants me to go back with her for a week in mid August but I'm really not sure. Luckily my passport runs out in a week and I haven't renewed yet, so I have a built in excuse...

Oooh, you get to get a lovely blue passport now.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59606 on: Today at 08:14:16 am »
I was I Tesco last night when the reminder about mandatory masks and social distancing went out. I wonder if supermarkets will try and keep it going ? Aldi have the red and green light at the door ( I'm sure others do too). I wonder if they will keep that running and if anyone pays attention. I guess they have to weigh up the spend of those that prefer to feel safe against those that don't care .
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59607 on: Today at 08:14:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:13:40 am
Oooh, you get to get a lovely blue passport now.
Is that one of those made in France ones Rob 😃
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59608 on: Today at 08:15:36 am »
My lads covid test came back negative. We've still got to isolate him for 10 days, but with the blanket send 35 kids home way they do it, we have no proof he is actually a close contact of the initial positive test, which is annoying as anything.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59609 on: Today at 08:16:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:14:54 am
Is that one of those made in France ones Rob 😃

Yep. ;D

My son got one, its looks so shit next to our red EU ones.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59610 on: Today at 08:21:36 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:09:51 am
I dont think big tech v govts is a conspiracy at all. Its a very real battle if you pay attention to whats going on. Of course its outside most peoples scope of reality but look at the recent G7 tax reform for big tech companies for example.

In other news, Boris lack of clarity on the rules is interesting, seems a lot of businesses will be maintaining existing COVID rules meaning freedom day as advertised will be a less restricted new normal as opposed to full freedom. I do wonder if this is intentional from him or hes just an idiot?

I mean he's been as unclear as possible throughout all of this so he can place blame elsewhere, that's pretty typical Tory but now with his populism spin.

Governments also exploit big tech (social media, mainly) for their own gain. The battle is only because the governments of the US and UK especially have let things slide for decades and have realised actually they should've been regulated. You just have to look at the Tory government and Palantir. It's not quite a fight between them when both parties want the same thing.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59611 on: Today at 08:45:59 am »
This ridiculousness over the government telling people to wear masks in shops, public transport etc and for table service in pubs but how it won't be enforced. Instead back to relying on Great British common sense.

Basically saying they should have just extended the deadline a few more weeks but we didn't want to have to put up with the backlash.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59612 on: Today at 08:46:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:14:16 am
I was I Tesco last night when the reminder about mandatory masks and social distancing went out. I wonder if supermarkets will try and keep it going ? Aldi have the red and green light at the door ( I'm sure others do too). I wonder if they will keep that running and if anyone pays attention. I guess they have to weigh up the spend of those that prefer to feel safe against those that don't care .

it will surprise me if these bigger businesses don't ask for masks to be worn. at the end of the day they need to protect their staff, plus the majority are probably in the camp of being happy to wear masks in enclosed spaces if needed.

it's like 10 minutes in a shop wearing some cloth on your face, not the biggest ask in the world.
