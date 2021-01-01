« previous next »
think then they would have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, approximately £1750 each I believe.


*Edit - £1750 is just for the first adult in the room, any additional adults is £650, kids - £350, under 5s free

Wonder how many Tory donors own hotel chains? Tell everyone it OK to go, then red list once thousands are out of the country, then fleece the fuck out of them on return.
Its not only the cost of that though, having to quarantine in a hotel means that lots of people suddenly need 10 days extra off work. You might be able to work from home during home quarantine, but that doesn't mean you can do it from a hotel, you might need files, specific internet access etc. At home, you suddenly start creating issues with post, plants, pets, gardens etc, because you can't come back when you planned to.
Its not only the cost of that though, having to quarantine in a hotel means that lots of people suddenly need 10 days extra off work. You might be able to work from home during home quarantine, but that doesn't mean you can do it from a hotel, you might need files, specific internet access etc. At home, you suddenly start creating issues with post, plants, pets, gardens etc, because you can't come back when you planned to.

hence the mad scramble to get flights as soon as the announcements are made.
What's the difference between a PCR test and a RT-PCR test?

Supposed to be flying to Ireland in 3 weeks to see my dad who is 86 and we've not seen him since 2019, me and girlfriend are fully vaccinated but my daughter, 15, isn't. Irish government says we have to have a RT-PCR test before we can fly and then isolate for five days when we arrive. I am thinking of just abandoning the whole trip as we are only there for 7 days, the risk of catching covid, the costs of tests and the ever-changing rules are too much.
