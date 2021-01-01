What's the difference between a PCR test and a RT-PCR test?



Supposed to be flying to Ireland in 3 weeks to see my dad who is 86 and we've not seen him since 2019, me and girlfriend are fully vaccinated but my daughter, 15, isn't. Irish government says we have to have a RT-PCR test before we can fly and then isolate for five days when we arrive. I am thinking of just abandoning the whole trip as we are only there for 7 days, the risk of catching covid, the costs of tests and the ever-changing rules are too much.