Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59480 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Youre right, Im not disagreeing at all.

I know but as a healthcare professional its my duty to encourage you to get your vaccine asap ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59481 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:36:14 pm
One thing is that division has been created between vaxed and unvaxed/CT. Theres no middle ground. You either fall on one side or the other side.

The Tories have done little to show much of a care for the greater society. Education cuts, healthcare cuts, rising uni fees, rising house prices you name it. Even this reopening is for the economy than for the good of the people. I just cant see there not being some kind of a catch to all of this..

Yet they're offering you, totally free of charge, the opportunity to do your bit in helping yourself and others to get back to some kind of normal but you're not sure if you'll help them out because you know, stuff......

You're not showing much care yourself are you?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59482 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Absolutely, I was just wondering if contracting covid when vaccinated would change the prospects of long covid.
You'd think an immune system that has been primed by the vaccine would be less likely to have long term problems.

A pro footballer in my town 38 years old contracted covid, spent a week in hospital and never returned to football this season. Statistically he's extremely unlucky but vaccination is a no brainer for me. Just got my EU digital covid cert today.

Yeah that's an question I don't have an answer to I'm afraid, I don't think anyone will.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59483 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:18:24 pm
Yeah but the vaccine (mostly) isn't about you. It's about the people that you could kill or ruin their lives forever.

This is fair but I can be double jabbed and still spread COVID and potentially kill someone too though no? Double vaccinated people are still dying however small.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Yet they're offering you, totally free of charge, the opportunity to do your bit in helping yourself and others to get back to some kind of normal but you're not sure if you'll help them out because you know, stuff......

You're not showing much care yourself are you?

Fair argument. I could argue that one can show their care for society in many other ways than just getting vaccinated too though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59484 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
Nice to know that up here in Scotland a gradual return to the office has been postponed for another three weeks. The roads have been back to pre pandemic levels for months already.

Sometimes wonder what world the politicians are in and who is advising them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59485 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:31:15 pm
This is fair but I can be double jabbed and still spread COVID and potentially kill someone too though no? Double vaccinated people are still dying however small.

Fair argument. I could argue that one can show their care for society in many other ways than just getting vaccinated too though.
Yep, you could , and they could be double vaccinated and the person you caught it off could be double vaccinated, but I think you already know that and are just being argumentative (it's a trait I know well).

Getting the vaccine doesn't prevent you caring for society in other ways too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59486 on: Today at 02:43:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Yep, you could , and they could be double vaccinated and the person you caught it off could be double vaccinated, but I think you already know that and are just being argumentative (it's a trait I know well).

Getting the vaccine doesn't prevent you caring for society in other ways too.

Im genuinely not trying to be argumentative, I have replied respectfully and said fair enough when people come back (imo), people have presented info to me that Ive taken on board and I have had no arguments with them. I do think however some things are argued i.e you dont care which isnt true for me anyway, hence my counters & why I come on this board to debate because Im trying to see things from all angles. Perhaps that comes off as combative which isnt the intention.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59487 on: Today at 02:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:31:15 pm
This is fair but I can be double jabbed and still spread COVID and potentially kill someone too though no? Double vaccinated people are still dying however small.

You could just close your eyes every time you cross the road too, probably wont die cos other people are sensible and won't crash into you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59488 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
The chemist i was booked into for my second jab in august has just rang and said i can come in on friday and get my second dose. I only got my first one five weeks ago though i asked on the phone if i can defo get one and the women just said i assume so because they wouldnt have asked me to call you if not?

Cant be arsed queuing up to get it and then being told ive come to early.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59489 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
I don't get this "letting the perfect be the enemy of the good" argument that you can still spread Covid with the jab. It massively reduces transmission.

It doesn't need to be 100% effective at stopping spread to be the right thing to do.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59490 on: Today at 03:32:19 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:22:12 pm
The chemist i was booked into for my second jab in august has just rang and said i can come in on friday and get my second dose. I only got my first one five weeks ago though i asked on the phone if i can defo get one and the women just said i assume so because they wouldnt have asked me to call you if not?

Cant be arsed queuing up to get it and then being told ive come to early.

I had a five week gap with mine, phoned up my doctor to ask her advice and she told me it was fine and there had to be a minimum of four weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59491 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:32:19 pm
I had a five week gap with mine, phoned up my doctor to ask her advice and she told me it was fine and there had to be a minimum of four weeks.

Oh thats sound then i may aswell go and get it on Friday then, just seems weird when i googled it i said 8 week minimum gap.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59492 on: Today at 03:40:18 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:37:01 pm
Oh thats sound then i may aswell go and get it on Friday then, just seems weird when i googled it i said 8 week minimum gap.
Pfizer originally was authorized 3 week gap. Just for availability reasons it got stretched out to get as many jabbed. Think studies suggest longer in between offers more protection. But think we're keen to everyone double jabbed asap now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59493 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:24:23 pm
I don't get this "letting the perfect be the enemy of the good" argument that you can still spread Covid with the jab. It massively reduces transmission.

It doesn't need to be 100% effective at stopping spread to be the right thing to do.
I think young Studge is trying to find reasons why he shouldn't get jabbed rather than the compelling reasons why he should
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59494 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:24:23 pm
I don't get this "letting the perfect be the enemy of the good" argument that you can still spread Covid with the jab. It massively reduces transmission.

It doesn't need to be 100% effective at stopping spread to be the right thing to do.

Youre absolutely right it doesnt and Im not saying getting vaxed isnt the right thing to do but Im just presenting the argument that someone who is vaxed still has a chance of spreading it which it seems isnt acknowledged in the discussion. We are seeing it still spreading despite vaccinations but its usually argued that its only the unvaxed contributing to the spread of it. Doing your part is also maintaining the precautions in place on top of the vax I.e mask wearing. Unless Im wrong?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59495 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:00:26 pm
Youre absolutely right it doesnt and Im not saying getting vaxed isnt the right thing to do but Im just presenting the argument that someone who is vaxed still has a chance of spreading it which it seems isnt acknowledged in the discussion. We are seeing it still spreading despite vaccinations but its usually argued that its only the unvaxed contributing to the spread of it. Doing your part is also maintaining the precautions in place on top of the vax I.e mask wearing. Unless Im wrong?

I've seen it acknowledged every time it is brought up. I don't rememeber anyone ever claiming it was 100% effective.

Most of the spread in the last couple of months has been amongst young people and yet to receive the vaccination and kids.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59496 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
I tell you what the lad/lass on Reddit who posts the doubling times is really useful for a smile at the moment

Doubling time = 57.1 weeks = 399.7 days
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59497 on: Today at 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:09:39 pm
I tell you what the lad/lass on Reddit who posts the doubling times is really useful for a smile at the moment

Doubling time = 57.1 weeks = 399.7 days
If that's from the Zoe data - it'll now be the halving time as daily numbers have gone in reverse.

Zoe data has pretty much stalled for over a week now, hopefully it's forecasting a reduction in the official daily positives to come over the next week or so.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59498 on: Today at 04:31:51 pm »
Got my 2nd jab this morning from Hope, only got the 1st literally 4 weeks to the day ago and our second wasn't booked until September but thought we'd just chance a walk in. They said we just about were OK to get one after 4 weeks but they did say the recommendation is now 8 weeks in between (pfeizer) - we were keen to get it today though. Thankfully no side effects from either 1st or 2nd dose!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59499 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:31:51 pm
Got my 2nd jab this morning from Hope, only got the 1st literally 4 weeks to the day ago and our second wasn't booked until September but thought we'd just chance a walk in. They said we just about were OK to get one after 4 weeks but they did say the recommendation is now 8 weeks in between (pfeizer) - we were keen to get it today though. Thankfully no side effects from either 1st or 2nd dose!

Thanks for the info, I'm just about to hit 8 weeks and I have no idea when my follow up jab was supposed to be so I'm probably just going to book something in this week now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59500 on: Today at 04:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:34:58 pm
Thanks for the info, I'm just about to hit 8 weeks and I have no idea when my follow up jab was supposed to be so I'm probably just going to book something in this week now.

We didn't book - just turned up - not sure if you have a centre near you that are doing similar.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59501 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm »
36660 new cases and 50 deaths reported today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59502 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:28:13 am
Fair. My concern though is once it becomes normalised what other versions of digital tracking systems will be in place thereafter.

Google (or maybe don't) Tempora. Its been in use by GCHQ since 2011 and they secretly tapped into the Fibre Optic cables and basically reads everything you post, listens to your phone calls and reads your emails.

Also, look at Google timeline if you haven't already turned it off and see where you've been going/where google have tracked you to. Also cut up your Credit/Debit/Tesco Club cards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59503 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:59:39 pm
Google (or maybe don't) Tempora. Its been in use by GCHQ since 2011 and they secretly tapped into the Fibre Optic cables and basically reads everything you post, listens to your phone calls and reads your emails.

Also, look at Google timeline if you haven't already turned it off and see where you've been going/where google have tracked you to. Also cut up your Credit/Debit/Tesco Club cards.

Ill look into it. I dont dispute that were being tracked to the nth degree already. They have records of most things. However in my overthinking, my theory on this is I think the battle here is between the big tech companies and the governments.

The big tech companies wield an enormous amount of power due to the data they have, almost dangerous to governments. The world is moving digital exponentially due to COVID, and I think ultimately the digital data battle over the next few years is governments vs big tech playing out in plain sight & what were seeing now with govts being more heavy handed. Where this all lands in the future is anyones guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59504 on: Today at 05:18:41 pm »
Fully vaccinated, whoop!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59505 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:31:15 pm
I could argue that one can show their care for society in many other ways than just getting vaccinated too though.

Then get vaccinated and do those things as well?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59506 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 05:18:41 pm
Fully vaccinated, whoop!
Good on yer !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #59507 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:53:54 pm
36660 new cases and 50 deaths reported today
Is there any info on these deaths - age, vaccinated or not?
