Google (or maybe don't) Tempora. Its been in use by GCHQ since 2011 and they secretly tapped into the Fibre Optic cables and basically reads everything you post, listens to your phone calls and reads your emails.
Also, look at Google timeline if you haven't already turned it off and see where you've been going/where google have tracked you to. Also cut up your Credit/Debit/Tesco Club cards.
Ill look into it. I dont dispute that were being tracked to the nth degree already. They have records of most things. However in my overthinking, my theory on this is I think the battle here is between the big tech companies and the governments.
The big tech companies wield an enormous amount of power due to the data they have, almost dangerous to governments. The world is moving digital exponentially due to COVID, and I think ultimately the digital data battle over the next few years is governments vs big tech playing out in plain sight & what were seeing now with govts being more heavy handed. Where this all lands in the future is anyones guess.