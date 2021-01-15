« previous next »
The thread title clearly says no conspiracy shite so would be good if we could leave the conspiracy shite out of it please
So with over 30k daily cases and only a 50% full vaccination rate restrictions are still being removed?

Seems bonkers.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:05:58 am
I'm not sure if this is the case.  Public opinion is against all the restrictions being dropped on the 19th, I believe.


They're not governing for the general public, they're governing for a section of their 'base'. It's the Trump playbook.

I'm sure they've had focus groups of Brexwits, white van drivers, racists, nationalists and other tossers, who have told them to ditch restrictions.
Somebody who starts their post with "I'm not a Conspiracy Theorist but" is exactly what they claim not to be. Anyone peddling CT's on twitter as being proven to be right should in no way be treated seriously
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:21:23 pm
You wouldn't be able to enter the country. It currently isn't an entry requirement or Brazil, but like any country, if you obtain a visa under false pretences or don't adhere to the requirements then you may be either be deported or detained and processed through the court system.


Brazil didn't put these measures in place to act like a bunch of despotic power-mad c*nts, they put them in place to try and protect their own population.

In similar countries that will require proof of a vacinnation, they aren't doing it in some sort of Orwellian dealth-cult plot - they are doing it to protect their own population.


As much as I'm not keen on the Tories, if they put measures into place to reduce the risk of serious illness or death in their populations then I'd say that their plan, rather than world domination and batshit crazy dealth-cult antics, it is more likely to be to try and reduce the number of their citizens becoming seriously ill or dying.

Will respect the thread and final comment from me. I have given views contrarian views about the government control aspect of things and Im not a death cultist were all gonna die CT person  :D

I think there is a nuanced difference in approaches between your SA example and what is currently happening that is ringing alarm bells for me. Where it ends up I dont know but Im open to a more contrarian way of thinking as time goes on. Things arent adding up to me when I deeply think about it. Time will tell where we go. My hope is that we dont sleepwalk into some dystopian bullshit however and my intention is that people look at things critically from both sides and challenge what is being presented.

Theres seems to be a one sided view amongst the majority and being sceptical of the govt seems to mean being a CT these days.
