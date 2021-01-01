Aren't you a Politics PhD student?



You might want to familiarise yourself with Swedish law. You've made some assertions about what your government can govern that aren't backed up in reality. Look up the Communicable Disease Act - you'll see that your country prosecutes people who it deems have put others at risk of a communicable disease.



Just some reminders:

- not everyone who catches fights or takes cruises is a totalitarian twat



Masters' + done some law studies in the past.That law is designed to prevent people from going to work after having tested positive for an "allmänfarlig sjukdom" not for the general populace at work. There has been zero cases of that being used in the private sector and as far as I'm aware the burden of proof is extremely high on the prosecution and it carries only a financial penalty. Like, if you go to work while waiting for a test answer it's very difficult to secure a conviction. Usually the situation is resolved by termination of the employment contract and the state doesn't get involved.I disagree with the law in general but at least we could clear this up. An infected person may still leave their home but they're not allowed to go to work.Well the owners of said institutions are. It's time to stop with the dangerous myth that everyone is a super spreader, just assume everyone acts in good faith and just move on.