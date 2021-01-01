I categorically dismiss the notion and the comparison. Let's say in the unlikely scenario that I would have covid (let's say 1 % at any given time), then accidentally infects someone (with about a 99.5 % survival chance). So, even if I would infect someone with covid the median scenario is that the person won't be hurt.
Also, even if that person died from the virus, it was the illness that killed them and in effect Xi Jinping for not freezing air travel out of Wuhan when they full well knew what was going on. Not me. Therefore I reject your premise completely. I'd be sad for the person but categorically reject the notion that it was my fault. "Killing" a person is when you ran them over by a car not by spreading air particles around.
Aren't you a Politics PhD student?
You might want to familiarise yourself with Swedish law. You've made some assertions about what your government can govern that aren't backed up in reality. Look up the Communicable Disease Act - you'll see that your country prosecutes people who it deems have put others at risk of a communicable disease.
I don't like hanging out with totalitarian twats anyway, I'm good.
Also, you're not aware that I could take a domestic flight to Gotland right now while not wear a mask nor show any papers except my Swedish photo ID are you? Plus we have the strongest anti-discrimination laws in Europe and they can't legally prevent a citizen from moving freely within the country according to the constitution so yeah good luck with that.
Again with the fearful paranoia. I hope you're ok.
Just some reminders:
- not everyone who catches fights or takes cruises is a totalitarian twat
- Barry didn't mention domestic flights
- nobody on RAWK is trying to rescind your right to move around Sweden, you don't need to be so worried nor wish Barry (in Australia) luck with stopping you travelling to Gotland
- you aren't charlton heston, and noone wants to prise your gun from your cold dead hands, the world isn't as out to get you as you fear
- you don't need to define your life and existence around how you respond to COVID