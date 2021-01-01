« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59280 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:31:09 pm
I categorically dismiss the notion and the comparison. Let's say in the unlikely scenario that I would have covid (let's say 1 % at any given time), then accidentally infects someone (with about a 99.5 % survival chance). So, even if I would infect someone with covid the median scenario is that the person won't be hurt.

Also, even if that person died from the virus, it was the illness that killed them and in effect Xi Jinping for not freezing air travel out of Wuhan when they full well knew what was going on. Not me. Therefore I reject your premise completely. I'd be sad for the person but categorically reject the notion that it was my fault. "Killing" a person is when you ran them over by a car not by spreading air particles around.

Aren't you a Politics PhD student?

You might want to familiarise yourself with Swedish law. You've made some assertions about what your government can govern that aren't backed up in reality. Look up the Communicable Disease Act - you'll see that your country prosecutes people who it deems have put others at risk of a communicable disease.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:45:36 pm
I don't like hanging out with totalitarian twats anyway, I'm good.

Also, you're not aware that I could take a domestic flight to Gotland right now while not wear a mask nor show any papers except my Swedish photo ID are you?  ;D Plus we have the strongest anti-discrimination laws in Europe and they can't legally prevent a citizen from moving freely within the country according to the constitution so yeah good luck with that.

Again with the fearful paranoia. I hope you're ok.

Just some reminders:
- not everyone who catches fights or takes cruises is a totalitarian twat
- Barry didn't mention domestic flights
- nobody on RAWK is trying to rescind your right to move around Sweden, you don't need to be so worried nor wish Barry (in Australia) luck with stopping you travelling to Gotland
- you aren't charlton heston, and noone wants to prise your gun from your cold dead hands, the world isn't as out to get you as you fear
- you don't need to define your life and existence around how you respond to COVID
Last Edit: Today at 02:55:32 pm by Classycara
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59281 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm
New review of the evidence about where this virus came from. BBC have an overview: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-57782955

Pre-print is here: https://zenodo.org/record/5075888#.YOcVOi1Q3xh

Still contested but the scientists behind the paper believe that on the evidence as is known so far:

Quote
ts key conclusion, says Prof Robertson, is that this virus's biological properties closely match viruses that have been found in nature - in bats.

This outbreak, he adds, looks very much like the emergence of the first Sars back in 2003.

In that case, the virus was isolated in a widely-traded animal called a palm civet. Over the next few years researchers discovered very closely related viruses in bats, and in 2017, the ancestor of the Sars virus was found in a population of horseshoe bats in southern China.

The outbreak was essentially tracked and traced back to the wild animal it came from - deadly mystery solved.

"The only difference [with Covid] is that we've not found the intermediate species this time," Prof Robertson says.

"But the bat virus link and the strong association to markets selling live animals are both there."

Crowded, unhygienic live animal markets, many scientists agree, provide an ideal transmission hotspot for new diseases to "spill over" from animals. And in the 18 months up to the beginning of the pandemic, a study showed that nearly 50,000 animals - of 38 different species - were sold at markets in Wuhan.

The researchers say that a natural spillover - probably linked to that animal trade - is by far the most likely Covid origin scenario.

The WHO team that visited Wuhan drew similar conclusions. But its apparent dismissal of the possibility the virus might have leaked accidentally from a laboratory stirred dissent among some scientists.

The laboratory under scrutiny is the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has studied coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade.

The authors of this new report point out that none of those were, or could have been, manipulated to become Sars-Cov-2.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59282 on: Today at 02:55:27 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:47:17 pm
Aren't you a Politics PhD student?

You might want to familiarise yourself with Swedish law. You've made some assertions about what your government can govern that aren't backed up in reality. Look up the Communicable Disease Act - you'll see that your country prosecutes people who it deems have put others at risk of a communicable disease.

Masters' + done some law studies in the past.

That law is designed to prevent people from going to work after having tested positive for an "allmänfarlig sjukdom" not for the general populace at work. There has been zero cases of that being used in the private sector and as far as I'm aware the burden of proof is extremely high on the prosecution and it carries only a financial penalty. Like, if you go to work while waiting for a test answer it's very difficult to secure a conviction. Usually the situation is resolved by termination of the employment contract and the state doesn't get involved.

I disagree with the law in general but at least we could clear this up. An infected person may still leave their home but they're not allowed to go to work.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:47:17 pm
Just some reminders:
- not everyone who catches fights or takes cruises is a totalitarian twat

Well the owners of said institutions are. It's time to stop with the dangerous myth that everyone is a super spreader, just assume everyone acts in good faith and just move on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59283 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:55:27 pm
Masters' + done some law studies in the past.

That law is designed to prevent people from going to work after having tested positive for an "allmänfarlig sjukdom" not for the general populace at work. There has been zero cases of that being used in the private sector and as far as I'm aware the burden of proof is extremely high on the prosecution and it carries only a financial penalty. Like, if you go to work while waiting for a test answer it's very difficult to secure a conviction. Usually the situation is resolved by termination of the employment contract and the state doesn't get involved.

I disagree with the law in general but at least we could clear this up.

Think you'll find if you research better that there have been convictions under that law and deportations. Not to mention that the law is not limited only to going to work. I mean a quick check of Wikipedia could even have helped you, because it shows novel coronavirus is included as an "allmänfarlig sjukdom".

You got it literally all wrong, and didn't clear anything up, but no worries mate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59284 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm
Due to have my second AZ jab tomorrow and its been cancelled a second time, the fuck?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59285 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:27:22 pm
Good news that the study from Israel on fairly substantially reduced vaccine efficacy against Delta seems to be an outlier - much more modest reduction in other studies (from FT):






https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1413483794535915525


What puzzles me a bit here is why the AZ efficacy figures in England for double-dosed against symptomatic infection are so low by comparison - approx 67% for Alpha & 60% for Delta. I thought originally the figures for Alpha were much higher, like about 85 - 90% ? Also, why is it a lot higher in Scotland - 80% for Alpha ? I realise that Alpha has now been superseded by Delta, but just curious. The figures against hospitalisation for AZ are good though.

The bit of a worry I have, as someone second dosed in April, is lower down in that twitter feed there is a David Bauer shows a graph, originally in The Lancet, showing reduced neutralisation with increased age and time from 2nd dose, across all virus variants - but, particularly with the Delta variant where there were low starting titres, but still showed significant neutralisation 'drop off'.....

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59286 on: Today at 03:49:44 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:05:38 pm
Due to have my second AZ jab tomorrow and its been cancelled a second time, the fuck?

Just go to a walk in centre theres loads. Massive walk in on Sefton park right now too until tomorrow. No appointment needed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59287 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:06:02 pm
What puzzles me a bit here is why the AZ efficacy figures in England for double-dosed against symptomatic infection are so low by comparison - approx 67% for Alpha & 60% for Delta. I thought originally the figures for Alpha were much higher, like about 85 - 90% ? Also, why is it a lot higher in Scotland - 80% for Alpha ? I realise that Alpha has now been superseded by Delta, but just curious. The figures against hospitalisation for AZ are good though.

The bit of a worry I have, as someone second dosed in April, is lower down in that twitter feed there is a David Bauer shows a graph, originally in The Lancet, showing reduced neutralisation with increased age and time from 2nd dose, across all virus variants - but, particularly with the Delta variant where there were low starting titres, but still showed significant neutralisation 'drop off'.....



Its a minefield when it comes to these numbers. I have seen figures of symptomatic infection range from mid 80s to here 60%. Never great for those who know little to nothing about this to make sense of any of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59288 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:56:15 pm
Its a minefield when it comes to these numbers. I have seen figures of symptomatic infection range from mid 80s to here 60%. Never great for those who know little to nothing about this to make sense of any of it.
Well, yes that's exactly it - at least in my case !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59289 on: Today at 05:35:58 pm
Massive spikes on Anglesey in the last few days with 26 new cases associated with social gatherings and workplace transmissions in Amlwch which is 5mins from where we are 😯
