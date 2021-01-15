« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59240 on: Yesterday at 02:03:38 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July  8, 2021, 10:14:45 pm
I guess we need to start saying the "vaccinated" rather than the shorthand ;D or for the autocorrect to be dropped!
Yes, please. Its ill-judged use is a bit of a pet peeve of mine. :-X
Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59241 on: Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:03:38 pm
Glad to hear that about your family mate, and yours too. Know how much of a worry it can be and how delicate you have to tread to be able to encourage take up.


Appreciate that!
Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59242 on: Yesterday at 03:27:22 pm
Good news that the study from Israel on fairly substantially reduced vaccine efficacy against Delta seems to be an outlier - much more modest reduction in other studies (from FT):






https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1413483794535915525


And Moderna continues to kick ass against alpha and beta.

ac, Effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 vaccine against B.1.1.7 infections (a), B.1.351 infections (b) and severe, critical or fatal COVID-19 disease (c) after the first and second doses.



https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01446-y
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59243 on: Yesterday at 03:39:09 pm
Just spoke to a mate of mine, he's double jabbed and his and missus have caught covid off their son, who I think is also double jabbed, but not sure on that. He's likely caught it in a pub, he'd been in the beer garden, but had to go the toilet at some point. The lad ended up in intensive care and is still in hospital, he's just had the all clear from blood cancer (Hodgkins), so he's been a very lucky lad.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59244 on: Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:33:35 am
I had something similar a couple of weeks ago. Had a fairly bad sore throat that I was convinced was COVID. Took 2 LF tests which were negative, but as others have said, I then booked a PCR test to be sure. PCR was also negative, and I then realised I had tonsillitis-like white spots on the back of my throat, so it was likely just yer average bacterial throat infection. I haven't had tonsillitis since I was a kid, so I suppose it was an effect of us having been shielded from infections of any kind for the best part of 18 months!

Deffo get yourself a PCR test. Hope you feel better soon.

Thanks.

The sore throat and coughing has mostly subsided now and it just feels like usual on thr (thankfully rare) occasions that I get ill, whereby I sneeze a lot and have watery eyes etc but dont actually feel that bad.

I will get the test to be certain but thankfully im fairly certain its not Covid.

Will be glad to get my second jab in a few weeks to be honest meaning Ill worry less next time I feel under the weather!
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59245 on: Yesterday at 04:23:12 pm
Going to be great when the mRNA vaccines roll out against Flu as well :)
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59246 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
35707 new cases and 29 deaths reported today.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59247 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:09 pm
Just spoke to a mate of mine, he's double jabbed and his and missus have caught covid off their son, who I think is also double jabbed, but not sure on that. He's likely caught it in a pub, he'd been in the beer garden, but had to go the toilet at some point. The lad ended up in intensive care and is still in hospital, he's just had the all clear from blood cancer (Hodgkins), so he's been a very lucky lad.
Poor kid, sounds like he's had a rough time of late, fingers crossed he makes a full recovery.  I imagine his immune system was fairly week from Hodgkins so the two jabs not enough to keep him safe
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59248 on: Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Poor kid, sounds like he's had a rough time of late, fingers crossed he makes a full recovery.  I imagine his immune system was fairly week from Hodgkins so the two jabs not enough to keep him safe

He's still undergoing Chemo, they took bloods and found the Covid in it. He's still in hospital but getting better thank fuck.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59249 on: Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1413556168572776461?s=20

One rule for them...

This is alongside reports that Tory MPs have deleted the app so their holidays don't get ruined
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59250 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:59:15 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1413556168572776461?s=20

One rule for them...

This is alongside reports that Tory MPs have deleted the app so their holidays don't get ruined

Tbf I know loads of people that never downloaded the app for one reason or another. The app was rubbish anyway. From the website it says The app only records your distance from other phones that have the NHS COVID-19 app installed.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59251 on: Yesterday at 07:09:06 pm
Significant jump in hospitalisations - up 56% in the week to 5 July.
smicer07

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59252 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm
And in September no masks for school kids again 🙏
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59253 on: Yesterday at 07:43:26 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm
And in September no masks for school kids again 🙏
The quarter quell
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59254 on: Today at 08:58:52 am
Covid to get worse before it gets better, doctors warn

The situation with Covid will get worse before it gets better with cases "rising dramatically", medical leaders have warned.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said people should remain cautious, taking measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded indoor spaces.

It has warned that the NHS is "under unprecedented pressure".

On Monday the government is expected to confirm whether the easing of measures in England will go ahead on 19 July.

The UK is experiencing a marked increase in cases according to the Office for National Statistics, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said he would expect numbers of infections to reach about "50,000 new cases a day" by that date.

On Friday the latest government figures showed an increase of 35,707 Covid cases across the UK - the highest daily figure since 22 January.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the academy was "cautious about issuing dire warnings" but she had become "profoundly concerned" over the last couple of weeks about the idea of removing all restrictions on 19 July.

"There seems to be a misapprehension that life will return to normal from then and that we can throw away all the precautions and, frankly, that would be dangerous," she said.

In a statement the academy, which represents 23 medical bodies responsible for training and development in various specialties, said it was essential that people took a responsible approach when restrictions were formally lifted.

It warned that there was "little doubt that things will get worse before they get better".

The academy said there were reports of routine care being postponed due to healthcare professionals isolating amid mounting pressure as people who had stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic now sought treatment.

It added that the growth of long Covid as well as the backlog of elective work which had built up during the crisis meant that "it is like the worst of a bad winter in July".

"There is no doubt that we will get to a position when this dangerous and erratic disease is largely under control for the population as a whole and we can 'learn to live with' Covid-19.

"However, we are not in that position yet and sadly, we have to expect things to get worse again."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57786002
markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59255 on: Today at 09:26:44 am
Ive had a search on google, but cant find any decent stats on long covid. With deaths relatively low in the age groups still to receive their second dose, this seems to be the greatest risk to them, but Ive seen nothing which puts a rough number on that risk for different people. Only anecdotal stories and vague numbers (BBC news had an article about a study saying 1/3 of people have at least one symptom after 12 weeks, but a slight cough which goes after week 14 is very different to some of the awful things others have had, like that guy from Liverpool with permanent lung damage).

Like for 30-35yo, x in 1000 cases will be hospitalised, y in 1000 will die, has anyone seen any figures for how many in 1000 cases will a certain age range have serious long term complications?
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59256 on: Today at 10:13:43 am
Im all for opening up but worrying about parents and my 15 year old getting COVID now more than ever.

These last few England games will be massive super spreader events wont they
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59257 on: Today at 10:54:59 am
This piece gives some background on increased hospitalisations and the effect on younger patients.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-tayside-central-57776913

And just to put the incease into context;

"Ninewells had no Covid patients in April but on Thursday of this week it had 58, with 11 of them in the critical care unit."
Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59258 on: Today at 10:56:52 am
We should have stayed all locked in our homes till it was over, with only essential services open.

Those months last year where everything was a ghost town and police pulled you over to check if your journey was essential. Those were the days my friend.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59259 on: Today at 11:04:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm
He's still undergoing Chemo, they took bloods and found the Covid in it. He's still in hospital but getting better thank fuck.

Was just in the toilet in New Brighton station and heard a guy come in, take a piss, and then leave without washing his hands. It's disgusting at the best of times, but it's outright reckless right now. Couldn't get out of there fast enough!
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59260 on: Today at 11:12:35 am
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 09:26:44 am
Ive had a search on google, but cant find any decent stats on long covid. With deaths relatively low in the age groups still to receive their second dose, this seems to be the greatest risk to them, but Ive seen nothing which puts a rough number on that risk for different people. Only anecdotal stories and vague numbers (BBC news had an article about a study saying 1/3 of people have at least one symptom after 12 weeks, but a slight cough which goes after week 14 is very different to some of the awful things others have had, like that guy from Liverpool with permanent lung damage).

Like for 30-35yo, x in 1000 cases will be hospitalised, y in 1000 will die, has anyone seen any figures for how many in 1000 cases will a certain age range have serious long term complications?

It's all very vague. You hear numbers of how many have had long Covid but not a breakdown of it, as you say.

An ongoing cough is normal after a respiratory virus but as a symptom can then be tagged as long Covid). Being fatigue for a while is fairly common as well (post viral fatigue). Your lungs/heart/kidneys being fucked, or left housebound/out of breath all the time is much more serious. What kind of percentages of long Covid results in those kind of serious complications, rather than a more standard 'long cough' or post-viral fatigue?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59261 on: Today at 11:20:09 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:04:48 am
Was just in the toilet in New Brighton station and heard a guy come in, take a piss, and then leave without washing his hands. It's disgusting at the best of times, but it's outright reckless right now. Couldn't get out of there fast enough!

Im friends with the landlord of my local, hes had to put signs up asking customers to wash their hands after taking a piss.  He noticed the soap was lasting ages.

Its staggering that adults are having to wash their hands after going to the toilet, even if we werent in a pandemic.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59262 on: Today at 11:21:41 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:20:09 am
Im friends with the landlord of my local, hes had to put signs up asking customers to wash their hands after taking a piss.  He noticed the soap was lasting ages.

Its staggering that adults are having to wash their hands after going to the toilet, even if we werent in a pandemic.

People are disgusting.
Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #59263 on: Today at 11:23:11 am
Quote from: Jake on Today at 10:56:52 am
We should have stayed all locked in our homes till it was over, with only essential services open.

Those months last year where everything was a ghost town and police pulled you over to check if your journey was essential. Those were the days my friend.

You're a scary totalitarian  :-X Doing that for years on end is called North Korea.

That being said, it seems like some on here actually enjoy being shit scared of the frigging virus even after getting vaccinated themselves. It's like an addiction.
