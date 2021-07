If required to wear one I would do but once everyone is double jabbed (or at least had the chance to be) I really don't see why I would wear one in shops for example - we all pass things on to each other pre covid and once the jabs take effect is the risk any greater than all other viruses, colds, flu?

I'll be ditching my mask but I'll definitely miss telling people to fuck off and them not realising it. Or walking past someone you know and them not recognising you.



It's creating a lot of division though. Keep wearing a mask and you're a sheep. Ditch them and you're selfish.



With the Apple and Google stuff you can at least opt out or disable a lot of it, you have some degree of choice. And you have some protection under GDPR if you really want.

Of course it is a bigger risk than other viruses like HIV (transmitted via body fluids) or common coronavirus cold and flu which are less deadly and/or less contagious. The risk only gets less once herd immunity is reached. Until then it could still hop around exponentially among the unvaccinated and vulnerable.What is it with the whole "mask wearing is being a sheep" anyway? In a pandemic you wear a mask to protect others and yourself. But if you ditch them - in the wrong circumstances - and you actually are selfish because you endanger others.Will GDPR stay though? I was under the impression this was one of those pesky EU rules Britain would like to get rid of?