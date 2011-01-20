« previous next »
Masks still compulsory in public transport of course. I don't think any government would be dumb enough to reverse that at this point.


You wanna bet?
They are all over the place but to be fair to Boris he is between a rock and hard place. There will be riots if he keeps society from m full freedom so hes gotta weigh that up plus the fact we will enter an even longer deflation if the lockdowns go on. The only outcome that suits him and likely pleases the majority is to prolong the aftereffects of this for as long as possible to keep himself in power. Hence the reopening and deal with the consequences later mentality.

The fact we've also been offered the choice how we move forward also absolves him of some blame if it all goes tits up.

But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.
He's performed abysmally throughout to be honest. Why not just carry on at the level we're at now until vaccination levels have increased - it's not as if it's a lockdown and the present 'restrictions' are reasonable, to me anyway. There was a professor on telly earlier saying basically why not carry on as we are until all adults are double vaccinated or near enough - it's not as if it will be that much longer to wait, and I agree with her. I also think the bosses of NHS Providers have the best idea of how the NHS will cope with any surge in infections etc.

Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.

Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.

Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.

Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.
But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.

Boris only cares about his popularity and money.
He's performed abysmally throughout to be honest. Why not just carry on at the level we're at now until vaccination levels have increased - it's not as if it's a lockdown and the present 'restrictions' are reasonable, to me anyway. There was a professor on telly earlier saying basically why not carry on as we are until all adults are double vaccinated or near enough - it's not as if it will be that much longer to wait, and I agree with her. I also think the bosses of NHS Providers have the best idea of how the NHS will cope with any surge in infections etc.

I agree with you but my guess is when you tie it back to the economy it makes sense why they are full steam ahead. We forget were in a depression and I guess they believe it would be unsustainable as it is so they need to get things as close to normal as possible to get the economy back to full running order again as quickly as they can.

The risk though is COVID will do what it wants and keep ripping up their plans as it has been doing. The longer we lockdown the longer it will take to recover is probably how they see it.
But they made the rock for themselves by promising us Freedom day.

Fair I do think there is a lot of public pressure too thats playing a part though. Businesses have been clamouring for this for example.
Its ridiculous what some people will do for money. Not Covid but my motorbike was one of hundreds stolen in 1995/96. Turns out it was a member of staff at the DVLA office in Preston who was supplying the details and then changing log books to use an unissued reg plate. She did jail time for that. One of my old Regional Managers was sacked for stealing hire stock from the Branches.
That's a fair point.  We had someone in IT sacked for selling crappy returned monitors over EBay instead of having them recycled - he did it a few times before forgetting to take the company sticker off the back and someone rang up to query it.  Sacked from a cushy job, criminal record and fined for a few hundred quid.

Pharmacists are on £40-50k/year (?) so you'd think the risk/reward of vaccine fraud wouldn't tempt anyone.  Nowt as strange as folks though.
That's a fair point.  We had someone in IT sacked for selling crappy returned monitors over EBay instead of having them recycled - he did it a few times before forgetting to take the company sticker off the back and someone rang up to query it.  Sacked from a cushy job, criminal record and fined for a few hundred quid.

Pharmacists are on £40-50k/year (?) so you'd think the risk/reward of vaccine fraud wouldn't tempt anyone.  Nowt as strange as folks though.

Would you have to be the pharmacist, or could you 'just' be working behind the counter.


I'm not sure what's worse though with the person doing the bribing, the stupidness, or the cuntishness. (apolgies to the friend of said person who brought this up).
Because if they did that it would be the final nail in the coffin for many in the hospitality industry.

Whilst the current restrictions are more than manageable for individuals (Id imagine some prefer them in place in fact when you consider how packed pubs etc usually are without social distancing) it makes a huge difference to many bars and restaurants who are running at less than 50% capacity.

Then you of course have nightclubs, stadia, cinemas etc etc to consider.

Mask wearing is the least of the issues to be honest, it really is social distancing which is the biggest difficulty for a lot of establishments.
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all. 
It takes a special kind of idiot to stand in a queue to purchase that toxic pig swill.



To Grape Tree!
I agree with you but my guess is when you tie it back to the economy it makes sense why they are full steam ahead. We forget were in a depression and I guess they believe it would be unsustainable as it is so they need to get things as close to normal as possible to get the economy back to full running order again as quickly as they can.

The risk though is COVID will do what it wants and keep ripping up their plans as it has been doing. The longer we lockdown the longer it will take to recover is probably how they see it.
Yes, indeed I agree, they're prioritising the economy. The flip-side is with an average of 25k cases /day at present, which could be 30k or more by 19th, when all restrictions are lifted - then that number will take off, leading to increased hospitalisations and deaths (albeit at a lower level than previously, but still significant) particularly in autumn/winter. This is what the NHS Providers are worried about as it's not just increased Covid cases they are dealing with - it's the massive backlog of treatment with over 5 million waiting for planned surgery. I don't want to see our NHS staff placed under severe pressure again....they're exhausted as it is after this past 15 months.
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all.

It massively depends on the restaurant.

If youve got a large amount of space and you were previously operating on, say, 100 covers then you may well be able to replicate that whilst maintaining social distancing between tables (because although the building is capable of doing more covers ordinarily the restaurant has chosen to cap it at 100 so as not to overwhelm the kitchen, meaning that you have enough space to do 100 with distancing.)

If, however, you have a small bistro type establishment you may well have lost a fair few tables due to distancing.

The other issue all restaurants have is that a large amount of profit is taken from large bookings with numerous people from different households (I worked as a chef for about 8 years and its a fundamental part of the restaurants income) which obviously isnt allowed under current rules.

Of course your point about changing attitudes affecting footfall is likely to be true as well, but there is a direct limitation on number of covers and profitability as a direct result of social distancing, ends that will allow most restaurants to run at a higher profit.
Heard on Friday that delta cases are running out of control in our area but only two ICU beds with Covid patients at that point. Got to hope that the vaccines have done their stuff and the vulnerable can continue to wear masks.
England will be a petri dish for the world post JUly 19.

I high proportion of vaccinated adults vs a high proportion of Delta infections, plus no restrictions.

Hospitalisations and deaths are still low, so we shall see what happens......
Heard on Friday that delta cases are running out of control in our area but only two ICU beds with Covid patients at that point. Got to hope that the vaccines have done their stuff and the vulnerable can continue to wear masks.

That's not how this works
Supermarkets will be a warzone in a couple of weeks.

That hasn't happened since Black Friday 2019
Heard on Friday that delta cases are running out of control in our area but only two ICU beds with Covid patients at that point. Got to hope that the vaccines have done their stuff and the vulnerable can continue to wear masks.

Surely everyone should wear masks in confined spaces such as public transport / shops until numbers calm down
It takes a special kind of idiot to stand in a queue to purchase that toxic pig swill.

The UK is full of special people ;)



The UK is full of special people ;)





Just can't get my head around that
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all.

Interesting view and if youre right that industry and commercial landlords are absolutely screwed.
Supermarkets will be a warzone in a couple of weeks.

Call of Duty: Milton Keynes.
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:04:57 pm
This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.

I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all. 

Its going to be interesting to see how it all plays out in terms of public attitudes, if you look at higher risk areas like attending concerts, there seem to be early signs that demand for tickets is very high when they go on sale
One thing that will need to kept an eye on especially with this government is how they will continue to publish covid data after July 19th.

Currently it is listed as positive cases reported daily and daily number of deaths within 28 days of positive test.

Watch them start changing how that data is presented
Yes, indeed I agree, they're prioritising the economy. The flip-side is with an average of 25k cases /day at present, which could be 30k or more by 19th, when all restrictions are lifted - then that number will take off, leading to increased hospitalisations and deaths (albeit at a lower level than previously, but still significant) particularly in autumn/winter. This is what the NHS Providers are worried about as it's not just increased Covid cases they are dealing with - it's the massive backlog of treatment with over 5 million waiting for planned surgery. I don't want to see our NHS staff placed under severe pressure again....they're exhausted as it is after this past 15 months.

Yup definitely concerning NHS is already understaffed in normal times!
Just can't get my head around that

Let he who is without sin cast the first McMuffin.
Just can't get my head around that
I think when we're looking back on all this in the future, that will be the hardest part to understand.

There was a point last year when I was struggling to find baby formula and I got stuck in a queue for bloody ages because the last Tesco to have any in stock happened to be built next door to a Maccas.
Surely everyone should wear masks in confined spaces such as public transport / shops until numbers calm down
I agree but they won't (unless government mandated).
Just can't get my head around that

Me neither, its fucking shite too.

I had a run to Scotland last year, I had cooked veggie sausages for brekkie and when I bit into them they were horrible, dead mushy, so I binned them. Stopped at Hamilton services for a break and the only place open was McNasty's, so stupidly got a brekkie. Made me feel like shit after that, next time I'll just not eat anything
Updated hospitalisation data



Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:14:29 pm
If required to wear one I would do but once everyone is double jabbed (or at least had the chance to be) I really don't see why I would wear one in shops for example - we all pass things on to each other pre covid and once the jabs take effect is the risk any greater than all other viruses, colds, flu? Any elderly person probably wouldn't expect everyone to wear masks for ever. It's like I schools at the minute - yes I expect kids to wear them as not all staff are double jabbed but once they are why would I then expect kids to wear them? Even if they pass it on to each other in the future the risk surely isn't that great.

Well yeah the 'risk' is 'greater' if you give someone's nan Covid and they die.

Bit tricky to 'run that one off'
