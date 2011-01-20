This is the current view of many but I don't think it's true. The biggest difficulty for establishments is that we are in the middle of a respiratory virus pandemic and many people who make up their custom have no desire to enter these establishments in the near future, social distancing present or not. Removing indoor distancing and masks in these places will have two outcomes - more customers because they like the return to normal of these venues, and less customers as those who have been comfortable going up to now decide to stay away (in a background of ever increasing transmission this will be an increasing amount). There is a sizeable previous customer base who wont return in the near term either way.
I think pubs and restaurants etc might be in for a surprise in that releasing all restrictions isn't going to result in the flood of customers at their door that seem to be expecting. The likes of weatherspoons will be rammed of course but many other pubs may not notice much difference at all.
It massively depends on the restaurant.
If youve got a large amount of space and you were previously operating on, say, 100 covers then you may well be able to replicate that whilst maintaining social distancing between tables (because although the building is capable of doing more covers ordinarily the restaurant has chosen to cap it at 100 so as not to overwhelm the kitchen, meaning that you have enough space to do 100 with distancing.)
If, however, you have a small bistro type establishment you may well have lost a fair few tables due to distancing.
The other issue all restaurants have is that a large amount of profit is taken from large bookings with numerous people from different households (I worked as a chef for about 8 years and its a fundamental part of the restaurants income) which obviously isnt allowed under current rules.
Of course your point about changing attitudes affecting footfall is likely to be true as well, but there is a direct limitation on number of covers and profitability as a direct result of social distancing, ends that will allow most restaurants to run at a higher profit.