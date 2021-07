Speaking personally, masks do make my anxiety worse and I don't enjoy wearing them at all, it's physically uncomfortable for me. Still wear them wherever they're required of course, but I won't miss them (once it's safe).



I quite like the benefits of wearing them in that I'm quite anti social at times, especially in shops etc. I think it's PTSD from working in retail for over a decade. I quite like being able to mouth fuck off (without the risk of being smacked) at people who take forever looking at the rice in Tesco. It's rice. Pick one and move on.My problem is forgetting the mask in the first place. Luckily I live in town so I can just walk back to the flat and grab it, it's inconvenient but manageable. I think I'll be buying a few packs in the inevitable sales of the reusable masks that come along and leaving a pack in each of my backpacks.