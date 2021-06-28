« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58720 on: Today at 07:55:26 am »
Saw a bullet of the main announcements. Businesses deciding about working from home/coming to the office annoyed me. Hoping ours sees sense and doesnt make everyone come back in at once.
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58721 on: Today at 08:04:25 am »
It's weird. On the whole, we like to grumble, but mostly we're compliant and expect a degree of nanny state.
Saying mask wearing is optional, essentially says don't wear them. Ditto going into the office.
Naturally , there will be some who feel vulnerable who choose to still wear a mask.  I probably will for a bit, just because they really don't bother me, and I feel I might be helping to not spread the Indian variant. I expect to be in a small minority though.
Is it a mental health boost they are going for, the 'euphoria' of the return to freedom from mask wearing?
RAWK are probably right though. Too many MPs wanting the full relaxation of everything.

(I'm a big fan of analogies, this feels like a seatbelt. You probably won't need it, it really isn't burdensome, but it might save lives. Admittedly a seat belt saves your life, not other peoples')
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58722 on: Today at 08:06:57 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:36:08 pm
THey've classified these as experiements haven't they? Test events to see if they create a surge in cases.

Or if you want to look at it cynically, the Tories using football fans as guinea pigs because of the disdain they hold for us.

Eh, there's cricket, F1 and tennis that's all been done too as a 'test event' alongside two festivals. I'd say the real guinea pigs are kids really.

I don't really see how the test events are particularly beneficial, especially as you're expected to show proof of a vaccine and/or a recent test. The virus isn't just going to appear out of nowhere lol, you're pretty much expecting someone to pick it up after a test somehow or someone lying.
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58723 on: Today at 08:09:16 am »
Its going to be intersting. No masks and no social distancing, for universities that means 300 people sitting in one room without real ventilation for two hours. Many coming from abroad, a lot only single-jabbed.

If they don't catch covid, they'll all be in bed with a cold within a week.
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58724 on: Today at 08:30:16 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:09:16 am
Its going to be intersting. No masks and no social distancing, for universities that means 300 people sitting in one room without real ventilation for two hours. Many coming from abroad, a lot only single-jabbed.

If they don't catch covid, they'll all be in bed with a cold within a week.

Freshers week could be a mess. Some people won't isolate if they're partying too. Good thing is most the people I know in that age are very keen to get vaccinated so fingers crossed no lasting impacts on them.

I feel like the Tories are assuming it'll just rip through the unvaccinated community and give us enough immunity to get through the winter, but it feels like it could be another nightmare for the NHS.
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58725 on: Today at 08:35:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:04:25 am
Naturally , there will be some who feel vulnerable who choose to still wear a mask.  I probably will for a bit, just because they really don't bother me, and I feel I might be helping to not spread the Indian variant. I expect to be in a small minority though.
Is it a mental health boost they are going for, the 'euphoria' of the return to freedom from mask wearing?

I wouldn't be surprised if it splits the population in terms of people still choosing to wear masks. It'll just be those types that are brazenly walking around coughing everywhere being the most vocal and visible. I'm expecting a few 'viral' incidents of people kicking off about someone choosing to wear a mask or whatever.

They just choose to conveniently use mental health and domestic violence to explain it away, but in reality they just want people to think that they 'won' against the virus and have been given the gift of 'freedom' back, whilst the NHS is crumbling in the background and the Libertarian backbenchers, Tory-donor CEOs and private covid-testing companies smile gleefully.

It's a dangerous precedent for the next pandemic.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58726 on: Today at 08:48:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:04:25 am
It's weird. On the whole, we like to grumble, but mostly we're compliant and expect a degree of nanny state.
Saying mask wearing is optional, essentially says don't wear them. Ditto going into the office.
Naturally , there will be some who feel vulnerable who choose to still wear a mask.  I probably will for a bit, just because they really don't bother me, and I feel I might be helping to not spread the Indian variant. I expect to be in a small minority though.
Is it a mental health boost they are going for, the 'euphoria' of the return to freedom from mask wearing?
RAWK are probably right though. Too many MPs wanting the full relaxation of everything.

(I'm a big fan of analogies, this feels like a seatbelt. You probably won't need it, it really isn't burdensome, but it might save lives. Admittedly a seat belt saves your life, not other peoples')

Parliament breaks up for their 6 week jolly the same week. They're all double jabbed and don't want any restrictions which they ignore anyway but they don't want to get caught ignoring.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58727 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:35:37 am
I wouldn't be surprised if it splits the population in terms of people still choosing to wear masks. It'll just be those types that are brazenly walking around coughing everywhere being the most vocal and visible. I'm expecting a few 'viral' incidents of people kicking off about someone choosing to wear a mask or whatever.

They just choose to conveniently use mental health and domestic violence to explain it away, but in reality they just want people to think that they 'won' against the virus and have been given the gift of 'freedom' back, whilst the NHS is crumbling in the background and the Libertarian backbenchers, Tory-donor CEOs and private covid-testing companies smile gleefully.

It's a dangerous precedent for the next pandemic.

It was the same last summer. We had the 'get back to the office' campaign at the behest of the Tory donors with commercial property interests. We had the Eat Out to Help Out and we had foreign travel open up in time for summer recess. All with disastrous consequences for the autumn and winter, which they were too slow to deal with.

It's different now as there's vaccines but Johnson let the Indian variant in to let rip across the country. That already caused him to delay 'freedom day' anymore delay or restrictions and he has to deal with the anger of his back benchers, the Talkradio/GB News crowd, Twitter right wing, London mass protests every other week.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58728 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
Numbers are still high.

Surprised on the stance of some things but this a weird government
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58729 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:27:43 am
So, I'm thinking we really should be opening up on 19 July. But why not keep effective but easy things in place? Qr codes, no harm. Masks on public transport and shops. No big deal.
Quite happy with the 2 jabs and no isolation on contact ( but go get tested and isolate if positive). I get the discriminatory element, but it's not long till everyone had second jab.  It feels like there's a middle ground, so why not take it?

The thing is, do we really want to be QR coding into every pub/restaurant/cinema we visit indefinitely? Im far from a conspiracy theorist and Ive followed the rules throughout all of this (including the QR code stuff) but Im not entirely comfortable with my whereabouts being electronically tracked indefinitely, its all a bit big brother.

As for the mask wearing, Id be interested to know the footfall of customers into high street shops since compulsory mask wearing became a thing, Id hazard a guess that theres been a fairly sharp reduction due to the numbers of people who dont feel comfortable going into shops with masks on for various reasons (ie skin conditions.)

Its a tricky balance to strike as inevitably what is no big deal to some, will be to others.  I personally am not a fan of mask wearing at all, I always notice a massive relief when I remove mine upon exiting a shop, and I would certainly be more likely to go for a days shopping in town rather than ordering online in a world where I dont need to wear a mask for much of the day.  Of course the counter to that is that my comfort is meaningless when compared with controlling the spread of a pandemic which will continue to kill people who have been fully vaccinated.

Overall I think the biggest issue with maintaining mask wearing and any other restrictions is that if they stay in play now, they likely wont ever be removed as this virus is going nowhere.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58730 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:35:37 am
I wouldn't be surprised if it splits the population in terms of people still choosing to wear masks. It'll just be those types that are brazenly walking around coughing everywhere being the most vocal and visible. I'm expecting a few 'viral' incidents of people kicking off about someone choosing to wear a mask or whatever.

They just choose to conveniently use mental health and domestic violence to explain it away, but in reality they just want people to think that they 'won' against the virus and have been given the gift of 'freedom' back, whilst the NHS is crumbling in the background and the Libertarian backbenchers, Tory-donor CEOs and private covid-testing companies smile gleefully.

It's a dangerous precedent for the next pandemic.

Yeah I'm expecting that as well.

They might get more than they bargained for though. As I said, I can see it being mayhem from both sides.
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58731 on: Today at 09:23:25 am »
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.28.21259420v1

Another study confirming good protection from any vaccine against Delta etc
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58732 on: Today at 09:29:13 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:12:28 am
The thing is, do we really want to be QR coding into every pub/restaurant/cinema we visit indefinitely? Im far from a conspiracy theorist and Ive followed the rules throughout all of this (including the QR code stuff) but Im not entirely comfortable with my whereabouts being electronically tracked indefinitely, its all a bit big brother.



I hope you only use your mobile phone at home then because you'd be amazed by what Apple and Google are doing if you found out...
Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58733 on: Today at 09:31:20 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:14:00 am
Yeah I'm expecting that as well.

They might get more than they bargained for though. As I said, I can see it being mayhem from both sides.

A real summer of discontent. Its just waiting for someone to do something stupid.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58734 on: Today at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:09:16 am
Its going to be intersting. No masks and no social distancing, for universities that means 300 people sitting in one room without real ventilation for two hours. Many coming from abroad, a lot only single-jabbed.

If they don't catch covid, they'll all be in bed with a cold within a week.

Freshers flu will be maxed out this year.

Covid went through the Uni's like a dose of salts last September/October to accelerate the second wave.
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58735 on: Today at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:12:28 am
The thing is, do we really want to be QR coding into every pub/restaurant/cinema we visit indefinitely? Im far from a conspiracy theorist and Ive followed the rules throughout all of this (including the QR code stuff) but Im not entirely comfortable with my whereabouts being electronically tracked indefinitely, its all a bit big brother.

As for the mask wearing, Id be interested to know the footfall of customers into high street shops since compulsory mask wearing became a thing, Id hazard a guess that theres been a fairly sharp reduction due to the numbers of people who dont feel comfortable going into shops with masks on for various reasons (ie skin conditions.)

Its a tricky balance to strike as inevitably what is no big deal to some, will be to others.  I personally am not a fan of mask wearing at all, I always notice a massive relief when I remove mine upon exiting a shop, and I would certainly be more likely to go for a days shopping in town rather than ordering online in a world where I dont need to wear a mask for much of the day.  Of course the counter to that is that my comfort is meaningless when compared with controlling the spread of a pandemic which will continue to kill people who have been fully vaccinated.

Overall I think the biggest issue with maintaining mask wearing and any other restrictions is that if they stay in play now, they likely wont ever be removed as this virus is going nowhere.

I get your point here but most of us have Smartphones that can literally track our every move. I would be fine with QR Codes on the assumption it keeps staff at that business safe. It's a private business - they can choose their own rules, imo.

Not many places I've been to enforce the QR Code thing to begin with in my experience.

Places like Selfridges in London have pretty normal-levels of business now even with mask wearing. I don't think there's a correlation. We are still mid-pandemic. I don't think anyone is suggesting to 'forever' wear masks (unless needed) but even without a pandemic, it now feels at the bare minimum a decent thing to do on public transport and very enclosed places with strangers. There should be a point where this becomes an individual choice, but I don't think that should be now.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58736 on: Today at 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:29:13 am
I hope you only use your mobile phone at home then because you'd be amazed by what Apple and Google are doing if you found out...

Yeah I get this and I was going to acknowledge that point in my original post.

Nevertheless, Im not sure its quite the same as having to physically track yourself in each individual location you visit and it being uploaded to a centralised, government run system?

To be clear, for my own personal activities, Im really not that arsed. I go out; go to the pub sometimes, or a restaurant, and come home, it really isnt that exciting. Im just not sure that we should be adding more ways for people to be able to track where you are and what youre doing.

Dunno, perhaps Im overthinking it.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58737 on: Today at 09:38:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:12:28 am
The thing is, do we really want to be QR coding into every pub/restaurant/cinema we visit indefinitely? Im far from a conspiracy theorist and Ive followed the rules throughout all of this (including the QR code stuff) but Im not entirely comfortable with my whereabouts being electronically tracked indefinitely, its all a bit big brother.

As for the mask wearing, Id be interested to know the footfall of customers into high street shops since compulsory mask wearing became a thing, Id hazard a guess that theres been a fairly sharp reduction due to the numbers of people who dont feel comfortable going into shops with masks on for various reasons (ie skin conditions.)

Its a tricky balance to strike as inevitably what is no big deal to some, will be to others.  I personally am not a fan of mask wearing at all, I always notice a massive relief when I remove mine upon exiting a shop, and I would certainly be more likely to go for a days shopping in town rather than ordering online in a world where I dont need to wear a mask for much of the day.  Of course the counter to that is that my comfort is meaningless when compared with controlling the spread of a pandemic which will continue to kill people who have been fully vaccinated.

Overall I think the biggest issue with maintaining mask wearing and any other restrictions is that if they stay in play now, they likely wont ever be removed as this virus is going nowhere.
That's the nub of it and I can see why libertarians want to make that stand.  Masks just happen to be a very visual display of what they see as government control.

I think the government are rushing ahead for political reasons though when they should probably hold off until everyone has had the opportunity of being double-vaccinated.  It seems unfair on younger people that aren't yet double-vaccinated but work in customer facing roles that their level of exposure is being increased at a time when case numbers are high.

I don't know the timeframes on when they expect the first round of full vaccinations (in adults) to be complete but expect it will likely coincide near enough with the third wave petering out.  For me that would have been the time to blow away the remaining restrictions like mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.

I'll try to continue wearing a mask when indoors but I expect I will gradually get sloppy with it.  It's unfortunate that the times when people should really wear masks - when they've knowingly got a cold/virus - is when mask wearing is the most unpleasant.  That said, it seems to be something people manage in South East Asian countries.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58738 on: Today at 09:38:36 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:33:00 am
I get your point here but most of us have Smartphones that can literally track our every move. I would be fine with QR Codes on the assumption it keeps staff at that business safe. It's a private business - they can choose their own rules, imo.

Not many places I've been to enforce the QR Code thing to begin with in my experience.

Places like Selfridges in London have pretty normal-levels of business now even with mask wearing. I don't think there's a correlation. We are still mid-pandemic. I don't think anyone is suggesting to 'forever' wear masks (unless needed) but even without a pandemic, it now feels at the bare minimum a decent thing to do on public transport and very enclosed places with strangers. There should be a point where this becomes an individual choice, but I don't think that should be now.

Id be interested to know the footfall figures, I wouldnt really see Selfridges as anywhere remotely typical of high street stores throughout the country, selfridges is a world famous department store in Oxford Street, Selfridges will always be busy in the same way that Anfield will always sell out, but I may well be wrong, perhaps the effect is marginal or even non-existent.

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58739 on: Today at 09:39:19 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:33:00 am
I get your point here but most of us have Smartphones that can literally track our every move. I would be fine with QR Codes on the assumption it keeps staff at that business safe. It's a private business - they can choose their own rules, imo.

Not many places I've been to enforce the QR Code thing to begin with in my experience.

Places like Selfridges in London have pretty normal-levels of business now even with mask wearing. I don't think there's a correlation. We are still mid-pandemic. I don't think anyone is suggesting to 'forever' wear masks (unless needed) but even without a pandemic, it now feels at the bare minimum a decent thing to do on public transport and very enclosed places with strangers. There should be a point where this becomes an individual choice, but I don't think that should be now.

Public transport is a big one. Especially in around London and big cities were the trains are sardine cans. To have a message of 'get back to the office' and 'ditch your masks' on the same day in 2 weeks when under 40's aren't double jabbed and the Delta variant is running riot, is just asking for trouble.

Two weeks today it's essentially standing room only again on trains and no masks if the government have their way. Therefore, within a week you'll have everyone coughing and spluttering over everyone again anyway, whether Covid or not.

They need to balance it more. Either keep masks on public transport or keep the working from home guidelines in place for a while longer.
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58740 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:35:20 am
Yeah I get this and I was going to acknowledge that point in my original post.

Nevertheless, Im not sure its quite the same as having to physically track yourself in each individual location you visit and it being uploaded to a centralised, government run system?

To be clear, for my own personal activities, Im really not that arsed. I go out; go to the pub sometimes, or a restaurant, and come home, it really isnt that exciting. Im just not sure that we should be adding more ways for people to be able to track where you are and what youre doing.

Dunno, perhaps Im overthinking it.

Except Apple and Google have prevented the government from having access to personal identifiable information from the test and trace app so your details aren't being uploaded to a centralised government system. When the government tried this with an update Apple and Google banned it.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58741 on: Today at 09:44:15 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:41:27 am
Except Apple and Google have prevented the government from having access to personal identifiable information from the test and trace app so your details aren't being uploaded to a centralised government system. When the government tried this with an update Apple and Google banned it.

Fair enough I suppose if thats the case, although if this were to be in place indefinitely its not hard to see the government finding a way to achieve that outcome though should they really want to do so.
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58742 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:35:20 am
Yeah I get this and I was going to acknowledge that point in my original post.

Nevertheless, Im not sure its quite the same as having to physically track yourself in each individual location you visit and it being uploaded to a centralised, government run system?

To be clear, for my own personal activities, Im really not that arsed. I go out; go to the pub sometimes, or a restaurant, and come home, it really isnt that exciting. Im just not sure that we should be adding more ways for people to be able to track where you are and what youre doing.

Dunno, perhaps Im overthinking it.
With the Apple and Google stuff you can at least opt out or disable a lot of it, you have some degree of choice.  And you have some protection under GDPR if you really want.

I'm a bit nervous about having a government database tracking this stuff for longer than is necessary though.  At the very least, I would be amazed if there isn't someone in the Conservative party having a good think about who they could sell all this stuff to for a profit.

As someone else mentioned though, it's all very weakly enforced so doesn't matter much.
