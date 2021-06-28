So, I'm thinking we really should be opening up on 19 July. But why not keep effective but easy things in place? Qr codes, no harm. Masks on public transport and shops. No big deal.

Quite happy with the 2 jabs and no isolation on contact ( but go get tested and isolate if positive). I get the discriminatory element, but it's not long till everyone had second jab. It feels like there's a middle ground, so why not take it?



The thing is, do we really want to be QR coding into every pub/restaurant/cinema we visit indefinitely? Im far from a conspiracy theorist and Ive followed the rules throughout all of this (including the QR code stuff) but Im not entirely comfortable with my whereabouts being electronically tracked indefinitely, its all a bit big brother.As for the mask wearing, Id be interested to know the footfall of customers into high street shops since compulsory mask wearing became a thing, Id hazard a guess that theres been a fairly sharp reduction due to the numbers of people who dont feel comfortable going into shops with masks on for various reasons (ie skin conditions.)Its a tricky balance to strike as inevitably what is no big deal to some, will be to others. I personally am not a fan of mask wearing at all, I always notice a massive relief when I remove mine upon exiting a shop, and I would certainly be more likely to go for a days shopping in town rather than ordering online in a world where I dont need to wear a mask for much of the day. Of course the counter to that is that my comfort is meaningless when compared with controlling the spread of a pandemic which will continue to kill people who have been fully vaccinated.Overall I think the biggest issue with maintaining mask wearing and any other restrictions is that if they stay in play now, they likely wont ever be removed as this virus is going nowhere.