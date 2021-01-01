« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2028992 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58720 on: Today at 07:55:26 am »
Saw a bullet of the main announcements. Businesses deciding about working from home/coming to the office annoyed me. Hoping ours sees sense and doesnt make everyone come back in at once.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58721 on: Today at 08:04:25 am »
It's weird. On the whole, we like to grumble, but mostly we're compliant and expect a degree of nanny state.
Saying mask wearing is optional, essentially says don't wear them. Ditto going into the office.
Naturally , there will be some who feel vulnerable who choose to still wear a mask.  I probably will for a bit, just because they really don't bother me, and I feel I might be helping to not spread the Indian variant. I expect to be in a small minority though.
Is it a mental health boost they are going for, the 'euphoria' of the return to freedom from mask wearing?
RAWK are probably right though. Too many MPs wanting the full relaxation of everything.

(I'm a big fan of analogies, this feels like a seatbelt. You probably won't need it, it really isn't burdensome, but it might save lives. Admittedly a seat belt saves your life, not other peoples')
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58722 on: Today at 08:06:57 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:36:08 pm
THey've classified these as experiements haven't they? Test events to see if they create a surge in cases.

Or if you want to look at it cynically, the Tories using football fans as guinea pigs because of the disdain they hold for us.

Eh, there's cricket, F1 and tennis that's all been done too as a 'test event' alongside two festivals. I'd say the real guinea pigs are kids really.

I don't really see how the test events are particularly beneficial, especially as you're expected to show proof of a vaccine and/or a recent test. The virus isn't just going to appear out of nowhere lol, you're pretty much expecting someone to pick it up after a test somehow or someone lying.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58723 on: Today at 08:09:16 am »
Its going to be intersting. No masks and no social distancing, for universities that means 300 people sitting in one room without real ventilation for two hours. Many coming from abroad, a lot only single-jabbed.

If they don't catch covid, they'll all be in bed with a cold within a week.
