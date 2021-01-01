It's weird. On the whole, we like to grumble, but mostly we're compliant and expect a degree of nanny state.

Saying mask wearing is optional, essentially says don't wear them. Ditto going into the office.

Naturally , there will be some who feel vulnerable who choose to still wear a mask. I probably will for a bit, just because they really don't bother me, and I feel I might be helping to not spread the Indian variant. I expect to be in a small minority though.

Is it a mental health boost they are going for, the 'euphoria' of the return to freedom from mask wearing?

RAWK are probably right though. Too many MPs wanting the full relaxation of everything.



(I'm a big fan of analogies, this feels like a seatbelt. You probably won't need it, it really isn't burdensome, but it might save lives. Admittedly a seat belt saves your life, not other peoples')