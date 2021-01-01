Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.



On the contrary I think only a tiny element will be down to that. MSOA population estimates don't count people across two locations as two people. They match the dose status of each individual agains the people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database too, which is already deduplication so even if a student had a temporary registration at a Uni GP and home GP they would still only feature on that record once.If anything I think those local figures will be overestimates as the NIMS database denominators (bottom number of a fraction) will be at least a year out of date so new people not on the database may at times feature in the numerator of the fraction.