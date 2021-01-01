« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Thats basically the plot of Twelve Monkeys - boss movie and also a boss series on Amazon Prime if youre interested. ;D

Im no epidemiologist but I guess for such a thing to successfully come into existence it would need to keep its hosts alive and healthy enough to continue mixing with other people for a few weeks so ensure that it spreads? As otherwise its kills the hosts off too quickly

Anyone whos played Plague, Inc. will know that you need to strike a fine balance between deadliness and transmissibility to win.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Anyone whos played Plague, Inc. will know that you need to strike a fine balance between deadliness and transmissibility to win.

Yeah good game that.

They have a few Covid-19 scenarios now too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Basically if you zoom in most major cities have piss poor uptake in the center.

They also have the highest population densities and demographically are more young than old.

Not surprising I guess, but really annoying.
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.

You could be right there. The lowest areas in Manchester are Hulme, Longsight and Rusholme, all heavy student accommodation areas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Most if that will be people with two addresses. Students and business people primarily who are recorded as being vaccinated at their other address. Its not as bad as the stats suggest imo.

On the contrary I think only a tiny element will be down to that. MSOA population estimates don't count people across two locations as two people. They match the dose status of each individual agains the people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database too, which is already deduplication so even if a student had a temporary registration at a Uni GP and home GP they would still only feature on that record once.

If anything I think those local figures will be overestimates as the NIMS database denominators (bottom number of a fraction) will be at least a year out of date so new people not on the database may at times feature in the numerator of the fraction.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
This new map data on vaccinations is good - tells you the exact percentages vaccinated for each local area and where take up is good and where not so good.....so some areas in N.West & London still not showing big take up numbers in comparison to elsewhere -

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/vaccinations

Pretty interesting. Can definitely see that some of the nicer parts of London are very well vaccinated, but inner city is lagging quite far behind.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
On the contrary I think only a tiny element will be down to that. MSOA population estimates don't count people across two locations as two people. They match the dose status of each individual agains the people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database too, which is already deduplication so even if a student had a temporary registration at a Uni GP and home GP they would still only feature on that record once.

If anything I think those local figures will be overestimates as the NIMS database denominators (bottom number of a fraction) will be at least a year out of date so new people not on the database may at times feature in the numerator of the fraction.
Have you seen any data on student uptake? My daughter is at Manchester uni, she got her jab early as she is a vaccinator. Her two flat mates got jabbed asap too.( Insignificant smoke size I know. ) From what I'm reading here, it's probably the ethnic minorities, low down the pay scale, sharing cheap living areas with students that are keeping numbers down.  No evidence, just piecing together what I'm reading.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Have you seen any data on student uptake? My daughter is at Manchester uni, she got her jab early as she is a vaccinator. Her two flat mates got jabbed asap too.( Insignificant smoke size I know. ) From what I'm reading here, it's probably the ethnic minorities, low down the pay scale, sharing cheap living areas with students that are keeping numbers down.  No evidence, just piecing together what I'm reading.

I initially though that JH had a point until Classycarra posted. If its not the students, then it is the locals that are responsible for the numbers. Cheetham Hill, Hulme, Longsight and Rusholme in Manchester are all areas that fit exactly what you say.
