Heres the stark reality





Currently, the doubling time is 9 days.





So by the 19th July we will have 90,000 cases a day.



Hospitalisations? Important to consider . But you just cannot simply ignore 90k cases a day.



Might feel like were approaching some kind of crossroads but actually we made our decision at that crossroads weeks ago. Were approaching some sort of herd immunity threshold - were just not sure how close we are. The decision has been made to carry on toward that threshold and meet it with vaccination and infection immunity. The hope is that vaccination plays the major role in the coming weeks, the (very real) possibility is that infection plays the major role in getting us there from here.With 9 days doubling time well see 1000 admissions per day by the 19th July if it doesnt turn soon. Arguably if it doesnt turn by end of next week well see that number soon after. I think those guiding this route, both politicians and scientists to be fair, have decided that our best route forward is to drive right through to this herd immunity threshold. Likely the scientists now more confident that the vaccine wall will hold and the increases will stop in the near future. Its a risky policy but perhaps the only really viable policy from here?Theres an argument for not putting that herd immunity threshold higher still with relaxing everything on the 19th but also an argument that we should push through that too as quickly as possible. I dont see the government changing their mind on getting rid of all restrictions on the 19th. Its clear this pandemic is not going to end for us in the UK like some of us had imagined (or hoped) - with infection numbers pushed right down, quick mass vaccination, before releasing the brakes and seeing small pockets of outbreaks that are easily controlled by track and trace. Its going to end by hitting an infection number approaching or higher than weve seen previously, but coupled this time to a much lower mortality. That strategy though changes some of our assumptions with the former strategy. Track and trace becomes temporarily obsolete, if this is our planned route forward then it needs to be suspended until we come out the other side. Isolation of close contacts also needs suspending temporarily, it would be chaos to continue it while we pursue this route. School isolation should also end temporarily if they were not already heading into the summer holidays.Could be a rough couple of months ahead, or it could all turn around in the next couple of weeks. Im not sure the alternative would work - which would have been to pause things prior to indoor activities resuming. We passed that decision point weeks back. Some countries will try that avenue, Ireland in particular. It will be all eyes on the UK for the foreseeable future - are we trailblazers for how to end this once and for all, or will be become the benchmark for how not to navigate the final steps to a herd immunity threshold?