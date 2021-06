We need to learn to live with it



I am tired of people saying this. What do you think we've been doing the past 18 months or whatever? We have been learning to live with it but that doesn't negate the fact of new variants and further government fuck ups. The 'learn to live with it' brigade are going to be the first people to throw away their masks. That doesn't sound like learning to live with it to me.This is a global pandemic. We have the privilege of possibly 'living' with it but many other countries won't. Even that privilege is tenuous as we've seen from resource strains on the NHS.