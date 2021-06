Yep until the winter when restrictions start to come back in place



everyone should be vaccinated by then surely. Get fucked if this is going to be the new normal forever.The vaccine was our get out card, people have had it now, deaths don’t seem to be climbing massively so who gives a fuck about cases.If people want to isolate, let them, but don’t restrict everyone if they don’t want to be restricted and they have the vaccine.We should just call it schrodinger's vaccine for, now on. It seems to both be effective and not effective at the same time.