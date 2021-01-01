« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58080 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:02:02 pm
because Germany take action and don't let people wander into the country unfettered, they don't have a Chancellor (PM) who is a bumbling buffoon who for some bizarre reason the voters think is a hapless idiot who makes a few gaffes but is great fun and deserves to be PM rather than the dangerous Tory who doesn't give a fuck about anyone other than himself and the very rich who will do all that they can to ensure he remains in power.

The EU countries are now restricting entry for UK visitors
It's scary how many people actually have this viewpoint. "Oh we know he's made a few mistakes but he's trying his best for the country bless him."
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58081 on: Today at 02:59:44 pm »
The crucial difference between Trump and Boris is that the latter cultivated self deprecation as a weapon, whereas the former was always desperate to be taken seriously.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58082 on: Today at 03:33:10 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:02:02 pm
because Germany take action and don't let people wander into the country unfettered, they don't have a Chancellor (PM) who is a bumbling buffoon who for some bizarre reason the voters think is a hapless idiot who makes a few gaffes but is great fun and deserves to be PM rather than the dangerous Tory who doesn't give a fuck about anyone other than himself and the very rich who will do all that they can to ensure he remains in power.

The EU countries are now restricting entry for UK visitors

That's what happens when adults are running the country instead of the cast and crew of fucking Fraggle Cunting Rock.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58083 on: Today at 04:54:27 pm »
Case numbers at 10,600 again so definitely looks like the growth rate is slowing
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58084 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:54:27 pm
Case numbers at 10,600 again so definitely looks like the growth rate is slowing
31% again

Its pretty much stuck at that growth rate now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58085 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:05:05 pm
31% again

Its pretty much stuck at that growth rate now

Slightly down from 33/34% of the last few days though? Slow hope?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58086 on: Today at 05:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:10:22 pm
Slightly down from 33/34% of the last few days though? Slow hope?
Within margin of error right now.  Might be a gentle decrease, but theres no evidence to base this on right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58087 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 11:47:16 am
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000?

As others have said the failure to invoke controls is a key factor.  Aside from that the EU vaccination programme has generally  caught up with UK.  Of course in reality its a global race anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58088 on: Today at 06:56:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:16:04 pm
As others have said the failure to invoke controls is a key factor.  Aside from that the EU vaccination programme has generally  caught up with UK.  Of course in reality its a global race anyway.
I agree too, I just wanted to see what other opinions are apart from bbc russian comment bots
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58089 on: Today at 07:19:18 pm »
Amazing amount of hypocrisy from Sturgeon - banned people from Salford and GM from going to Scotland while thousands of Scots are bouncing around London on the piss. If you are that worried, ban travel out of Scotland too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58090 on: Today at 07:20:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:19:18 pm
Amazing amount of hypocrisy from Sturgeon - banned people from Salford and GM from going to Scotland while thousands of Scots are bouncing around London on the piss. If you are that worried, ban travel out of Scotland too.

She told people not to travel. She can't ban people from going to London.

The cheek of Burnham asking for compensation FFS.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58091 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:20:30 pm
She told people not to travel. She can't ban people from going to London.

The cheek of Burnham asking for compensation FFS.

How can she ban travel to Manchester but not London? Is it just an empty gesture on her part then?

He wasn't even consulted about it, he just got told it was happening and as Major he has a duty to stand up for the people of GM, just been a report on Granada TV about people losing £1k due to the holiday being cancelled. As he said, what is wrong with people with both vaccinations going on a walking holiday in the middle of nowhere?

There is a good chance loads of those who travelled to London will go back infected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58092 on: Today at 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:05:05 pm
31% again

Its pretty much stuck at that growth rate now

How is that being worked out? Compared to the last 7 days or some kind of method?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58093 on: Today at 07:34:13 pm »
Fingers crossed I can make it to London.  I really don't want to have to cancel another bloody trip.  It's only two nights and I'll have had both jabs by then ffs.  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58094 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:29 pm
How can she ban travel to Manchester but not London? Is it just an empty gesture on her part then?

He wasn't even consulted about it, he just got told it was happening and as Major he has a duty to stand up for the people of GM, just been a report on Granada TV about people losing £1k due to the holiday being cancelled. As he said, what is wrong with people with both vaccinations going on a walking holiday in the middle of nowhere?

There is a good chance loads of those who travelled to London will go back infected.
And vice-versa.....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58095 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:29 pm
How can she ban travel to Manchester but not London? Is it just an empty gesture on her part then?

He wasn't even consulted about it, he just got told it was happening and as Major he has a duty to stand up for the people of GM, just been a report on Granada TV about people losing £1k due to the holiday being cancelled. As he said, what is wrong with people with both vaccinations going on a walking holiday in the middle of nowhere?

There is a good chance loads of those who travelled to London will go back infected.

Sorry I worded that badly. The restrictions are being put in place based on case numbers.

Restricting travel to and from London purely becasue of the football fans would just get the same outrage from Sadiq Khan. She asked fans not to travel to London.

Maybe she could have made a courtesy call to Burnham, but frankly, these things have been happening for months now with different areas, and it comes across as Burnham trying to score political points.

And in regards to people going to the middle of nowhere - the reason the Scottish Government have been so careful with the remote areas is because medical facilities are sparse and very limited.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58096 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
With us basically 'accepting' that Covid will be here forever now, does that mean we'll essentially always have a need for vaccine clinics?

Seems like a huge resource drain. At least for now, it doesn't seem like it could just be part of a pharmacy vaccination drive (like the flu) as we'd still need the majority to get vaccinated and the numbers would just be too much?

Volunteered at the Wimbledon clinic yesterday and was really encouraged to see so many walk-ins (although some ended up getting turned away sadly).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58097 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:30:21 pm
How is that being worked out? Compared to the last 7 days or some kind of method?
Yes this is compared to the data between the 8th and 14th June.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58098 on: Today at 08:55:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:16:04 pm
As others have said the failure to invoke controls is a key factor.  Aside from that the EU vaccination programme has generally  ‘caught up’ with UK.  Of course in reality it’s a global race anyway.
I'm sure I saw graphs on here as recently as a couple of weeks ago showing Europe were generally still way behind us in percentage off population vaccinated. Daily rates are broadly similar, but still playing catch up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58099 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm »
Vaccine take up is way lower in my part of London (maybe all of London) compared to other areas that Ive seen? Loads of places seem to be 75-80% had their first jab and 60% their second. My borough only on 58% for first and 36% for the second. Chop chop.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58100 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 11:47:16 am
If UK vaccine program is miles ahead and Germany on the contrary are a bit behind, why does Germany have 900 cases a day whilst UK has nearly 10,000? If you analyse you can see the deaths is lower than Germany which shows the vaccine potentially is helping cases be less severe but why are our cases so high? Seeing such a difference in numbers considering we live in a remote island, our numbers should be low in my opinion, it's also great that the deaths are low but what about deaths after 28 days of having covid, what about long term health issues after catching it?
I currently don't have exact figures, but the UK might still test more than Germany? Although there are many testing facilities now and you can have it done in pharmacies (which Germany has an abundance of) and self tests can be bought for small money in many places or are supplied by employers, so I suppose the gap is not as wide as it used to be.

Apparently someone on German telly (mum heard it, so can only repeat it as she told me) claimed that the fact the UK has such huge problems with the delta variant - on top of the non/late reactions regarding incoming travel - is also because many only had their first jab, and just one is less effective against delta than against the older virus versions. Again, one would have to have a closer look at actual figures. But Germany uses a lot of the MRNA vaccines which have a smaller time gap than AZ. When you get your booking here they also give you both dates straight away, so that makes it easy for people (I had my first Pfizer jab at the end of May and will have the second on July 11).

Still, Germany is in a race against time regarding the delta variant which is quickly gaining ground here, too. And general willingness to get vaccinated is lower than in the UK, so it will be important to keep an eye on the numbers. Don't count your chickens as they say.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58101 on: Today at 09:40:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:04:55 pm
Vaccine take up is way lower in my part of London (maybe all of London) compared to other areas that Ive seen? Loads of places seem to be 75-80% had their first jab and 60% their second. My borough only on 58% for first and 36% for the second. Chop chop.

Its worrying. Theres been some suggestions it because London has a younger population, or its because immigrants have gone back home or wealthy residents with second homes outside of the city have left, or its younger people who have returned to their parents but the numbers are definitely lagging in London.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED
« Reply #58102 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:39:03 pm
With us basically 'accepting' that Covid will be here forever now, does that mean we'll essentially always have a need for vaccine clinics?

Seems like a huge resource drain. At least for now, it doesn't seem like it could just be part of a pharmacy vaccination drive (like the flu) as we'd still need the majority to get vaccinated and the numbers would just be too much?

Volunteered at the Wimbledon clinic yesterday and was really encouraged to see so many walk-ins (although some ended up getting turned away sadly).

I think we'll less likely need constant vaccination clinics and more likely need widescale ongoing immune surveillance. There seems to be this idea that everyone will get a booster shot this Autumn and then get a yearly one or something, when I don't think this will be the case. We need that immune surveillance to now see how robust vaccine immunity is across age groups and especially across particular groups. Boosters will essentially be for those where vaccine immunity is waning quicker than the rest, or those groups where the initial vaccine immunity wasn't robust enough. We already know for example that those with blood cancers don't get the same protection as the rest of the population initially.

Key moving forward will be to identify if vaccine immunity wanes quicker in certain age groups (will it wane in the over 60's for example much quicker than the young) or maybe more alongside disease state rather than age (people with diabetes, people with immune disorders etc).

Moving forward this will be key - monitoring the ongoing vaccine immunity in a large number of people so we can deduce the answers to the above for selective groups and tailor vaccine boost strategy accordingly. We need to remember as well that vaccine immunity covers a wide range. Protective immunity means a person can get infected, maybe get mild symptoms and recover fairly quickly without need for hospitalisation etc. Sterilising immunity means a person doesn't really get infected in the first place.

Our population once all vaccinated will include people along this entire range (the bulk with protective immunity I imagine) and also have people with pretty much no immunity despite being vaccinated. As (if) immunity wanes, sterilising immunity goes first, protective immunity you lose last. That's a key factor too. Immune surveillance might allow us to raise the immunity levels in select groups where they've started lower down that range, or where they are losing immunity down that range quicker than the bulk of the population.

We may go for the strategy of a booster vaccine for something like all the over 60's in the Autumn, but the goal should be to move to widescale immune surveillance after that and tailor the vaccine boost strategy as required. The resources required would shift from frontline doctors and nurses to lab technicians - a lab tech could do hundreds of assays per day in the lab as opposed to taking a doctor/nurse out of action to administer vaccine shots. It could be achieved by diverting a small part of routine blood samples taken at GP surgeries/hospitals to this immune surveillance. A big undertaking for sure, but one we should consider as we move to the "live with COVID" phase. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58103 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:31:19 pm
The boosters may be targeted at specific variants so differ from what recipients have received to date which is still designed against the original virus that appeared in Wuhan 18 months ago.

I hear you.

Overall my opinion is besides the vaccinations well be back under some stronger forms of restriction in the winter. Cant see past that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58104 on: Today at 10:09:33 pm »
They're surely working on a flu/covid vaccine for people anyway? if it's possible of course, regular flu shots will be needed anyway
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58105 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:55:13 pm
I'm sure I saw graphs on here as recently as a couple of weeks ago showing Europe were generally still way behind us in percentage off population vaccinated. Daily rates are broadly similar, but still playing catch up.

There is still a gap but has closed over recent months.  Following link shows the global status by country.  1st graph plots the percentage of populations to have received 1 dose and the table below shows a breakdown of 1 dose and 2 dose by country.

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58106 on: Today at 10:13:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:09:33 pm
They're surely working on a flu/covid vaccine for people anyway? if it's possible of course, regular flu shots will be needed anyway

Reports saying scientists predicting flu cases will go up this winter. They should be working on a regular flu solution for any eventualities.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58107 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:40:50 pm
I think we'll less likely need constant vaccination clinics and more likely need widescale ongoing immune surveillance. There seems to be this idea that everyone will get a booster shot this Autumn and then get a yearly one or something, when I don't think this will be the case. We need that immune surveillance to now see how robust vaccine immunity is across age groups and especially across particular groups. Boosters will essentially be for those where vaccine immunity is waning quicker than the rest, or those groups where the initial vaccine immunity wasn't robust enough. We already know for example that those with blood cancers don't get the same protection as the rest of the population initially.

Key moving forward will be to identify if vaccine immunity wanes quicker in certain age groups (will it wane in the over 60's for example much quicker than the young) or maybe more alongside disease state rather than age (people with diabetes, people with immune disorders etc).

Moving forward this will be key - monitoring the ongoing vaccine immunity in a large number of people so we can deduce the answers to the above for selective groups and tailor vaccine boost strategy accordingly. We need to remember as well that vaccine immunity covers a wide range. Protective immunity means a person can get infected, maybe get mild symptoms and recover fairly quickly without need for hospitalisation etc. Sterilising immunity means a person doesn't really get infected in the first place.

Our population once all vaccinated will include people along this entire range (the bulk with protective immunity I imagine) and also have people with pretty much no immunity despite being vaccinated. As (if) immunity wanes, sterilising immunity goes first, protective immunity you lose last. That's a key factor too. Immune surveillance might allow us to raise the immunity levels in select groups where they've started lower down that range, or where they are losing immunity down that range quicker than the bulk of the population.

We may go for the strategy of a booster vaccine for something like all the over 60's in the Autumn, but the goal should be to move to widescale immune surveillance after that and tailor the vaccine boost strategy as required. The resources required would shift from frontline doctors and nurses to lab technicians - a lab tech could do hundreds of assays per day in the lab as opposed to taking a doctor/nurse out of action to administer vaccine shots. It could be achieved by diverting a small part of routine blood samples taken at GP surgeries/hospitals to this immune surveillance. A big undertaking for sure, but one we should consider as we move to the "live with COVID" phase. 

Really interesting thought, brilliantly expressed.

As you say, it will take a great deal of effort and a big jolt beyond the path of least resistance to stir a system that is now fairly established.

Not to mention I imagine massive scale immune surveillance is pretty novel compared to disease surveillance, from which the UK benefited from the established expertise of its public health workforce from March last year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58108 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:13:20 pm
Reports saying scientists predicting flu cases will go up this winter. They should be working on a regular flu solution for any eventualities.

The annual flu jab is tailored to try and deal with any shift in the virus.

Mask waering and maybe some form of social distancing, with the vaccination programme, may limit any damage caused by flu.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58109 on: Today at 10:43:11 pm »
I think there's a few teachers on the thread isn't there?

Any of you have experience in dealing with separated parents where 1 is an anti vaxx conspiracy theorist nut?
My lads mum informed me today that he is exempt from wearing a mask in school as she sent in a letter, written by another anti vaxx nut who is a lawyer it seems (although I suspect its her sister who works for a law firm) and the school basically haven't told her to go fuck herself, but just said he's exempt.
He's turning 15 in 2 weeks, so has his own mind. He is embarrassed by her behaviour over covid, and was utterly ashamed when I told him about this letter.
It's not really an issue the rest of the term as this is his last week and he isn't going in, but I'm just concerned with him going back in September if there are still mask wearing requirements in place. He has no issue wearing one, although like everyone else he would prefer not to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58110 on: Today at 10:46:20 pm »
Quick question, do lateral flow tests pick up the Delta Variant?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58111 on: Today at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:46:20 pm
Quick question, do lateral flow tests pick up the Delta Variant?
Yes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58112 on: Today at 10:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:46:20 pm
Quick question, do lateral flow tests pick up the Delta Variant?

Yes, but the result of a lateral flow test wouldn't be able to tell anyone whether it is the delta variant that they have been infected with.

Only a confirmatory positive PCR test, after a positive lateral flow test, could be genomically sequenced to detect whether the infection was delta (at this point it's overwhelmingly likely for any given positive test)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58113 on: Today at 10:59:58 pm »
Hmm, can't be doing with the antivaxers and have said so on here numerous times. In my mind they are nothing but selfish and ignorant.

However with regards to the flu jab I'm drawing a line here. In my mid 50's, never had the flu jab yet and there is surely only so much you can pump into your body so am probably not going to have the flu vaccine when offered again this year. Had both covid vaccines btw.  Does this make me an antivaxer and a hypocrite? I don't think so , but anyone please  feel free to try and enlighten me here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58114 on: Today at 11:02:54 pm »
Thanks a lot for answering me, gents!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58115 on: Today at 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:59:58 pm
Hmm, can't be doing with the antivaxers and have said so on here numerous times. In my mind they are nothing but selfish and ignorant.

However with regards to the flu jab I'm drawing a line here. In my mid 50's, never had the flu jab yet and there is surely only so much you can pump into your body so am probably not going to have the flu vaccine when offered again this year. Had both covid vaccines btw.  Does this make me an antivaxer and a hypocrite? I don't think so , but anyone please  feel free to try and enlighten me here.

As someone who injects myself 4 times a day, I can tell you, you can pump a lot more into your body than a couple of vaccines a year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58116 on: Today at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:59:58 pm
Hmm, can't be doing with the antivaxers and have said so on here numerous times. In my mind they are nothing but selfish and ignorant.

However with regards to the flu jab I'm drawing a line here. In my mid 50's, never had the flu jab yet and there is surely only so much you can pump into your body so am probably not going to have the flu vaccine when offered again this year. Had both covid vaccines btw.  Does this make me an antivaxer and a hypocrite? I don't think so , but anyone please  feel free to try and enlighten me here.
Covid is (iirc) at-least 25 times more deadly than the flu at your age

So, personally Id take both, but youre atleast picking the right one to take.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58117 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:59:58 pm
Hmm, can't be doing with the antivaxers and have said so on here numerous times. In my mind they are nothing but selfish and ignorant.

However with regards to the flu jab I'm drawing a line here. In my mid 50's, never had the flu jab yet and there is surely only so much you can pump into your body so am probably not going to have the flu vaccine when offered again this year. Had both covid vaccines btw.  Does this make me an antivaxer and a hypocrite? I don't think so , but anyone please  feel free to try and enlighten me here.

Yes it does. When having a vaccine you aren't pumping anything into your body. Any constituent ingredient of a vaccine remains in your body no longer than 3 or 4 days. Its perfectly safe to take vaccines.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58118 on: Today at 11:10:14 pm »
Have no problem with having the booster vaccine if offered it. Flu was non existant last winter from what I read anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #58119 on: Today at 11:12:19 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 11:10:14 pm
Have no problem with having the booster vaccine if offered it. Flu was non existant last winter from what I read anyway.

Due to social distancing and masks. I would not use last year as a benchmark for the norm for anything.
