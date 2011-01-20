Hmmm growth rate now firmly stuck at 33%…….
Bang go my hopes that it might continue to fall.
If you look at the "Cases by specimen date" figures, there's some reason to hope.
The cases aren't climbing rapidly day by day like in previous waves.
Last week it was relatively flat (Mon-Fri all between 7k and 8k), then on Monday this week there was a sharp jump to over 10k, and then it went flat again:
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Mon
|7,716
|10,093
|Tues
|7,666
|10,383
|Weds
|7,985
|10,208
|Thurs
|7,837
|Fri
|7,442
Unless there is a sudden jump again, the growth rate should drop off next week.
I suspect some of the growth rate we're seeing at the moment may be due to the impact of Half Term last week.