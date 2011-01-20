« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:13:48 am
Pop up walk in clinics are happening all across London today, no questions asked so anyone can just turn up and get a jab
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:20:04 am
Welshred on Yesterday at 10:12:44 am
If you had AZ first you have to have it for your second, you can't have Pfizer

For other family and friends they can only have one jab at that appointment, having both at the same time isn't a thing.

Queue might be long yes
Thanks mate appreciate it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:52:21 am
Welshred on Yesterday at 10:13:48 am
Pop up walk in clinics are happening all across London today, no questions asked so anyone can just turn up and get a jab

I absolutely support the idea of these but its gonna play havoc with the data reporting you would think.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
Welshred on Yesterday at 10:13:48 am
Pop up walk in clinics are happening all across London today, no questions asked so anyone can just turn up and get a jab

Just had my second jab from the vaccine bus, in Speke. They do both AZ and Pfizer, very short queue now, but apparently was chocka this morning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:52:21 am
I absolutely support the idea of these but its gonna play havoc with the data reporting you would think.
Get what you're saying, but it will be fine.

Counting the number of doses administered will be unchanged, it's just in some cases individuals without an NHSnumber or other identifiers, their records won't be updated. They'll still get a reference number for the dose having been applied, so the record can be matched and applied to their records later on (eg once an NHSnumber has been set up for them)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:56:48 pm
John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:52:21 am
I absolutely support the idea of these but its gonna play havoc with the data reporting you would think.

Don't think so, when you turned up, they were still looking you up in the system or entering your details if you weren't on it already.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:43:15 pm
redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:56:48 pm
Don't think so, when you turned up, they were still looking you up in the system or entering your details if you weren't on it already.

This is correct. I decided to bring my second jab forward by going to a walk in centre today. They found me in the system before the jab.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:50:17 pm
If anyone in london has any pals who want the vaccine, but are wary of the red tape or the hassle of the online/gp system or of putting their details out there, get in contact with them this weekend and let them know about all these walk in centres. it's a long overdue great opportunity
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm
Felt I needed to share this - its the situation in South America. Grim doesn't cut it.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/18/covid-south-america-paraguay-argentina-peru

Quote
The cold, tired and desperate relatives camped outside the Barrio Obrero general hospital in Asunción dont need charts or datasets to confirm what they can see with their own eyes.

As Paraguay records the worlds highest daily proportion of Covid deaths, the huddled families wait for news of their loved ones  and for the sudden requests for medicine and supplies that the countrys chronically underfunded health system cannot provide.

Theres really so little support from the government  its a disaster, said Jessica Ortigosa, whose father was languishing in a chair instead of a bed. They should have prepared for all this from the start of the pandemic.

As she spoke, two women collapsed on a sofa in the hospitals entrance, their uncontrollable tears announcing the death of Paraguays most recent coronavirus victim.

Natalia Bernal, who stood nearby, was relieved to be able to drop the brave face she had just put on for her mother, who lay intubated in hospital a day after losing her husband to Covid.

I couldnt let my mom see me in the state I was in, said Bernal. Still, she added, at least her mother had got a bed.

We needed intensive care yesterday for my dad and there wasnt any. There just isnt any.

On Wednesday this week, Paraguay registered 18.09 deaths per million, compared with 2.71 in India, 2.2 in South Africa, 1.01 in the US, and 0.14 in the UK.

And as the US and Europe begin to emerge from the pandemic, discard their masks and ponder how best to spend the recovery funds, the crisis most evident in Paraguay is playing out across much of South America.

India may have commanded much of the worlds attention over recent weeks, but Paraguay, Suriname, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil and Peru are suffering  in that order  a silent decimation by Covid unlike that anywhere else in the world. Even in seventh-placed Peru, the number of deaths per million stands at 9.12  more than three times the figure in India.

In the early months of the pandemic, Paraguay and nearby Uruguay were praised as Latin Americas standout success stories in Covid management.

But since March the two countries have seen an explosion of the disease, largely attributed to the aggressive Brazilian variant that has torn through much of South America, and to decreased compliance with social distancing measures.

In Uruguay, not even one of Latin Americas quickest vaccination programmes has been able to contain the spread. Paraguay, meanwhile, has faced the continuing emergency under the strain of entrenched poverty, a historically underfunded health system, and with many questions over government corruption. Anger and frustration prompted widespread street protests earlier this year and a manslaughter case against the government has been opened by the public prosecutors office.

Argentina was also seen as a model, with low case numbers at the start of the pandemic when the government introduced strong restrictions that were respected by the public.

But that scenario has changed drastically. Covid has become Argentinas main killer, far outstripping heart disease and cancer and claiming an average of 528 deaths a day over the past two weeks.

Vanina Edul, an ICU doctor in Buenos Aires, says the lack of the kind of scenes witnessed in some countries during the first wave of the pandemic is misleading: What generates the notion of sanitary collapse is when people die in their homes or on the street, but in Argentina people are dying behind closed doors in Covid wards so Covid deaths remain invisible and almost unreal.

Claudio Belocoppitt, the head of the Argentinian Health Union, (UAS), which represents private health insurance firms, argues that the countrys chronic social and economic problems play a part in the high Covid death rate.

Our poverty markers have grown hugely in the last decade, our inflation rate is one of the highest in the world, so why should we be expected to suddenly become geniuses at managing a calamity like this? he asks.

Tensions between the ruling progressive Peronists, who have stood by the science but allowed their traditional populist reflexes to influence decisions, and the pro business Together for Change opposition, with its denialist tendencies, have not helped.

Earlier this week, the government announced an overhaul of the countrys health system to integrate public and private care providers  a decision Belocoppitt likens to reorganising your army in the middle of a war.

And yet Argentinians remain optimistic  and largely unaware of the high death rate  as the news is drowned out by the countrys complex political wrangling.

Argentinas vaccination programme is in full swing and the vaccination menu has diversified with Sputnik, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, the main vaccines administered. Almost 40% of the population has got at least one jab and nearly 8% two jabs so far.

While underinvestment, economics, new variants and slow vaccination programmes bear responsibility for much of the regions current crisis, so do many of its politicians. And no leader on the continent faces a charge sheet quite as damning as that of Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil, about to reach the awful landmark of 500,000 deaths, has been led by a president who dismissed the coronavirus as a little flu, who resisted containment strategies, and who was fined last weekend for failing to wear a mask at a biker rally in São Paulo. He is now being investigated by a congressional inquiry over his calamitous response to the public health emergency.

Those involved in the Covid response  including representatives of pharmaceutical companies  have told the inquiry that the Bolsonaro administration dismissed offers to acquire the vaccine last year. The country has so far managed to immunise just 11.4% of its 212 million citizens.

Worse still, acceptance of the vaccine has also been stymied by Bolsonaros vehemently anti-science posturing.

The biggest issue in Brazil  and one thats having a terrible effect on vaccine take-up  is the denialism in politics, said Chrystina Barros, a member of the group fighting Covid-19 at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

We have a denialist president whose speech and behaviour run contrary to medical advice  and which are influencing people against getting the vaccine. Its a perfect storm.

With average daily deaths of 2,000, Brazil is becoming increasingly isolated worldwide. Several nations  including its neighbour Argentina  are restricting entry to Brazilian passengers, and the country has been the subject of international opprobrium.

If Brazil doesnt take the pandemic seriously, it will continue to affect the entire neighbourhood there and beyond, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general at the World Health Organization, said at the end of March. Its not just about Brazil.

Political upheaval  not to mention decades of underinvestment in public healthcare  has also taken its toll in neighbouring Peru.

Héctor Araújo, a 51-year-old nutritionist who worked in a clinic for the elderly in central Lima, died a fortnight after being diagnosed with Covid. He left behind three children aged 18, 16 and 10.

He died because of the health systems inefficiency, said his younger sister, Patty. Then the disease consumed him.

Despite making his social security payments, Héctor Araujo spent 10 days in intensive care in a hospital that lacked the staff needed to deal with complicated cases.

My brother needed 24-hour attention with specialists and ICU equipment that they couldnt give him, said Patty Araujo.

She, like tens of thousands of bereaved Peruvians, is furious at the successive governments that have invested a paltry portion of GDP in the healthcare system - less than half what neighbouring countries put into public health  despite two decades of strong economic growth.

Days before a deeply divisive second round ballot between two candidates at opposite ends of the political spectrum, a government review confirmed what Peruvians had long suspected: the true number of Covid-19 deaths in the country was 180,764  almost triple the official death toll of 69,342. The belated revision made Peru the country with the highest death rate per capita in the world.

Peru may have imposed one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in Latin America back in March 2020, but high labour informality, overcrowded households and even shopping habits meant the measures failed to curtail infections.

The vaccine rollout has been slow and the second wave of the virus was worse than the first, forcing Peru into another severe lockdown after a surge in infections that pushed hospitals to the edge of the collapse. Progress has also been scuppered by the political turmoil which saw three presidents in a week last year, and the situation wasnt helped by the revelation in February that former leader Martín Vizcarra and nearly 500 others had been vaccinated in secret.

A caretaker government steered the vaccination drive back on track and about 2m Peruvians  7% of the population  have now been fully vaccinated.

The death rate, which peaked in April, has slowly decreased but the grief and anger remain.

The strange thing about this pandemic is that all the death has not sunk in, said Patty Araújo. Sometimes, I think we believe its all a bad dream.

Jessica Ortigosa sees little prospect of a swift end to the nightmare as she waits for word on her father and wonders whether hell be able to swap his chair for a bed.

This is how it is, she said amid the cold and the tears and the embraces outside the Barrio Obrero general hospital. Its like this here every day. Every day.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm
Felt I needed to share this - its the situation in South America. Grim doesn't cut it.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/18/covid-south-america-paraguay-argentina-peru

Yep.  And the rich countries continue to hoard vaccines.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm
Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
Yep.  And the rich countries continue to hoard vaccines.

Its fucking repulsive. When that absolute c*nt in Downing Street said Greed and Capitalism had helped in getting the UK a head start on the vaccine take up - I almost threw up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm
Hmmm growth rate now firmly stuck at 33%.

Bang go my hopes that it might continue to fall.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:16:29 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm
Hmmm growth rate now firmly stuck at 33%.

Bang go my hopes that it might continue to fall.

The more people who get vaccinated the less the number  infected will be.     The tipping point cannot be far off now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:51:01 pm
spen71 on Yesterday at 06:16:29 pm
The more people who get vaccinated the less the number  infected will be.     The tipping point cannot be far off now

Weve already had the tipping point once for whatever reason, its now slowed and now stalled.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm
Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm
Its fucking repulsive. When that absolute c*nt in Downing Street said Greed and Capitalism had helped in getting the UK a head start on the vaccine take up - I almost threw up.
Cuba have something like 5 vaccines in development. Soberana 02 being the most advanced in the trails there and almost ready to be rolled out. They all can't be deployed to where they are mostly needed, though. Why? American sanctions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:02:56 pm
Guy called Ros Atkins on bbc news doing a piece highlighting actions of government allowing the Delta variant to take route by the delay in adding India to the red list.  Highlights how this was evidence of Johnson following a pattern of late decisions going back to the beginning of the pandemic.

Just confirms what most know re government incompetence of course.

Todays figures; 10321 new cases and 14 deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:59:26 pm
that report from South America is heartbreaking. :'(  Put me in my place, worrying if I'll be able to travel next month.  There is still a very real and present danger.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm
Hmmm growth rate now firmly stuck at 33%…….

Bang go my hopes that it might continue to fall.

If you look at the "Cases by specimen date" figures, there's some reason to hope.
The cases aren't climbing rapidly day by day like in previous waves.
Last week it was relatively flat (Mon-Fri all between 7k and 8k), then on Monday this week there was a sharp jump to over 10k, and then it went flat again:

Week 1  Week 2
Mon7,71610,093
Tues7,66610,383
Weds7,98510,208
Thurs  7,837
Fri7,442

Unless there is a sudden jump again, the growth rate should drop off next week.
I suspect some of the growth rate we're seeing at the moment may be due to the impact of Half Term last week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:16:42 am
RJH on Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm
If you look at the "Cases by specimen date" figures, there's some reason to hope.
The cases aren't climbing rapidly day by day like in previous waves.
Last week it was relatively flat (Mon-Fri all between 7k and 8k), then on Monday this week there was a sharp jump to over 10k, and then it went flat again:

Week 1  Week 2
Mon7,71610,093
Tues7,66610,383
Weds7,98510,208
Thurs  7,837
Fri7,442

Unless there is a sudden jump again, the growth rate should drop off next week.
I suspect some of the growth rate we're seeing at the moment may be due to the impact of Half Term last week.

Ive been wondering about those weekly jumps myself. Ive been thinking is it something related to lateral flow tests. Ive been struggling myself to remember to do them 2 or 3 times a week, but generally I do remember to do one every Sunday before the kid heads back into school for the week. I wonder if a lot more people are doing the same and it feeds through to a lot more people taking a PCR test that will be positive on Monday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:31:59 pm
They're called conspiracy theories for a reason, and mostly because they're a load of bollocks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:34:38 pm
F-T-9 on Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.

Expand that to public events as well. Have vaccine passports or equivalents of and make it mandatory to be vaccinated to participate in any entertainment events. If anti-vaxxers want to exist without vaccination, it's possible to do so. If they want any kind of life outside the bare minimum, they must get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:52:10 pm
F-T-9 on Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.
So. They are frightened of microchips being implanted by Bill gates or their DNA being altered to turn them into sheeple (or some such), but they will happily get the jab anyway if it means they go on a foreign holiday. Genius.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:56:00 pm
The company I work for organized a vaccination drive for employees and their immediate families last week, got my first shot. Probably wouldn't have been able to get one otherwise because you need to schedule an appointment through the govt health app, and that's tougher than being able to buy a PS5! The current recommended waiting time between doses is 84 days (probably to make sure enough people get one dose at least), although there's talk that could be reduced in the coming days. Hopefully it'll be more widely available by the time I need to get my 2nd dose. Over 270 million people have had at least one, with 50 million fully vaccinated. Sadly that's only about 20% or so who've had at least one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:01:41 pm
F-T-9 on Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.
So worried about them that theyd only get them if they couldnt get to a beach :lmao

Youve got to laugh really havent you?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:05:20 pm
F-T-9 on Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.

If they paid as much attention to the scientific data of the long term effects of having the virus, even without being ill from it, as they do about avoiding having a vaccine they might be taking a much more positive view on protecting themselves and their friends and families.

Seriously though, if restricting their social lives and holiday options means they'll put their selfishness and stupidity to one side and get vaccinated then they have very flimsy convictions to be blaming "I don't know what's in it".

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:28:34 pm
reddebs on Today at 01:05:20 pm
If they paid as much attention to the scientific data of the long term effects of having the virus, even without being ill from it, as they do about avoiding having a vaccine they might be taking a much more positive view on protecting themselves and their friends and families.

Seriously though, if restricting their social lives and holiday options means they'll put their selfishness and stupidity to one side and get vaccinated then they have very flimsy convictions to be blaming "I don't know what's in it".

I'd restrict these options for anti-vaxxers just out of spite.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:32:58 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:52:10 pm
So. They are frightened of microchips being implanted by Bill gates or their DNA being altered to turn them into sheeple (or some such), but they will happily get the gab anyway if it means they go on a foreign holiday. Genius.

While sharing every detail of their lives on FB, Twitter or Insta.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:54:59 pm
An interesting read from the CDC a couple of years ago about the 1918 influenza virus and the need for pandemic planning.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/reconstruction-1918-virus.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:19:57 pm
F-T-9 on Today at 12:27:34 pm
What do people think about all the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines? I know some people around my age (below 30) who refuse to get the vaccine because they don't trust what's inside the vaccine or what long term effects it will have on them. And they'd only get the vaccine if it was a requirement for holiday travel.

I imagine they likely don't know the ingredients in the toothpaste they use, what's in the water they get from the tap, things that are in the fizzy drinks and juices they buy, and the chemical combinations in all sorts of medicines they use regularly.

And in some cases there are people who worry about the ingredients in the vaccine, but have no qualms snorting the line of coke that's been produced with industrial petrol and cut with anti-worming chemicals like levamisole.

Always worth meeting these people at where they're at with their worries, but then either reassuring their worries or confronting their inaccuracies framed in a way that's relative to their everyday lives
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:23:50 pm
Classycara on Today at 02:19:57 pm
And in some cases there are people who worry about the ingredients in the vaccine, but have no qualms snorting the line of coke that's been produced with industrial petrol and cut with anti-worming chemicals like levamisole.

I was about to reply with the same. I've (mates of mates) who I know are not adverse to shoving plenty of different recreational drugs into their bodies on a regular basis but are posting loads of anti vax shite.

Fucking idiots the lot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:32:04 pm
Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:23:50 pm
I was about to reply with the same. I've (mates of mates) who I know are not adverse to shoving plenty of different recreational drugs into their bodies on a regular basis but are posting loads of anti vax shite.

Fucking idiots the lot.

Those are the twats I just do not get. I have a few on Twatbook who are exactly that.

I'm just waiting for the text for my second Pfizer jab - another few weeks - but seriously can't wait.

Just want the clubs to reopen though if I'm honest, I don't see that happening this summer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:33:21 pm
Got my second jab coming up on Wednesday. Bring it on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:53:10 pm
Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:32:04 pm
Those are the twats I just do not get. I have a few on Twatbook who are exactly that.

I'm just waiting for the text for my second Pfizer jab - another few weeks - but seriously can't wait.

Just want the clubs to reopen though if I'm honest, I don't see that happening this summer.

If you're really looking forward to it mate, you can jump ahead and go online with your NHS number (or details, if you don't have it) and get the date lined up for as early as you can. You can shop around postcodes, and hopefully (if this is what was convenient for you first time) the same location is available to you
