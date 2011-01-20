The company I work for organized a vaccination drive for employees and their immediate families last week, got my first shot. Probably wouldn't have been able to get one otherwise because you need to schedule an appointment through the govt health app, and that's tougher than being able to buy a PS5! The current recommended waiting time between doses is 84 days (probably to make sure enough people get one dose at least), although there's talk that could be reduced in the coming days. Hopefully it'll be more widely available by the time I need to get my 2nd dose. Over 270 million people have had at least one, with 50 million fully vaccinated. Sadly that's only about 20% or so who've had at least one.