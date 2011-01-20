Its not just Brits, Canadians, Indians, Chinese, South East Asians, Europeans, theres huge parts of the world where they have used vaccines other then those approved in the US. Eventually they (like plenty of other countries) will have to make exceptions for people who havent had an FDA approved vaccine or they can kiss goodbye to millions of tourists.



Are we likely to see many kids get vaccinated? The messaging seems to be vaccinate kids to protect adults and isnt that a tough sell?



I would imagine that that is what it going to happen. Certain vaccines will be accepted to enter the country without quarantine or to do certain things like visiting events or whatever, even if they have not been approved for use by local authorities. So, I would imagine in Europe it will be the Chinese and the Russian ones that will be accepted, because we want people from there to come here.They are starting vaccinations for teens between 12 and 15 this weekend where I live. The message to younger people was basically the same as for the adults. Get vaccinated and get back to normal faster. We're basically opening up everything from July 1st and for a lot of things you still need to show that you've had a negative test in the past 24-48 hours (not necessarily PCR-tests, we also have antigen tests you either do at home and register online or that can be done at an official testing center), been vaccinated (22 days after the first dose, if it's a vaccine that has to be given in two doses) or have been infected in the last six months. So, if you're 16 and want to go out for a drink or to a concert you need one of those three things. So, if you're vaccinated you can basically do everything again without doing too much planning when and where you get tested beforehand....