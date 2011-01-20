I sincerely apologise for any offence caused by my spreading of misinformation in this forum. I don't believe the government are spending billions on testing healthy people any more



I have total faith, trust and confidence, and do not believe the Party who brought us Hillsborough cover ups, Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy and enforced austerity would ever conspire against us.



S'all good!



You can believe what you want.Everyone is allowed their own opinions. No one is allowed their own facts.If you can post an article that demonstrates your opinion to be true then I'm sure everyone would be happy to read it and admit that they were wrong.The government have spent billions on Covid - there have been reports of cronyism aplenty and quite a lot of shady dealing - most of it discussed and talked about on here. The Tories have also got a pretty shit record regardling Liverpool - again, people discuss that on here all the time.If you think that you're unique in disliking the Tories on here then you are laughably wrong.Billions have been spent and people are getting tested for a reason. What is your reasoning why this is happening? There is a global pandemic that's killed millions of people and left millions fucked for life. It's fairly rampant and measures need to be taken to hopefully get it beaten - but that'll take strategies that have been proven to work - vaccination, testing and more testing - plus sensible restrictions (Some of which this government hasn't done because they seem to care more about making money than the general population)But testing is good. It's being done for a reason.If you disagree with that then I'd be interested to know why.