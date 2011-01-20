« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57760 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:32:03 pm
I take it none of the Nightingale hospitals are on standby now? I know the Glasgow one is being dismantled. Splitting hairs, but that would say the NHS is not under the same pressure now.

The Louisa Jordan in Glasgow (technically not a Nightingale) is in the main venue for COP26 so not sure if that played a part.

They moved the mass vaccination centre in it to the Hydro next door.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57761 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3520

That doesn't say what you think it does but then this wouldn't be the first time you've come into this thread and spread misinformation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57762 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm
Why you feel the need to curse at me?

Curse at you?

The brass neck.  Youve come out with some conspiracy theory bollocks  and tried to back it up with an article thats it very very clear youve never read.  If you had, it would have been clear within about 10 seconds why it was rubbish.


Your point was utterly, spectacularly wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57763 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:32:03 pm
I take it none of the Nightingale hospitals are on standby now? I know the Glasgow one is being dismantled. Splitting hairs, but that would say the NHS is not under the same pressure now.

Reports of the previous crisis periods suggest that lack of facilities is not the critical problem, but lack of trained staff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57764 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm
Curse at you?

The brass neck.  Youve come out with some conspiracy theory bollocks  and tried to back it up with an article thats it very very clear youve never read.  If you had, it would have been clear within about 10 seconds why it was rubbish.


Your point was utterly, spectacularly wrong.
The brass neck? Your 75,000 odd posts makes you think you can talk to people like that? Wind your neck. In.

Are you denying the Government are spending billions on testing perfectly healthy, whilst neglecting cancer patients.

Hardly a conspiracy lad.

Anybody who has a different opinion to the usual media repeated drivel in here is a ' conspiracy theorist'.

BORING!!!

People have very short memories in here about how the media  and the Tories treated the people of Liverpool.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57765 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm
Reports of the previous crisis periods suggest that lack of facilities is not the critical problem, but lack of trained staff.


I'm not sure about in England, but the Louisa Jordan was used for clinics, blood donations etc. I'm not sure if staffing was the issue though could be wrong. Anecdotal but my sister - a qualified doctor was ultimately not offered a job by NHS Glasgow during the height of the first wave as was told she wasn't needed (though easily found somewhere she was needed elsewhere).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57766 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
The brass neck? Your 75,000 odd posts makes you think you can talk to people like that? Wind your neck. In.

Are you denying the Government are spending billions on testing perfectly healthy, whilst neglecting cancer patients.

Hardly a conspiracy lad.

Anybody who has a different opinion to the usual media repeated drivel in here isba ' conspiracy theorist'.

BORING!!!

People have very short memories in here about how the media  and the Tories treated the people of Liverpool.
What the actual fuck are you talking about?

Yours isnt a different opinion, its utter crap.

You tried to back it up with evidence. Which you obviously got off Twitter or Facebook because you didnt even take the time  or have the wit to open it and read it.

Not only was your point utterly nonsensical, it had nothing to do with the article you posted.

My sister literally does operations to remove cancers. I know the score. You have completely faled to understand why there are additional backlogs of cancer cases and why we are testing so many people right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57767 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
Are you denying the Government are spending billions on testing perfectly healthy, whilst neglecting cancer patients.

Do you understand the point of testing?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57768 on: Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm »
Gemofabird believed and backed The Great Barrington Declaration, that's enough for me to know they're a crank. Its not a difference of opinion, you're a genuine conspiracy theorist who infrequently enters this thread to spread misinformation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57769 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Do you understand the point of testing?
A. No

B. No but in red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57770 on: Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
What the actual fuck are you talking about?

Yours isnt a different opinion, its utter crap.

You tried to back it up with evidence. Which you obviously got off Twitter or Facebook because you didnt even take the time  or have the wit to open it and read it.

Not only was your point utterly nonsensical, it had nothing to do with the article you posted.

My sister literally does operations to remove cancers. I know the score. You have completely faled to understand why there are additional backlogs of cancer cases and why we are testing so many people right now.

Probably because Covid is an infectious disease which can have a catastrophic impact in those undergoing chemotherapy. I think a cancer ward in NI had seven deaths once Covid got into a ward.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57771 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm
Probably because Covid is an infectious disease which can have a catastrophic impact in those undergoing chemotherapy. I think a cancer ward in NI had seven deaths once Covid got into a ward.

It's mainly because the NHS was overwhelmed with Covid patients in the initial wave and the winter wave this year that no other services could run as staff had to be diverted away to other areas. They're now trying to catch up on a backlog of new cancer diagnosis but current cancer patients weren't neglected over this. Nuffield Health saw a hell of a lot of NHS cancer patients whilst those waves were ongoing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57772 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm

I'm not sure about in England, but the Louisa Jordan was used for clinics, blood donations etc. I'm not sure if staffing was the issue though could be wrong. Anecdotal but my sister - a qualified doctor was ultimately not offered a job by NHS Glasgow during the height of the first wave as was told she wasn't needed (though easily found somewhere she was needed elsewhere).

Nightingale hospitals were either empty of staff, or where they were staffed for short periods, they were taken from existing facilities which were thus left understaffed. There are only so many staff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57773 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Nightingale hospitals were either empty of staff, or where they were staffed for short periods, they were taken from existing facilities which were thus left understaffed. There are only so many staff.

Not all of them were like this. The London one was staffed by private physiotherapists who were on furlough, GPs redeployed on their days off and nurses who were working agency shifts on their days off. The healthcare assistants were basically anyone they could get to work agency shifts, e.g. chefs, theatre workers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57774 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm
Not all of them were like this. The London one was staffed by private physiotherapists who were on furlough, GPs redeployed on their days off and nurses who were working agency shifts on their days off. The healthcare assistants were basically anyone they could get to work agency shifts, e.g. chefs, theatre workers.
Were the private physios the right specialism? A big difference between cardio thoracics and  treating a groin strain I guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57775 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
Of course, it's all the positive cases....








.. .I'll go now.....  :-X
;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57776 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
Were the private physios the right specialism? A big difference between cardio thoracics and  treating a groin strain I guess.

No. All private musculoskeletal physios who hadn't worked on a ward for a very, very long time. Nightingale 2 was different anyway, respiratory physios not really needed as there weren't supposed to be any covid positive patients there. Either way care of the elderly physio is a lot different to MSK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57777 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
Gemofabird believed and backed The Great Barrington Declaration, that's enough for me to know they're a crank. Its not a difference of opinion, you're a genuine conspiracy theorist who infrequently enters this thread to spread misinformation.
I sincerely apologise for any offence caused by my spreading of misinformation in this forum. I don't believe the government are spending billions on testing healthy people any more

I have total faith, trust and confidence, and do not believe the Party who brought us Hillsborough cover ups, Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy and enforced austerity would ever conspire against us.

S'all good!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57778 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
The brass neck? Your 75,000 odd posts makes you think you can talk to people like that? Wind your neck. In.

Are you denying the Government are spending billions on testing perfectly healthy, whilst neglecting cancer patients.

Hardly a conspiracy lad.

Anybody who has a different opinion to the usual media repeated drivel in here is a ' conspiracy theorist'.

BORING!!!

People have very short memories in here about how the media  and the Tories treated the people of Liverpool.

Fucking cheek of that last line.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57779 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm
I sincerely apologise for any offence caused by my spreading of misinformation in this forum. I don't believe the government are spending billions on testing healthy people any more

I have total faith, trust and confidence, and do not believe the Party who brought us Hillsborough cover ups, Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy and enforced austerity would ever conspire against us.

S'all good!

You can believe what you want.

Everyone is allowed their own opinions. No one is allowed their own facts.

If you can post an article that demonstrates your opinion to be true then I'm sure everyone would be happy to read it and admit that they were wrong.

The government have spent billions on Covid - there have been reports of cronyism aplenty and quite a lot of shady dealing - most of it discussed and talked about on here. The Tories have also got a pretty shit record regardling Liverpool - again, people discuss that on here all the time.

If you think that you're unique in disliking the Tories on here then you are laughably wrong.

Billions have been spent and people are getting tested for a reason. What is your reasoning why this is happening? There is a global pandemic that's killed millions of people and left millions fucked for life. It's fairly rampant and measures need to be taken to hopefully get it beaten - but that'll take strategies that have been proven to work - vaccination, testing and more testing - plus sensible restrictions (Some of which this government hasn't done because they seem to care more about making money than the general population)

But testing is good. It's being done for a reason.

If you disagree with that then I'd be interested to know why.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57780 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:00:33 am
You can believe what you want.

Everyone is allowed their own opinions. No one is allowed their own facts.

If you can post an article that demonstrates your opinion to be true then I'm sure everyone would be happy to read it and admit that they were wrong.

The government have spent billions on Covid - there have been reports of cronyism aplenty and quite a lot of shady dealing - most of it discussed and talked about on here. The Tories have also got a pretty shit record regardling Liverpool - again, people discuss that on here all the time.

If you think that you're unique in disliking the Tories on here then you are laughably wrong.

Billions have been spent and people are getting tested for a reason. What is your reasoning why this is happening? There is a global pandemic that's killed millions of people and left millions fucked for life. It's fairly rampant and measures need to be taken to hopefully get it beaten - but that'll take strategies that have been proven to work - vaccination, testing and more testing - plus sensible restrictions (Some of which this government hasn't done because they seem to care more about making money than the general population)

But testing is good. It's being done for a reason.

If you disagree with that then I'd be interested to know why.

Well said. Cranks come from all sides of the political spectrum sadly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57781 on: Today at 12:47:06 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Nightingale hospitals were either empty of staff, or where they were staffed for short periods, they were taken from existing facilities which were thus left understaffed. There are only so many staff.

It'll be a long time (if it ever happens) before we know the full picture of exactly what was going on back in Spring 2020. For the moment I'm sticking with what I thought at the time which was that the Nightingale hospitals were set up as worst case scenario facilities in case the NHS collapsed and they needed the Army to step in and perform 'battlefield triage' in an epidemic that had got completely out of hand. Thankfully we never got to that point to find out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57782 on: Today at 01:08:43 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:25:47 am
Question for the better minds on here. I've tried looking this up but keep getting conflicting information so maybe someone knows more about this specifically.

If I'm traveling from the US to Europe and simply transferring at Heathrow with a 5 hour layover, do I need proof of a negative Covid-19 test? I'm fully vaccinated as well.

Hi mate, according to this yes you need to have a negative test also

All international arrivals are required to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken no earlier than three days before departing for England. This applies to passengers transiting the UK.

https://www.heathrow.com/customer-support/faq/coronavirus-covid-19#:~:text=All%20international%20arrivals%20are%20required,to%20passengers%20transiting%20the%20UK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57783 on: Today at 04:05:44 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:08:43 am
Hi mate, according to this yes you need to have a negative test also

All international arrivals are required to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken no earlier than three days before departing for England. This applies to passengers transiting the UK.

https://www.heathrow.com/customer-support/faq/coronavirus-covid-19#:~:text=All%20international%20arrivals%20are%20required,to%20passengers%20transiting%20the%20UK.

Thanks! Just to be safe I was going to do one anyway and good thing as well. Lucky for me we're 15-16 months into this pandemic so rapid PCR tests aren't as expensive. A few months ago I would have shelled out 100-150 quid!
