« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1438 1439 1440 1441 1442 [1443]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1977412 times)

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57680 on: Today at 08:33:10 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:29:27 am
My son works in a Pub/Restaurant.  Sunday night he politely asks a customer to abide by the covid rules.  5 minutes later, whilst my son was carrying a tray of drinks, said customer deliberately knocks the tray out of my son's hand.  Resulting in a pint glass hitting my son on the head, and another pint glass hitting an innocent bystander.

Some right gobshites out there.  I was furious when he told me.
Thats shocking and disgusting.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,570
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57681 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:00:22 am
Get out to the pub or they wont be there when youve decided to stop waiting. Pubs, bars and restaurants have jumped through every hoop theyve been asked to. If you can afford it, try to keep using them if you can. Yes theres aspects of the pub experience that are different and a pain, but most pub tables only hold six anyway and as you say landlords will try and put you near each other if theres more than 6 of you and no outdoors space.

Honestly, not having a go at you mate, but people who moan about pubs or hospitality venues in general are either easily irritated or not very good at planning an evening out. Weve been out about twice a week since April 12, and its been great catching up with loads of people we havent seen, and the pubs have all been spot on as long as you follow their simple rules (most of which are in place to keep their staff and customers as safe as they can be, not to mention stopping them getting fines off council enforcement officers).
I'm definitely not moaning mate but we're not a well planned group unfortunately! Everything is done last minute. For us it's just so much easier to go meet in someone's backyard unfortunately until the restrictions go.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57682 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:54:27 am
I'm definitely not moaning mate but we're not a well planned group unfortunately! Everything is done last minute. For us it's just so much easier to go meet in someone's backyard unfortunately until the restrictions go.
Ah yes...spontaneity. I vaguely remember that! ;D

No worries mate. Try and go for the odd pint as well if you can. The landlords I know are really struggling and Im guessing its the same everywhere.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,360
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57683 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:22:14 am
Not everywhere has door staff, at least in the day.
Hmm. I doubt the gobshites would have been so bold if they were at risk of a proper also.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57684 on: Today at 09:17:34 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:29:27 am
My son works in a Pub/Restaurant.  Sunday night he politely asks a customer to abide by the covid rules.  5 minutes later, whilst my son was carrying a tray of drinks, said customer deliberately knocks the tray out of my son's hand.  Resulting in a pint glass hitting my son on the head, and another pint glass hitting an innocent bystander.

Some right gobshites out there.  I was furious when he told me.

That's disgusting behaviour that.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57685 on: Today at 09:23:39 am »
Quote
Speaking of Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, it looks like he is up front and centre today in the UK governments media operation to justify the way they have handled the delay to lifting restrictions in England.

On Sky News, asked by presenter Kay Burley about the Labour claim that the UK government should have moved at lightning speed to close the borders with India, as was done with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and that the delay was caused by Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons desire for a trade deal photo op, Gove denied this.

Its not true. No. We closed our borders, we put India on the red list, at the earliest, appropriate opportunity on the basis of all the evidence that we had. In fact we put India on the red list before we knew that this Delta variant was a variant of concern.

It is worth noting that on 9 April Pakistan had a seven-day average of 21 cases per million people, Bangladesh had twice as many and India had four times as many. Pakistan and Bangladesh were put on the red list at that point. India was not added until 23 April, after Johnsons planned trip to India was cancelled on 19 April.

Infuriating why no one does a follow up and asks them how this is in any way logical
Logged
Believer

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57686 on: Today at 09:24:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
The question remand about schools.

We cant keep running schools like this we cant keep having 30 kids isolating every time theres a case.
So what do we do?  We have to do something different eventually (likely September) or the damage will continue.

Ive seen no one really discuss this .but its really important
Well, vaccinations for kids, obviously. I know that it not as straightforward as that, but that's where we need to go ASAP. Is there a rough timeline for this in the UK?

And, on top of that, when there is a case in a class, maybe only those children who are unvaccinated should isolate. I know - epidemiologically speaking - that's probably not best general position to take, but we need to incentivize vaccination and at the same take remove those who will be most vulnerable to reinfection and act as vectors. What's the percentage of UK parents who are proposing to not vaccinate their children?

Or, is all that bollocks? I am sure you will have a better handle on this than me.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57687 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:24:32 am
Well, vaccinations for kids, obviously. I know that it not as straightforward as that, but that's where we need to go ASAP. Is there a rough timeline for this in the UK?

And, on top of that, when there is a case in a class, maybe only those children who are unvaccinated should isolate. I know - epidemiologically speaking - that's probably not best general position to take, but we need to incentivize vaccination and at the same take remove those who will be most vulnerable to reinfection and act as vectors. What's the percentage of UK parents who are proposing to not vaccinate their children?

Or, is all that bollocks? I am sure you will have a better handle on this than me.

Blair made a proposal to incentivise vaccination.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,360
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57688 on: Today at 09:30:04 am »
I suspect we'd see a high level of compliance with parents. Partly because adults in general are having high level compliance and partly the idea of another week at home doing wordsearches for words involving time when you are meant to be working is hugely motivating.

Ps any idea if bame percentages are approaching non bame for vaccinations?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57689 on: Today at 09:44:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:28:07 am
Blair made a proposal to incentivise vaccination.
I was unaware of that - just looked it up:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YsfpWT4bWrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YsfpWT4bWrM</a>

I think that's right. It was always right - it is just that now, I think, the consensus around incentives/sanctions carrot/sticks is growing. COVID is not going away, and the delta variant only helps make the case for treating the unvaccinated (except for legitimate medical reasons) differently to the vaccinated.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57690 on: Today at 09:46:03 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:29:27 am
My son works in a Pub/Restaurant.  Sunday night he politely asks a customer to abide by the covid rules.  5 minutes later, whilst my son was carrying a tray of drinks, said customer deliberately knocks the tray out of my son's hand.  Resulting in a pint glass hitting my son on the head, and another pint glass hitting an innocent bystander.

Some right gobshites out there.  I was furious when he told me.
A while ago my lad was working in a pub. He was collecting empties and was making his way back to the bar with six stacks of glasses, each one three foot high. Two women were sitting at one of those little round tables, having just finished some sardines. As he struggles past with his load, one of them holds up the empty plate and asks him to take it back to the bar. Being a gentleman, he says,"Certainly madam". Puts the six massive stacks of glasses on their table, skips back to the bar with the plate and then fucks off for half an hour.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,273
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57691 on: Today at 10:01:28 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 12, 2021, 02:34:46 pm
If you are asking me, I am 6 months out of date. Given the fast changing situation in every country, I have little idea now.

Just traveled through France. Social distancing seems to be non existant. You don't need to wear masks outside but have to in public areas inside. It's pretty relaxed.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57692 on: Today at 10:04:59 am »
Just had to go and collect my eldest lad from school, he's now in self isolation until Tuesday. He was sitting in the hall with 5 other kids when I got there. I asked him was that all, no Dad, there about 50 been sent home.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57693 on: Today at 10:07:32 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:46:03 am
A while ago my lad was working in a pub. He was collecting empties and was making his way back to the bar with six stacks of glasses, each one three foot high. Two women were sitting at one of those little round tables, having just finished some sardines. As he struggles past with his load, one of them holds up the empty plate and asks him to take it back to the bar. Being a gentleman, he says,"Certainly madam". Puts the six massive stacks of glasses on their table, skips back to the bar with the plate and then fucks off for half an hour.

Our kid worked in the Bay Horse in Formby. Working on the bar one night, gets dogs abuse of this customer, acts as professionally as he can. Few days later, off duty, happens to be finishing having a piss when the fella walked into the bogs. He didn't walk out in the same condition he walked in.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57694 on: Today at 10:08:48 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:46:03 am
A while ago my lad was working in a pub. He was collecting empties and was making his way back to the bar with six stacks of glasses, each one three foot high. Two women were sitting at one of those little round tables, having just finished some sardines. As he struggles past with his load, one of them holds up the empty plate and asks him to take it back to the bar. Being a gentleman, he says,"Certainly madam". Puts the six massive stacks of glasses on their table, skips back to the bar with the plate and then fucks off for half an hour.
;D haha, good lad.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,076
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57695 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1404724998330322949?s=20

Simon Stevens expecting vaccine bookings to open up to all over 18s by the end of the week
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57696 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:20:26 am
Not in my area they're not:


But hospitalisations are going up generally.
As of the 10th, total UK numbers in hospital were up around 15% from 1 week earlier.
The fact that some hospitals aren't seeing any increases just means there's more pressure on the ones that are - Scotland numbers have doubled from their low a month ago.

I think the next week or so is a big moment for hospitalisations.
If you assume hospitalisations lag around 2 weeks behind cases, the big case growth we saw at the beginning of the June should be feeding through to hospitals now - so we should start to get a better idea of how much vaccinations are reducing the impact on hospitalisations.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1438 1439 1440 1441 1442 [1443]   Go Up
« previous next »
 