The rate of infection wont slow today. It will be higher in 4 weeks.
Theyll mention we need a few more weeks to see it through till September.
Then all the kids will be back and passing their colds around.
The rate of infection is going up but hardly anyone is getting seriously ill or dying from this.
When we get to July theyll continue changing the goal posts from vaccinating the needy, to all over 50s, to all tier 1-9 groups, then it will be get all over 25s double jabbed to be safe.
Then it will be autumn and best to see if being inside more is a bit dangerous, let the data play out.
Before we know it, well be in 2022 still with some form of restrictions in place.
This isnt correct
Firstly the rate of growth is slowing
wed want cases reducing, but hopefully we can see that coming.
Its certainly factually untrue to say no one is getting seriously ill or dying from it. Hospital admissions are increasing at a concerning rate and we could be looking at admission rates in line with January. Now, theres uncertainty about that, but the potential downside right now is so big that the NHS would really struggle.
Of course, it may turn out better than that, but we just dont have good enough data to say that with any certainty right now.
In 5 weeks we may well face a situation where opening up causes fewer deaths than not opening up (because you might push an exit wave in other autumn) so there becomes a compelling case not to delay longer.
The big issue? Vaccine rates are dropping. Why is this? Why isnt it being tackled?