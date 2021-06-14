« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1976484 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57640 on: Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:32:39 pm
Vaccines will save a lot of lives this summer. Seems like this variant is also slightly different with its symptoms - heard Tim Spector (sp?) saying his study was finding that for young people it felt like a headache and heavy cold rather than the symptoms we've come to associate with it.

Here's the PHE update on vaccine effectiveness.

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation with Delta variant:

After 1 dose
 Pfizer: 94% effective
 AstraZeneca: 71% effective

After 2 doses
 Pfizer: 96%
 AstraZeneca: 92%

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1404494080244162562
Is treeless on Pfizer now, or has she committed to az 😃
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57641 on: Yesterday at 08:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:19:03 pm
But doesnt there have to be a minimum time you wait to get 2nd jab?

I booked mine at same time as first one.

The gap between my first and second doses (AstraZeneca) was five weeks.  I questioned the timing and was told that the second dose can be given anytime after the fourth week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57642 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm
Dont think anyone thinks about Andrew Lloyd Webber when doing anything. Horrifying.
Read the other day that he was whinging about having to re-mortgage his house. Guess we will see him at the local food bank soon. (The likelier version of events is he sells his theatres, giving a fuck about employees, and then relocates to a nice mansion in the Bahamas.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57643 on: Yesterday at 09:09:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm
So hes used another date. Absolutely no going back this time. If he does hes toast.
Haha ha. They said 3 weeks, 15 months ago.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57644 on: Yesterday at 09:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.
This really sucks. We have all followed your wedding day odyssey (and that of others) and you have every right to feel it sucks and to say it out loud. As long as one does not lose the overall perpective about issues like NHS, sickness and death, then of course every one has the right to feel sad or annoyed or mad about important and also not so important things that concern us as individuals.
Hopefully in a year or two we can all look back at these strange times with some sort of relief of having gotten through it even though this fucking virus sure took its toll on too many (some people we may know, many we don't)... it is not like any of us raised a hand and asked to be part of a global pandemic, but here we are. And I know it is not much of a consolation, but so far you got through this alive and you have each other and you have a life ahead of you and good times to come. *fingers crossed*
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57645 on: Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm »
Just read a comment elsewhere that there are 1,257 hospitals in the UK.

There are around 900 people in hospital with COVID.

Less than 1 person per hospital.

Mind boggling.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57646 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Just read a comment elsewhere that there are 1,257 hospitals in the UK.

There are around 900 people in hospital with COVID.

Less than 1 person per hospital.

Mind boggling.

What has that got to do with anything?

At the peak of the second wave there were 34,000 people in hospitals yet for some reason you're desperate for us to get back to those levels.

Mind boggling.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57647 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Just read a comment elsewhere that there are 1,257 hospitals in the UK.

There are around 900 people in hospital with COVID.

Less than 1 person per hospital.

Mind boggling.

The numbers are rising pretty quickly again. I know, it's their fault for not closing down India quicker, but it would be stupid not to slow things down at the moment.

I do think this is their last chance though. If it goes on any longer, it may get really messy and totally confusing. The mixed messages are bad enough as it is.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57648 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm »
The rate of infection wont slow today. It will be higher in 4 weeks.

Theyll mention we need a few more weeks to see it through till September.
Then all the kids will be back and passing their colds around.

The rate of infection is going up but hardly anyone is getting seriously ill or dying from this.

When we get to July theyll continue changing the goal posts from vaccinating the needy, to all over 50s, to all tier 1-9 groups, then it will be get all over 25s double jabbed to be safe.

Then it will be autumn and best to see if being inside more is a bit dangerous, let the data play out.

Before we know it, well be in 2022 still with some form of restrictions in place.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57649 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
The rate of infection wont slow today. It will be higher in 4 weeks.

Theyll mention we need a few more weeks to see it through till September.
Then all the kids will be back and passing their colds around.

The rate of infection is going up but hardly anyone is getting seriously ill or dying from this.

When we get to July theyll continue changing the goal posts from vaccinating the needy, to all over 50s, to all tier 1-9 groups, then it will be get all over 25s double jabbed to be safe.

Then it will be autumn and best to see if being inside more is a bit dangerous, let the data play out.

Before we know it, well be in 2022 still with some form of restrictions in place.

Can you point an example during the course of the pandemic of the government introducing stricter rules, or delaying the relaxation of the rules that hasn't turned out to be justified (and usually late but that is beside the points of this argument)?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57650 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
The rate of infection wont slow today. It will be higher in 4 weeks.

Theyll mention we need a few more weeks to see it through till September.
Then all the kids will be back and passing their colds around.

The rate of infection is going up but hardly anyone is getting seriously ill or dying from this.

When we get to July theyll continue changing the goal posts from vaccinating the needy, to all over 50s, to all tier 1-9 groups, then it will be get all over 25s double jabbed to be safe.

Then it will be autumn and best to see if being inside more is a bit dangerous, let the data play out.

Before we know it, well be in 2022 still with some form of restrictions in place.
This isnt correct

Firstly the rate of growth is slowing wed want cases reducing, but hopefully we can see that coming.

Its certainly factually untrue to say no one is getting seriously ill or dying from it.  Hospital admissions are increasing at a concerning rate and we could be looking at admission rates in line with January. Now, theres uncertainty about that, but the potential downside right now is so big that the NHS would really struggle.

Of course, it may turn out better than that, but we just dont have good enough data to say that with any certainty right now.

In 5 weeks we may well face a situation where opening up causes fewer deaths than not opening up (because you might push an exit wave in other autumn) so there becomes a compelling case not to delay longer.

The big issue?  Vaccine rates are dropping.  Why is this? Why isnt it being tackled?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57651 on: Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm »
I know I've asked recently but what was meant to open from the 21st?  Is it just nightclubs or are other things still on the restricted list?

Restaurants and pubs are all open as normal now aren't they?  We can have holidays?  Stay overnight in hotels etc?  The cinemas and gyms are open?  We can meet family and friends?  Festivals and live events are happening and most touristy things here are open again?

I'm obviously missing something but I've stopped watching the briefings so can't remember what these last things were left to open up again.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57652 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon.
...
That is great to hear, from me too:  :thumbsup

Regarding the iron issue with your mum: Unfortunately iron deficiency is something women especially are prone to for various reasons at various stages throughout life. In Germany you can also buy iron tablets in supermarkets, however, they usually have low levels of iron, and they do work but it takes a while. Same with going solely the food way. Mostly you can get sufficient amounts of iron through vegetables to help keep up the body's iron levels, but once your levels are quite low you can not really eat that many raspberries or lentils or whatnot to fill up the depot quickly. It will take quite some time.

If you do not get a presciption for higher dosage tablets from your doctor you could go check at your local pharmacy. In Germany pharmacies offer iron tablets who are prescription free but have higher dosages of iron than the ones on the shelves in supermarkets. Many years ago when I had to have them every now and again they were quite expensive, but prices have come down here. The supermarket tablets usually have like 15-20 mg iron (which is enough to keep up levels for pregnant women for example), some better tablets in the pharmacy have 30-50 mg and the fizzy tablets I used have 80 mg. Not sure what the situation in the UK is and what is available there and what not, but it might be worth asking at your local pharmacy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm by lamad »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57653 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm
I know I've asked recently but what was meant to open from the 21st?  Is it just nightclubs or are other things still on the restricted list?

Restaurants and pubs are all open as normal now aren't they?  We can have holidays?  Stay overnight in hotels etc?  The cinemas and gyms are open?  We can meet family and friends?  Festivals and live events are happening and most touristy things here are open again?

I'm obviously missing something but I've stopped watching the briefings so can't remember what these last things were left to open up again.

In terms of things opening which are currently closed - nightclubs is the main one as theyre still shut.

More generally, it would bring an end to social distancing, meaning that restaurants and pub can run at full capacity (currently you have to order from a table and the rule of 6 applies,) cinemas can open to full capacity, sport events can return to full capacity etc etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57654 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
The question remand about schools.

We cant keep running schools like this we cant keep having 30 kids isolating every time theres a case.
So what do we do?  We have to do something different eventually (likely September) or the damage will continue.

Ive seen no one really discuss this .but its really important
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57655 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm
The rate of infection wont slow today. It will be higher in 4 weeks.

Theyll mention we need a few more weeks to see it through till September.
Then all the kids will be back and passing their colds around.

The rate of infection is going up but hardly anyone is getting seriously ill or dying from this.

When we get to July theyll continue changing the goal posts from vaccinating the needy, to all over 50s, to all tier 1-9 groups, then it will be get all over 25s double jabbed to be safe.

Then it will be autumn and best to see if being inside more is a bit dangerous, let the data play out.

Before we know it, well be in 2022 still with some form of restrictions in place.
Probably too soon (due to the lag) to be absolutely sure that deaths wont start going the same way as cases. They shouldnt do, but it is only a month ago when there was the first signs of a tick up in cases. That accelerated fairly quickly. Now theres the first signs of a tick up in deaths (+8% week on week). It makes complete sense to be a bit cautious whilst more people get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57656 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
In terms of things opening which are currently closed - nightclubs is the main one as theyre still shut.

More generally, it would bring an end to social distancing, meaning that restaurants and pub can run at full capacity (currently you have to order from a table and the rule of 6 applies,) cinemas can open to full capacity, sport events can return to full capacity etc etc.

Oh god I'm not ready for that yet!

I've quite enjoyed not being pushed from pillar to post or trampled underfoot in shops, or had someone breathing down my neck while I'm paying for stuff.

I don't go in pubs for that very reason so how you describe them now I'd probably enjoy it more but I couldn't be arsed having to book days in advance. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57657 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm »
Wasnt the point of the vaccine to reduce death and serious illness? Not stop all cases.

COVID is going to be with us forever now, the fixation on cases needs to stop at some point and the vast majority of people susceptible for death and serious illness have been jabbed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57658 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm »
This is the data in my region:

Quote
A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

17 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 14 June 2021.

Between 8 June 2021 and 14 June 2021, 112 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 160.5% compared to the previous 7 days.

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.

0 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 6 June 2021.

Between 31 May 2021 and 6 June 2021, 1 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows no change compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 0 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 8 June 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 0 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 8 June 2021.

There were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 14 June 2021.

Between 8 June 2021 and 14 June 2021, there have been 2 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows no change compared to the previous 7 days.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:25:28 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57659 on: Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
The question remand about schools.

We cant keep running schools like this we cant keep having 30 kids isolating every time theres a case.
So what do we do?  We have to do something different eventually (likely September) or the damage will continue.

Ive seen no one really discuss this .but its really important

We've had an email tonight from the eldest lads school, one yr 7 has tested positive and a yr 8, both picked up on LF tests. Only those who spent a time in close proximity have been sent isolation letters. My lad was supposed to sit next to the kid with the positive case but didn't, his mate did instead and is now isolating. Mate of ours has tested positive as has her son who is in 6th form at the school. The school has had more cases in the past few weeks than they had since Sept, so its getting worrying that they might have to start sending year groups home. My son was asking why I keep doing the covid tests on him, now he gets it.

The Primary school the youngest attends just does mass isolation, my youngest has had to self isolate twice now, 75 kids affected each time, although the last time was last week during H/T and we only found out the day of release :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57660 on: Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
In terms of things opening which are currently closed - nightclubs is the main one as theyre still shut.

More generally, it would bring an end to social distancing, meaning that restaurants and pub can run at full capacity (currently you have to order from a table and the rule of 6 applies,) cinemas can open to full capacity, sport events can return to full capacity etc etc.

Quite like the way pubs are now, ie, not full of dickheads talking bollocks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57661 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Wasnt the point of the vaccine to reduce death and serious illness? Not stop all cases.

COVID is going to be with us forever now, the fixation on cases needs to stop at some point and the vast majority of people susceptible for death and serious illness have been jabbed.

Check out my post above.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57662 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
Oh god I'm not ready for that yet!

I've quite enjoyed not being pushed from pillar to post or trampled underfoot in shops, or had someone breathing down my neck while I'm paying for stuff.

I don't go in pubs for that very reason so how you describe them now I'd probably enjoy it more but I couldn't be arsed having to book days in advance. 

I totally agree. I hate people.

Be nice to have the choice to avoid them or not though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57663 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Was pissed off regarding the 21st non opening and said so on here, but I get it now after listening to tonights press conference and the argument for the delay. Makes sense, especially with getting the over 18's that want the vaccine done, because of the affect on transmition. Do think they should seriously consider doing school kids in the summer hols though. The schools themselves would make a perfect vaccine hub at a perfect time. Things can quickly snowball. From having virtually no cases in our area they have been creeping up these past few days and today found out that at the school my wife works at 2 teachers and a cleaner are self isolating. One teacher has tested positive so the whole class are now self isolating and it will no doubt be the whole year group next.

Regarding the antivaxers there is no point even trying anymore to  get through to them that they are being selfish, but I  won't hold it against them in the future and ignore them and shit . It's their choice at the end of the day.  If they want to play Russian roulette with their lives then that's their choice. People react differently in strange times.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm by RF »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57664 on: Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Wasnt the point of the vaccine to reduce death and serious illness? Not stop all cases.

COVID is going to be with us forever now, the fixation on cases needs to stop at some point and the vast majority of people susceptible for death and serious illness have been jabbed.

The fixation? The govt have done literally nothing to try and achieve eradication and that methodology has royally fucked us both financially and in terms of health outcomes. If at any single point in time since February 2020 we were even remotely interested in eradication we wouldn't be in the mess we are
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57665 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
yeah mate I asked and no dice sadly with the iron tablets was told that she should more things like red meat, chicken and greens like spinach we we have been doing anyway or to buy our own supermarket tablets.
That spinach has super high iron levels is a myth by the way. It originated by measurements taken for dried spinach and falsely transferred to the fresh green, at least that is were it probably originated. Spinach does have a good amount of iron - although other green vegetables like lentils or peas actually offer more - but it also contains absorption-inhibiting substances so the body cannot make full use of the iron. That false claim about particularly high iron levels in spinach has been repeated by doctors worldwide for decades though. You can also blame Popeye.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57666 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
The question remand about schools.

We cant keep running schools like this we cant keep having 30 kids isolating every time theres a case.
So what do we do?  We have to do something different eventually (likely September) or the damage will continue.

Ive seen no one really discuss this .but its really important
Hugely important, as you say, it cant continue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57667 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
Quite like the way pubs are now, ie, not full of dickheads talking bollocks.
Nightmare if you want to go out and be with more than 5 other people though.

We tried booking tables at a pub and they kindly let us have 3 tables close to eachother. Half an hour after the last person arrived they turfed us out as our time was up! Pubs aren't really pubs with the current restrictions.

I'm fine waiting like but still a far way off being able to have a normal social life for me personally
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57668 on: Today at 04:25:47 am »
Question for the better minds on here. I've tried looking this up but keep getting conflicting information so maybe someone knows more about this specifically.

If I'm traveling from the US to Europe and simply transferring at Heathrow with a 5 hour layover, do I need proof of a negative Covid-19 test? I'm fully vaccinated as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57669 on: Today at 05:32:29 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
That spinach has super high iron levels is a myth by the way. It originated by measurements taken for dried spinach and falsely transferred to the fresh green, at least that is were it probably originated. Spinach does have a good amount of iron - although other green vegetables like lentils or peas actually offer more - but it also contains absorption-inhibiting substances so the body cannot make full use of the iron. That false claim about particularly high iron levels in spinach has been repeated by doctors worldwide for decades though. You can also blame Popeye.
Good info. Thanks. Especially as I like peas but can't be doing with spinach.
