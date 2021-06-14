I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon.

That is great to hear, from me too:Regarding the iron issue with your mum: Unfortunately iron deficiency is something women especially are prone to for various reasons at various stages throughout life. In Germany you can also buy iron tablets in supermarkets, however, they usually have low levels of iron, and they do work but it takes a while. Same with going solely the food way. Mostly you can get sufficient amounts of iron through vegetables to help keep up the body's iron levels, but once your levels are quite low you can not really eat that many raspberries or lentils or whatnot to fill up the depot quickly. It will take quite some time.If you do not get a presciption for higher dosage tablets from your doctor you could go check at your local pharmacy. In Germany pharmacies offer iron tablets who are prescription free but have higher dosages of iron than the ones on the shelves in supermarkets. Many years ago when I had to have them every now and again they were quite expensive, but prices have come down here. The supermarket tablets usually have like 15-20 mg iron (which is enough to keep up levels for pregnant women for example), some better tablets in the pharmacy have 30-50 mg and the fizzy tablets I used have 80 mg. Not sure what the situation in the UK is and what is available there and what not, but it might be worth asking at your local pharmacy.