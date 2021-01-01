About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of



Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.



Whilst I appreciate it's not quite the same as a wedding, I can relate to the 'wanting to scream'. Was supposed to take my kids to see their Grandma last September, then Bolton went into the highest tier, so it was cancelled. Then Christmas, but that was cancelled. Then we looked at a date in Feb, then there was another lockdown, so that was cancelled. Then recently we were going to go up around the time the news came out they'd advised no travel in or out of Bolton and thought I'd have to cancel again. Was at my wits end. In the end they clarified it was only advice, and I elected to just go and avoid really socialising in the city/going anywhere with many people - so we spent our time in parks in differing places.But all of that has been stressful enough when all we really need to do is pack a bag and go. I can't imagine when it's supposed to be one of the most important days of your life. My heart goes out to you Sian, but I am sure that when it does happen, and it will, while I don't think any of the build up to it will have been 'worth it', it'll still be as magic as you hoped and in some ways, maybe even more so.