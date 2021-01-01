« previous next »
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57600 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Sian can still have her wedding

Nah, not paying full whack for half the day. Venue said they cant knock off any of the cost, absolutely fuck that. Well have to cancel.
Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57601 on: Today at 06:13:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Sian can still have her wedding

Fantastic news!
Offline Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57602 on: Today at 06:13:44 pm »
Who's gonna ask how his trade talks with India are progressing?


Online Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57603 on: Today at 06:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:13:44 pm
Who's gonna ask how his trade talks with India are progressing?

Furious at that c*nt.

All so he could have his precious trade deal with his fellow c*nt.
Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57604 on: Today at 06:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:13:03 pm
Nah, not paying full whack for half the day. Venue said they cant knock off any of the cost, absolutely fuck that. Well have to cancel.

Well that's just crap!  Can't believe they're being so shitty about it 😡
Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57605 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon.
My question now is what happens now that we are fully vaccinated. What do you recommend do they same things as before?
Good stuff. If you're anxious out and about might be worth getting some of that Viraleze stuff -- inhale before you go out and when you return, along with the hand washing.
Online Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57606 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm »
These questions from the members of the public is something out of a dictatorship.
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57607 on: Today at 06:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:08:29 pm
Second vaccines for all over 40s to be accelerated, 23 to 24 year olds to be invited to book their jabs from tomorrow.

But doesnt there have to be a minimum time you wait to get 2nd jab?

I booked mine at same time as first one.
Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57608 on: Today at 06:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:03 pm
But doesnt there have to be a minimum time you wait to get 2nd jab?

I booked mine at same time as first one.

I think the minimum time is 3 to 4 weeks, it's currently at 8-12 weeks because of vaccine supply.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57609 on: Today at 06:25:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Sian can still have her wedding

With no restriction on numbers? So were all still invited?
Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57610 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:13:03 pm
Nah, not paying full whack for half the day. Venue said they cant knock off any of the cost, absolutely fuck that. Well have to cancel.

So, even with the extra guests, are they still being dead restrictive?
Offline scouseman

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57611 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:17:25 pm
Good stuff. If you're anxious out and about might be worth getting some of that Viraleze stuff -- inhale before you go out and when you return, along with the hand washing.

Took mum to our local park for an hour or so the other day so we have been out a bit more while always been careful while not having the second jab until now. Went to the local supermarket for the first time in ages as well a few days ago. Mun though is not the same gets tired very easy the doctors gave her a blood test and said that she has a little low iron and salt in her system. Just doing our best really. At least have the nice weather and the football on the telly to act as a little bit of distraction and give hope to the nation going forward that things will slowly get better.
Offline BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57612 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm »
So hes used another date. Absolutely no going back this time. If he does hes toast.
Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57613 on: Today at 06:31:05 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:28:26 pm
Took mum to our local park for an hour or so the other day so we have been out a bit more while always been careful while not having the second jab until now. Went to the local supermarket for the first time in ages as well a few days ago. Mun though is not the same gets tired very easy the doctors gave her a blood test and said that she has a little low iron and salt in her system. Just doing our best really,

She'll get better mate, it's just a matter of time :) you've both not been out much for well over a year, you need to get your match fitness back.
Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57614 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm »
Vallance isn't as good with his analogies as van Tam
Online Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57615 on: Today at 06:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.
Whilst I appreciate it's not quite the same as a wedding, I can relate to the 'wanting to scream'. Was supposed to take my kids to see their Grandma last September, then Bolton went into the highest tier, so it was cancelled. Then Christmas, but that was cancelled. Then we looked at a date in Feb, then there was another lockdown, so that was cancelled. Then recently we were going to go up around the time the news came out they'd advised no travel in or out of Bolton and thought I'd have to cancel again. Was at my wits end. In the end they clarified it was only advice, and I elected to just go and avoid really socialising in the city/going anywhere with many people - so we spent our time in parks in differing places.

But all of that has been stressful enough when all we really need to do is pack a bag and go. I can't imagine when it's supposed to be one of the most important days of your life. My heart goes out to you Sian, but I am sure that when it does happen, and it will, while I don't think any of the build up to it will have been 'worth it', it'll still be as magic as you hoped and in some ways, maybe even more so.
Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57616 on: Today at 06:38:26 pm »
Dont think anyone thinks about Andrew Lloyd Webber when doing anything. Horrifying.
Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57617 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:28:26 pm
Took mum to our local park for an hour or so the other day so we have been out a bit more while always been careful while not having the second jab until now. Went to the local supermarket for the first time in ages as well a few days ago. Mun though is not the same gets tired very easy the doctors gave her a blood test and said that she has a little low iron and salt in her system. Just doing our best really. At least have the nice weather and the football on the telly to act as a little bit of distraction and give hope to the nation going forward that things will slowly get better.

Great to hear you've both had that 2nd jab. Really great.

It is 3 weeks for the 2nd jab to be fully effective I believe, so still maintain caution until then.  That will almost coincide with freedom day 2!  I would still err on the side of caution for you own sanity.  You don't seem to be the types to want to be in hugely crowded spaces anyway, so it's probably moot advice.  Enjoy the benefits of the vaccine though and make sure you do enough stuff to keep you both sane.


Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57618 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:26:24 pm
So, even with the extra guests, are they still being dead restrictive?

Itll be table service only, no singing or dancing, and Im assuming no household mixing. And yeah the venue have said they wont knock off any of the cost, we dont want to go ahead on that basis.

Says theyll review restrictions in two weeks but wed have paid for the flowers and other stuff by then, which wed lose, and we cant afford to throw away hundreds and hundreds of pounds. On the other hand, well postpone and theyll lift restrictions after two weeks and come July 17th well be sat off thinking about the wedding we could be having. Im a bit upset like.
Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57619 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:13:44 pm
Who's gonna ask how his trade talks with India are progressing?

No-one.  Hand picked journos so far; Laura K, ITV bloke, Daily Mail, GB news (only started last night), FT. 
Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57620 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:28:26 pm
Took mum to our local park for an hour or so the other day so we have been out a bit more while always been careful while not having the second jab until now. Went to the local supermarket for the first time in ages as well a few days ago. Mun though is not the same gets tired very easy the doctors gave her a blood test and said that she has a little low iron and salt in her system. Just doing our best really. At least have the nice weather and the football on the telly to act as a little bit of distraction and give hope to the nation going forward that things will slowly get better.
ps. if she's low iron, the gp may offer the super high doses for a few weeks. I think they are pretty expensive so they are quite stingy with them, but both my wife and I have had them. And now we top up with the cheaper supermarket ones.  Could eat greens I suppose.....
Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57621 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm »
Seeing that chart of the prevalence of the Alpha and Delta variants is quite upsetting. Wed be laughing right now if wed stopped travel to and from India. It was always going to arrive here, but at a better time.
Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57622 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Itll be table service only, no singing or dancing, and Im assuming no household mixing. And yeah the venue have said they wont knock off any of the cost, we dont want to go ahead on that basis.

Says theyll review restrictions in two weeks but wed have paid for the flowers and other stuff by then, which wed lose, and we cant afford to throw away hundreds and hundreds of pounds. On the other hand, well postpone and theyll lift restrictions after two weeks and come July 17th well be sat off thinking about the wedding we could be having. Im a bit upset like.

Really feel for you Snail.   You've not been the sort to rant and rave, or want stupid amounts of pity or be the self centred bride. But this shit has hit you in about the worst way possible as far as the wedding concerned.  It doesn't seem to matter what you do, it just comes back and fucks you over. I really hope you get a fantastic day in some way though.
Offline scouseman

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57623 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:42:17 pm
ps. if she's low iron, the gp may offer the super high doses for a few weeks. I think they are pretty expensive so they are quite stingy with them, but both my wife and I have had them. And now we top up with the cheaper supermarket ones.  Could eat greens I suppose.....

yeah mate I asked and no dice sadly with the iron tablets was told that she should more things like red meat, chicken and greens like spinach we we have been doing anyway or to buy our own supermarket tablets.
Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57624 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Itll be table service only, no singing or dancing, and Im assuming no household mixing. And yeah the venue have said they wont knock off any of the cost, we dont want to go ahead on that basis.

Says theyll review restrictions in two weeks but wed have paid for the flowers and other stuff by then, which wed lose, and we cant afford to throw away hundreds and hundreds of pounds. On the other hand, well postpone and theyll lift restrictions after two weeks and come July 17th well be sat off thinking about the wedding we could be having. Im a bit upset like.

Really feel for you, its shit.

I was at my sister in laws wedding a fortnight ago, there was only 16 of us there, but it was OK. We did have household mixing, you could go the bar/get your own food, but it wasn't a patch on the full on relaxed wedding we had in 2007.
Online Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57625 on: Today at 06:50:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Sian can still have her wedding
Ah just seen this. Fantastic ;D
Online Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57626 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Itll be table service only, no singing or dancing, and Im assuming no household mixing. And yeah the venue have said they wont knock off any of the cost, we dont want to go ahead on that basis.

Says theyll review restrictions in two weeks but wed have paid for the flowers and other stuff by then, which wed lose, and we cant afford to throw away hundreds and hundreds of pounds. On the other hand, well postpone and theyll lift restrictions after two weeks and come July 17th well be sat off thinking about the wedding we could be having. Im a bit upset like.
And just seen this. Perhaps not :(
Offline stjohns

  
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57627 on: Today at 07:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:25:58 pm
I think the minimum time is 3 to 4 weeks, it's currently at 8-12 weeks because of vaccine supply.

Its 10-12 weeks for the second. This gives the first one time to be fully effective.
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,066
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57628 on: Today at 07:06:35 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 07:04:36 pm
Its 10-12 weeks for the second. This gives the first one time to be fully effective.

Pfizer's recommendation is to wait for 3-4 weeks after having the first does. The JCVI are the ones recommending 10-12 weeks. Astrazeneca are the same, with different recommendations from the JCVI.
Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57629 on: Today at 07:17:41 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 05:22:48 pm
In my local watching Poland. Id say on average, every other person coming in isnt wearing a mask. What the fuck is wrong with people?

People are just fed up now with the false dawns, empty promises and fucking bullshit government.

People not wearing a mask used to bother me. It doesnt at all now.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,422
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57630 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?


There is likely a limited number of possible variants - there are only a limites number of ways the spike protein can mutate and still be effective in binding to the receptor.

The more active cases there are (whether severe or not, even asymptomatic), the more chances the virus gets to mutate - vaccinating more people reduces the number of active infections, and the chances of a new variant appearing.


There is a limited number of people that need vaccinating, and at some point, nearly all will have had theirs. That won't go on forever.

...all in all, its unlikely that we will keep delaying upening up much longer.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,105
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57631 on: Today at 07:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Itll be table service only, no singing or dancing, and Im assuming no household mixing. And yeah the venue have said they wont knock off any of the cost, we dont want to go ahead on that basis.

Says theyll review restrictions in two weeks but wed have paid for the flowers and other stuff by then, which wed lose, and we cant afford to throw away hundreds and hundreds of pounds. On the other hand, well postpone and theyll lift restrictions after two weeks and come July 17th well be sat off thinking about the wedding we could be having. Im a bit upset like.

My cousin is in the same boat as you, but in Switzerland. Was supposed to be last July, and then this August. It's such a shit situation.

Complicated by the fact there would be loads of us travelling over from UK for it.

They have taken the approach that they would rather wait until they can have a proper wedding with no social distancing etc that try and rush it.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,989
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57632 on: Today at 07:32:39 pm »
Vaccines will save a lot of lives this summer. Seems like this variant is also slightly different with its symptoms - heard Tim Spector (sp?) saying his study was finding that for young people it felt like a headache and heavy cold rather than the symptoms we've come to associate with it.

Here's the PHE update on vaccine effectiveness.

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation with Delta variant:

After 1 dose
 Pfizer: 94% effective
 AstraZeneca: 71% effective

After 2 doses
 Pfizer: 96%
 AstraZeneca: 92%

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1404494080244162562
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,422
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57633 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 07:17:41 pm
People are just fed up now with the false dawns, empty promises and fucking bullshit government.


They are pinning their hopes on the wrong things. Instead of looking at the government and their timetables, its better to look at the progress made in fighting the disease. The numbers of vaccinated people, the lower mortality, the reduced number of hospital admissions. That gives a much clearer picture of what is going to happen, and why.

