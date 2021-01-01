« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57560 on: Today at 02:01:47 pm »
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 
swoopy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57561 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 

Exactly
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57562 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 

Same thing. We'll assess where we are in the vaccination programme to make sure that deaths and ill health are avoided as much as they can be
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57563 on: Today at 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 

Then you have to reassess and adapt. Viruses will mutate all the time, what if we get a variation that really does generate vaccine escape and we go back to where we were in December and January? Are you comfortable with hundreds of thousands of people dying just because you want things to open back up again?
Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57564 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm »
The elderly and vulnerable have all been offered vaccines.  Hundreds and thousands of people won't be dying again.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57565 on: Today at 02:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 
I think that's a fair question. It does feel like the goalposts are always being moved. Though they are quite clear now. We get another month to get those second jabs in and that gives us huge protection.
If there is a new variant, this will have to be one that is resistant to the vaccine. In which case it feels like it's game over for all of us.  We'd be facing total lockdown again and the destruction of business and health that would accompany that.
I seem to recall you are in the travel industry? What level of support would you need to back a month's delay?  I don't mean figures, but say continued furlough support @70% and business rates? Loan of x % of turnover. Just curious as there's lots like you that need support.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57566 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:22:10 pm
The elderly and vulnerable have all been offered vaccines.  Hundreds and thousands of people won't be dying again.
Yes, but hospitalisations still matter.  Weve managed to get that down to a much lower number, but if thats a small part of a huge number of cases, the NHS could still buckle.
Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57567 on: Today at 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:23:29 pm
I think that's a fair question. It does feel like the goalposts are always being moved. Though they are quite clear now. We get another month to get those second jabs in and that gives us huge protection.
If there is a new variant, this will have to be one that is resistant to the vaccine. In which case it feels like it's game over for all of us.  We'd be facing total lockdown again and the destruction of business and health that would accompany that.
I seem to recall you are in the travel industry? What level of support would you need to back a month's delay?  I don't mean figures, but say continued furlough support @70% and business rates? Loan of x % of turnover. Just curious as there's lots like you that need support.

I don't own a business, but the company I work for are going to struggle.

We have about 400 groups booked in for the first 3 weekends alone (stag weekends, 26th June, 3rd July, 10th July) which the majority of want nightlife.

If we have to cancel all of them and refund them - we will be in a very bad way and could mean that we cannot retain all of the staff (already dropped from 50+ to 20 or so).

Going to be touch and go whether the business can continue to survive another month of 'lockdown'.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57568 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:22:10 pm
The elderly and vulnerable have all been offered vaccines.  Hundreds and thousands of people won't be dying again.

Yet what if there is a variant that evades vaccines and immunity? Having high numbers of cases increases that possibility.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57569 on: Today at 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:19:21 pm
Re: Delta. A cursory glance at these figures and it really does not look good in the short/medium-term.

Perhaps someone here has a reassuring perspective on this.

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1404379339144245253
That's the sort of alarmist post when Dr. Feigl-Ding lets himself down.  It's a misuse of the data to create drama.

"32% of all Delta cases visiting the hospital emergency room are at least 1 dose vaccinated".  Not particularly surprising given then almost every over 30-year old in the UK has had at least one vaccine.   Visiting A&E and being seriously ill are not the same thing - in the already small cohort he's referencing and of that cohort it was less than a third that were hospitalised.

"33% who are then hospitalized vaccinated".  Not in his headlines but only 6.7% of the hospitalised patients had been given their second dose or, in real numbers, 26 people.

"45% of all deaths got at least 1 shot29% got 2 shots.".  This is the oft talked about risk that sadly we will have to get used to because even once fully vaccinated there's still an element of risk.  We don't know the underlying demographics or health conditions of those 12 fully vaccinated individuals that sadly died so it's difficult to unpick just how high or low that risk is.  I am not comparing Covid to flu but we routinely vaccinate all at risk individuals against the flu and still every year a few thousand people sadly die as a result of flu.

The over-arching point here is that the vaccines - particularly when fully administered - are reducing the numbers that escalate from infection to A&E to hospitalisation to death.  What those number do show is that the mooted delay to lifting all the restrictions is the right thing from a public health perspective.

Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57570 on: Today at 03:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:01:47 pm
What happens when there is a new variant next month, or the month after?

We can't stay in this stage forever, but they'll always be a reason to not open up fully. 

You enact public health measures to contain it. Unfortunately our government have failed spectacularly at doing that every step of the way. Lockdown restrictions are only one aspect of that
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57571 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57572 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:57:29 pm
Yet what if there is a variant that evades vaccines and immunity? Having high numbers of cases increases that possibility.

What happens if in 3 weeks another variant is discovered? And then another one?

Do we constantly stay restricted in case?
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57573 on: Today at 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 04:41:09 pm
What happens if in 3 weeks another variant is discovered? And then another one?

Do we constantly stay restricted in case?

Most variants are pretty insignificant, unfortunately Alpha was not when it hit the UK, and it seems Delta is also having real impacts, those types of significant variants don't seem to come along every 3 weeks, Delta's main impact wont stop us reopening it will just delay it until we get more people vaccinated.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57574 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 04:41:09 pm
What happens if in 3 weeks another variant is discovered? And then another one?

Do we constantly stay restricted in case?
I think it depends on the 'nature' of the variant. If the existing vaccines are effective against it and the vaccination program has continued as it has since Christmas, then we stick two fingers up at it and carry on.
If it is as virulent as the original variant, yet evades current vaccines, we lock down until we develop a new vaccine.
That would be my guess anyhow.  Nobody wants to see that second choice.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57575 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Advice for the moment, as in other areas. Hopefully the vaccination surge and other measures will help a lot over the next few weeks.

Quote
People are being urged to minimise travel in and out of the Liverpool City Region as a new package of support is announced to tackle rising Covid-19 rates.

The government has announced that all boroughs of the Liverpool City Region - that's Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Halton - will receive further support to deal with the Delta variant.

This support will include surge testing, tracing, isolation support and maximising vaccine uptake.

But there will also be new guidance issued to try and stem the flow of vaccinations [sic - infections meant?], such as minimising travel in and out of the affected areas.

Additional support will be rapidly deployed to a large number of areas including Birmingham, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, the Liverpool City Region and Warrington.

This support will be led by local authorities, who will have a range of help offered.

This support will include:

- Additional resources to help local authorities with testing, logistics, planning and workforce to assist with testing, door-to-door visits to engage with residents and other activities. These may come from the Surge Rapid Response Teams, from military aid or other sources depending on requirements.

- Wastewater testing samples being prioritised for sequencing

- Specialist communications support to increase awareness and focus engagement with disadvantaged groups

- Maximising vaccine uptake by expanding existing channels, developing new capacity and increasing local and targeted communications to reach different communities;

- Supervised in-school testing and discretion to reintroduce face coverings in indoor communal areas and classrooms in schools if they and directors of public health decide it is appropriate;

- Surge testing and enhanced contact tracing; and

- Enhanced monitoring (genomic sequencing, genotype assay testing).

The government hopes that testing, isolation and vaccinations will help suppress and control the spread of the virus and variants in both the short and longer term, when used in combination with people following existing guidance such as hands, face, space and fresh air.

Liverpool's infection rate has surged to 124 cases per 100,000 people in recent days - with more than 600 cases recorded in the past week alone.

Other boroughs like Sefton are not far behind.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/government-warning-minimise-travel-out-20813708
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57576 on: Today at 04:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Advice for the moment, as in other areas. Hopefully the vaccination surge and other measures will help a lot over the next few weeks.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/government-warning-minimise-travel-out-20813708

:(
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57577 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:13:26 pm
That's the sort of alarmist post when Dr. Feigl-Ding lets himself down.  It's a misuse of the data to create drama.

"32% of all Delta cases visiting the hospital emergency room are at least 1 dose vaccinated".  Not particularly surprising given then almost every over 30-year old in the UK has had at least one vaccine.   Visiting A&E and being seriously ill are not the same thing - in the already small cohort he's referencing and of that cohort it was less than a third that were hospitalised.

"33% who are then hospitalized vaccinated".  Not in his headlines but only 6.7% of the hospitalised patients had been given their second dose or, in real numbers, 26 people.

"45% of all deaths got at least 1 shot29% got 2 shots.".  This is the oft talked about risk that sadly we will have to get used to because even once fully vaccinated there's still an element of risk.  We don't know the underlying demographics or health conditions of those 12 fully vaccinated individuals that sadly died so it's difficult to unpick just how high or low that risk is.  I am not comparing Covid to flu but we routinely vaccinate all at risk individuals against the flu and still every year a few thousand people sadly die as a result of flu.

The over-arching point here is that the vaccines - particularly when fully administered - are reducing the numbers that escalate from infection to A&E to hospitalisation to death.  What those number do show is that the mooted delay to lifting all the restrictions is the right thing from a public health perspective.
Thanks for the reply, thaddeus.

I'll look over the figures again and keep in mind your comments here. That Tweet was just the first of an eleven-part thread - he's been adding them over a few hours. There is a lot to take in.
stjohns

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57578 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
In my local watching Poland. Id say on average, every other person coming in isnt wearing a mask. What the fuck is wrong with people?
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57579 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
The current vaccines work against the original strain and current strains but I think the key questions are whether a booster is needed if so for who and how will it be given, furthermore what happens if during the boosters they see the original vaccines don't work against a new strain but the boosters do, do we have to semi lockdown to booster vaccinate?
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57580 on: Today at 05:25:07 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 05:22:48 pm
In my local watching Poland. Id say on average, every other person coming in isnt wearing a mask. What the fuck is wrong with people?

People have given up now. Here in London buses have scrapped capacity restrictions and they are packed.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57581 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 04:41:09 pm
What happens if in 3 weeks another variant is discovered? And then another one?

Do we constantly stay restricted in case?

If a variant comes out that escapes vaccines and has the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of people then yes we stay restricted. If it doesn't then no we don't.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57582 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 05:25:07 pm
People have given up now. Here in London buses have scrapped capacity restrictions and they are packed.
Do you think that's an officially scrapped? Or just the way it is.
Either way it's mental.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57583 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:25:44 pm
If a variant comes out that escapes vaccines and has the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of people then yes we stay restricted. If it doesn't then no we don't.

Be interesting to see what would happen in that situation. Unfortunately, lockdowns cost absolutely eye watering amounts and no government could keep borrowing the money to be perpetually in and out of one. Our shoulders are broad, but there'd become a point where it would be hard to handle. Debt is already at a monstrously high percentage of GDP. There would have to be a cut off, I just don't really know what it'd be. That's without even discussing how willing people would be in the long term.
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57584 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:26:47 pm
Do you think that's an officially scrapped? Or just the way it is.
Either way it's mental.

So restrictions were 15 on a single decker and 30 on a double decker.  Some drivers were ignoring them all along. I know one who was saying he had 45 on a double decker,  Now it seems its full, thankfully on some buses I've been on people are still using common sense and have 1 person per 2 seats if travelling alone.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57585 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:33:16 pm
Be interesting to see what would happen in that situation. Unfortunately, lockdowns cost absolutely eye watering amounts and no government could keep borrowing the money to be perpetually in and out of one. Our shoulders are broad, but there'd become a point where it would be hard to handle. Debt is already at a monstrously high percentage of GDP. There would have to be a cut off, I just don't really know what it'd be. That's without even discussing how willing people would be in the long term.

It would be that or see people dying in the streets and people don't know just how close we got to that in January!
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57586 on: Today at 05:45:52 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 05:36:12 pm
So restrictions were 15 on a single decker and 30 on a double decker.  Some drivers were ignoring them all along. I know one who was saying he had 45 on a double decker,  Now it seems its full, thankfully on some buses I've been on people are still using common sense and have 1 person per 2 seats if travelling alone.
I can remember getting on a bus during rush hour right back in the beginning and every seat was taken upstairs and down. I think people only ever followed the rules off peak.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57587 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Percentage growth is now at 45%,  down from over 65% last week..

Still growing, but hopefully moving towards dropping in a couple of weeks? 

Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57588 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm »
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon. Again I did not feel the jab much going in at all. I did feel something I am sure but the ladies hand was very light. I know my mums one went in as she had a bit of blood with hers and it had to be dressed up with some cotton wool and tape. I I asked her did she feel hers and she said not much, My arm feels a little sure not much at all. The wose thing about today was the very hot weather today. I took mum a bit early to get the jab hoping to beat the heat a bit as she has high blood pressure issues. and they were very quick again. The whole process was done again very fast.

thank you everyone for all the help support you have given me during this whole process. My words do not give it justice really I just wish my mums sister was still here to be able to have got her jabs as well.

My question now is what happens now that we are fully vaccinated. What do you recommend do they same things as before?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57589 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon. Again I did not feel the jab much going in at all. I did feel something I am sure but the ladies hand was very light. I know my mums one went in as she had a bit of blood with hers and it had to be dressed up with some cotton wool and tape. I I asked her did she feel hers and she said not much, My arm feels a little sure not much at all. The wose thing about today was the very hot weather today. I took mum a bit early to get the jab hoping to beat the heat a bit as she has high blood pressure issues. and they were very quick again. The whole process was done again very fast.

thank you everyone for all the help support you have given me during this whole process. My words do not give it justice really I just wish my mums sister was still here to be able to have got her jabs as well.

Excellent news Scouseman!
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57590 on: Today at 06:03:18 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon. Again I did not feel the jab much going in at all. I did feel something I am sure but the ladies hand was very light. I know my mums one went in as she had a bit of blood with hers and it had to be dressed up with some cotton wool and tape. I I asked her did she feel hers and she said not much, My arm feels a little sure not much at all. The wose thing about today was the very hot weather today. I took mum a bit early to get the jab hoping to beat the heat a bit and they were very quick again. The whole process was done again very fast.

thank you everyone for all the help support you have given me during this whole process. My words do not give it justice really I just wish my mums sister was still here to be able to have got her jabs as well.

Good to know you've had your second jab mate, I'm really pleased for you and your mum and hopefully this will relieve some of your fears and worries! Fingers crossed you can both get out and about a bit now :) we'll be here for you in the autumn when you'll need your booster shots.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57591 on: Today at 06:07:16 pm »
Kevin Maguire
@Kevin_Maguire
·
3m
Good news from Public Health England:

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 96% effective against hospitalisation after 2 doses.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 92% effective against hospitalisation after 2 doses.

https://twitter.com/Kevin_Maguire/status/1404484497786167297?s=20
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57592 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:07:16 pm
Kevin Maguire
@Kevin_Maguire
·
3m
Good news from Public Health England:

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 96% effective against hospitalisation after 2 doses.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 92% effective against hospitalisation after 2 doses.

https://twitter.com/Kevin_Maguire/status/1404484497786167297?s=20
This is very very good news
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57593 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Sian can still have her wedding
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57594 on: Today at 06:08:29 pm »
Second vaccines for all over 40s to be accelerated, 23 to 24 year olds to be invited to book their jabs from tomorrow.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57595 on: Today at 06:08:33 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon.
Good to hear that, scouseman. That a two-thumbs-up then. :thumbsup
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57596 on: Today at 06:09:14 pm »
Johnson blaming opening up (relaxation of measures) on the current situation.  No mention of his delay in putting India on the red list to accommodate his fantasy attempts at a trade deal.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57597 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon. Again I did not feel the jab much going in at all. I did feel something I am sure but the ladies hand was very light. I know my mums one went in as she had a bit of blood with hers and it had to be dressed up with some cotton wool and tape. I I asked her did she feel hers and she said not much, My arm feels a little sure not much at all. The wose thing about today was the very hot weather today. I took mum a bit early to get the jab hoping to beat the heat a bit as she has high blood pressure issues. and they were very quick again. The whole process was done again very fast.

thank you everyone for all the help support you have given me during this whole process. My words do not give it justice really I just wish my mums sister was still here to be able to have got her jabs as well.

My question now is what happens now that we are fully vaccinated. What do you recommend do they same things as before?

Great news mate
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57598 on: Today at 06:09:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Sian can still have her wedding
Oh thats wonderful!
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57599 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I just wanted to let my RAWK family know that me and my mum have just had our second jab of AZ vaccine this afternoon. Again I did not feel the jab much going in at all. I did feel something I am sure but the ladies hand was very light. I know my mums one went in as she had a bit of blood with hers and it had to be dressed up with some cotton wool and tape. I I asked her did she feel hers and she said not much, My arm feels a little sure not much at all. The wose thing about today was the very hot weather today. I took mum a bit early to get the jab hoping to beat the heat a bit as she has high blood pressure issues. and they were very quick again. The whole process was done again very fast.

thank you everyone for all the help support you have given me during this whole process. My words do not give it justice really I just wish my mums sister was still here to be able to have got her jabs as well.

My question now is what happens now that we are fully vaccinated. What do you recommend do they same things as before?

Great to hear mate, here's to a slightly more relaxed summer for you both 🍻
