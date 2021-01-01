Re: Delta. A cursory glance at these figures and it really does not look good in the short/medium-term.



Perhaps someone here has a reassuring perspective on this.



https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1404379339144245253



That's the sort of alarmist post when Dr. Feigl-Ding lets himself down. It's a misuse of the data to create drama."32% of all Delta cases visiting the hospital emergency room are at least 1 dose vaccinated". Not particularly surprising given then almost every over 30-year old in the UK has had at least one vaccine. Visiting A&E and being seriously ill are not the same thing - in the already small cohort he's referencing and of that cohort it was less than a third that were hospitalised."33% who are then hospitalized vaccinated". Not in his headlines but only 6.7% of the hospitalised patients had been given their second dose or, in real numbers, 26 people."45% of all deaths got at least 1 shot29% got 2 shots.". This is the oft talked about risk that sadly we will have to get used to because even once fully vaccinated there's still an element of risk. We don't know the underlying demographics or health conditions of those 12 fully vaccinated individuals that sadly died so it's difficult to unpick just how high or low that risk is. I am not comparing Covid to flu but we routinely vaccinate all at risk individuals against the flu and still every year a few thousand people sadly die as a result of flu.The over-arching point here is that the vaccines - particularly when fully administered - are reducing the numbers that escalate from infection to A&E to hospitalisation to death. What those number do show is that the mooted delay to lifting all the restrictions is the right thing from a public health perspective.