The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?



Eradicate Covid?

Not overwhelm the NHS?

Everyone vaccinated?



What is the plan to open up, as it is has always been to not overwhelm the NHS. Well they aren't overwhelmed.



Boris has backed himself into a corner by saying no reverses - which again is mental. Open up, see how the data reacts, then if you have to take the next step. But to delay and delay and delay, there will always be a reason to delay - what is the end game?



Were looking at in excess of 6,000 cases daily (its higher than that I know but I dont have the exact numbers to hand,) were not overly certain of how the deaths which will inevitably follow in a few weeks are going to look numbers wise so it makes sense to hold off, to continue vaccinating to provide further protection and to make an informed decision when all of the data is available.That said I do take your point that ideally there will be some communication as regards to exactly what it is that it is hoped will be achieved by the delay rather than just that one or more of the four tests havent been met as whilst the majority of us in this thread will have a reasonable idea as to the answer to the above, many of the public likely will not and its helpful to get a bit of an explanation in more detail as to why the decision has been made. Its quite hard to argue with fairly strong data indicating a risk to life which is entirely avoidable by exercising a bit of patience, although no doubt some will try to.