Also in the same boat as many. Due to get married last year, moved to this year, although mine is due to happen abroad. I feel your pain because you've no Idea whether you should keep planning, whether you move again, do you buy the dresses, the suits knowing it'll all change again (brides done obviously)
It's so difficult to know what to do, and the will it won't it is impossible. It certainly messes with your emotions. We've talked about every avenue, but part of us is just determined to do it now. We've been vaccinated as have the most important people going, maybe we just go and do it. We're not getting any younger, both want children but put on hold as we want to get married. It's difficult decisions and it's got to be up to each individual. Wouldn't force anyone to attend but don't want to wait another year either.
Got my fingers crossed for anyone due to get married on RAWK that it'll go ahead for you.