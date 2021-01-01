« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1434 1435 1436 1437 1438 [1439]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1973116 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,046
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57520 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

I take it this isn't you  ;)

Quote
Pre-wedding nerves are rising for thousands of couples in England hoping their big days won't be ruined by the government's expected announcement next week on lockdown rules.

Sian Holmes and Daniel Whiteley have planned a 54-guest wedding on 25 June.

However, the couple from Liverpool will lose "thousands of pounds" if the 30-person cap isn't lifted from 21 June.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57443284
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57521 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57522 on: Today at 10:09:54 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.
There are strong rumours that at least some restrictions will lift for weddings. Dont cancel today until you get confirmation.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,975
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57523 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:56:11 am
In the absence of any legislation its up to the shop what rules they apply as a condition of entry as long as it doesnt infringe on a protected characteristic.

It is but its not something i would regard as back to normal.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,975
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57524 on: Today at 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:40:42 am
The EMA had to clarify this.

"Unfortunately my words have not been interpreted correctly in a recent interview with La Stampa," Cavaleri said in a statement to Reuters. The AstraZeneca shot "maintains a favourable benefit risk profile in all ages but particularly in the elderly above 60," he said.

Apparently a bit of noise about this in Italy today following a teenager who died (who was also taking hormonal drugs). Talking about an outright ban. A lot of unused stock building up as a result.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,035
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57525 on: Today at 10:12:55 am »
He might even get on his big white charger and announce Freedom Day is here! I really wouldn't put it past him.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57526 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:11:50 am
Regarding the bit in bold - who cares?! Why does it matter whether we can go clubbing but the Germans can't or vice versa?

When the plan of action was announced back in March (I think that's when but either way) it was made clear that the 21st was a target date but that it would be data driven. The emphasis was on it being a target, not a set in stone point in time that would have to be adhered to.

The data clearly shows that cases are rapidly increasing and whilst there is still a sizeable number who are yet to be vaccinated (thankfully it is mostly due to the roll out schedule simply not having go to those people yet, although there are also far too many who are willingly unvaccinated and that is a problem) then caution must be applied.

Yes, of course borders could have been shut quicker, loads of it could have been done better, but you don't throw the baby out with the bathwater do you and simply write it off as "well mistakes x and y were made so its all ruined, no point even trying solution z".

An extra month isn't what anyone was hoping for but neither is it the end of the world. Stick your feet up, watch the Euros and when that is all over it will be a week away from the prospective revised date.
You're preaching to the converted.  I think a month extension is very sensible but appreciate my circumstances are different to many others (Ｓｎａｉｌ provides a very real example - fingers crossed it works out! - but the hospitality sector, younger people with more exciting lives than me etc. will all be hoping for a lifting as soon as possible).

My comment you replied to was more just about the prism through which Johnson is viewed.  He, his government and their cheerleaders in the media have made a lot of fuss about the UK coming out of restrictions before the "bloated", "bureaucratic" EU.  If they let that slip through their fingers because of yet more incompetence then the recurring incompetence is less likely to be forgiven and forgotten.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,565
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57527 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Don't really think people will be incredibly enraged by the extension myself. There will be a loud minority for sure but the current restrictions aren't so bad. I haven't heard outrage from anyone I know yet anyway, don't think we took the 21st for granted at all
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:41 am by B0151? »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,340
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57528 on: Today at 10:47:25 am »
@Snail.  I guess you aren't on "don't tell the bride" :).

The usual pre-announcement leaking's been going on for about a week now? Almost certain we are delaying freedom day. He might try to save some face by not pushing back a month.

It seems we didn't red list India and transit stops from there fast enough, but a delay seems absolutely the right thing to do.
I'm thinking we should probably persevere with insisting on masks in supermarkets through to whenever though. Partly to stop the spread (lots of people go there, lots of the time). Partly as a reminder this thing hasn't gone away. Partly to piss off treeless. But otherwise reopening should be pretty close to business as usual (in my humble opinion).

After a week of isolating, I'll be happy just to get at all, even though a much looked forward night out is looking like it's going to be scuppered.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57529 on: Today at 10:51:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:31:20 am
You're preaching to the converted.  I think a month extension is very sensible but appreciate my circumstances are different to many others (Ｓｎａｉｌ provides a very real example - fingers crossed it works out! - but the hospitality sector, younger people with more exciting lives than me etc. will all be hoping for a lifting as soon as possible).

My comment you replied to was more just about the prism through which Johnson is viewed.  He, his government and their cheerleaders in the media have made a lot of fuss about the UK coming out of restrictions before the "bloated", "bureaucratic" EU.  If they let that slip through their fingers because of yet more incompetence then the recurring incompetence is less likely to be forgiven and forgotten.

Ah, apologies mate - I didn't read it in that context and thought it was a complaint rather than an illustration.

I feel for the hospitality sector and for those in Sian's position because it is impossible to plan whilst things are up in the air. I have somewhat less sympathy for people who just really wanted to go to Download or Cream and get leathered for a weekend - it is disappointing for them but its one festival. There will be plenty of further opportunities to see a band or dj that doesn't involve putting people's lives at risk (that said, I've been to Download and some of the circles/walls of death have been pretty close to being not just a name!) so why not just be patient.

I know from a lot of the people that I know who are "younger" that most of it is about not wanting to do what the government tells them. Will be the last to argue against skepticism of policy but that is about weighing it on its merits as opposed to simply saying that because Boris said it then I will do the opposite.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57530 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:43:04 am
Don't really think people will be incredibly enraged by the extension myself. There will be a loud minority for sure but the current restrictions aren't so bad. I haven't heard outrage from anyone I know yet anyway, don't think we took the 21st for granted at all

They speak the loudest.

It's that 'Twitter's not real life" thing again. A group of angry people shouting into an echo chamber doesn't represent the whole country.

No doubt there'll be more protest days out in London for them all to join together, usually with a load of anti-vax paraphernalia attached to them, when without the vaccines we'd be right back in lockdown. The person to blame is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the government fucking up over the borders. But these types don't want to make that correlation and would rather shout at clouds.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57531 on: Today at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:47:25 am
@Snail.  I guess you aren't on "don't tell the bride" :).

The usual pre-announcement leaking's been going on for about a week now? Almost certain we are delaying freedom day. He might try to save some face by not pushing back a month.

It seems we didn't red list India and transit stops from there fast enough, but a delay seems absolutely the right thing to do.
I'm thinking we should probably persevere with insisting on masks in supermarkets through to whenever though. Partly to stop the spread (lots of people go there, lots of the time). Partly as a reminder this thing hasn't gone away. Partly to piss off treeless. But otherwise reopening should be pretty close to business as usual (in my humble opinion).

After a week of isolating, I'll be happy just to get at all, even though a much looked forward night out is looking like it's going to be scuppered.

On the mask front - I actually quite like the idea of them in certain shops. Not overly fussed about people in River Island wearing them but going round the market/up to Sainsers and there are people coughing and that on my spring onions and I would really rather they didn't. I just see masks around foods as a good hygiene thing more than anything so wouldn't mind it being "the done thing"
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57532 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

Feel your pain, we were supposed to of gotten married last year in April, rearranged for last year in December rearranged again and now we are due to get married on the 1st August. We have decided we will go ahead with 30 if need be as we are fed up of it all.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,661
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57533 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
It's just one more month until the next month when there will be another variant and another lockdown.

This country should be opening up as planned and not have yet another delay. Vaccinations are working yes we do need to get that rolled out faster and to more age groups but vaccinations are working.


Covid will be around forever and variations will always be around. Though our economy may not be and certainly businesses small and medium will not be.

In 4 weeks time there will be another reason to extend lockdown. You know it and I know it. Then all of a sudden it will be autumn and the reason then will be we need to lockdown over autumn and winter to ease the pressure on the NHS during those months.

Had enough.


 :wellin
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,661
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57534 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
This was always about 'not overwhelming the NHS'.

Now it's about 'not everyone vaccinated'.

Soon it will be like the PatriotScouser says above - 'getting into Autumn, let's just wait till winter' and so on, and so on.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57535 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

Ah Sian how disappointing when it was so close to your dream day.  I'd be waiting until after any announcement is made though as you'll be even more gutted if you cancel but didn't need to.

I'd probably still wait for your chosen venue too, even though the actual date isn't when you wanted.  I'm sure things can be worked around if needed.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57536 on: Today at 11:56:19 am »
Any extension should have regular reviews.  Its quite possible that we wont need the extra time its just a we bit unclear right now.

We could be ok, we could be in serious schtuck, we just dont have the current data to know which
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57537 on: Today at 12:05:40 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:43:04 am
Don't really think people will be incredibly enraged by the extension myself. There will be a loud minority for sure but the current restrictions aren't so bad. I haven't heard outrage from anyone I know yet anyway, don't think we took the 21st for granted at all

Yeah, there would be more people enraged if you lifted the restrictions and then put them back on within a few weeks, so this is probably the most sensible option.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:56:19 am
Any extension should have regular reviews.  Its quite possible that we wont need the extra time its just a we bit unclear right now.

We could be ok, we could be in serious schtuck, we just dont have the current data to know which

They've mentioned a review on 5th July.
Logged

Offline rich87

  • Justice for the 96
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57538 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
Also in the same boat as many. Due to get married last year, moved to this year, although mine is due to happen abroad. I feel your pain because you've no Idea whether you should keep planning, whether you move again, do you buy the dresses, the suits knowing it'll all change again (brides done obviously)

It's so difficult to know what to do, and the will it won't it is impossible. It certainly messes with your emotions. We've talked about every avenue, but part of us is just determined to do it now. We've been vaccinated as have the most important people going, maybe we just go and do it. We're not getting any younger, both want children but put on hold as we want to get married. It's difficult decisions and it's got to be up to each individual. Wouldn't force anyone to attend but don't want to wait another year either.

Got my fingers crossed for anyone due to get married on RAWK that it'll go ahead for you.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,117
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57539 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:39 am
Announcing the end date is only folly if you're stupid enough to believe that "no sooner than" means "definitely happening on" that particular date. Every single target was introduced with "this will happen no sooner than <insert date here>" and weren't given as definitive dates for opening up.

People still can't get their head around 'a minimum of 3 minutes added time' not meaning 'a total of 3 minutes added time' so they're hardly likely to understand that either.

When our roadmap got announced in NI people were up in arms and wankers like Stephen Nolan just poured fuel on the fire about not being given any dates. But not giving dates prevents shite like this happening as in general people are too thick to understand what "no sooner than" actually means.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,256
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57540 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
I like watching these protests, I find the people highly amusing   :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqJ_GoDCh5Q
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57541 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Re: Delta. A cursory glance at these figures and it really does not look good in the short/medium-term.

Perhaps someone here has a reassuring perspective on this.

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1404379339144245253
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57542 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:15:29 pm
People still can't get their head around 'a minimum of 3 minutes added time' not meaning 'a total of 3 minutes added time' so they're hardly likely to understand that either.

When our roadmap got announced in NI people were up in arms and wankers like Stephen Nolan just poured fuel on the fire about not being given any dates. But not giving dates prevents shite like this happening as in general people are too thick to understand what "no sooner than" actually means.

I was listening to the radio the other day and some berk text in saying they were planning their end of lockdown party for 21 June.

I just dont get it, every message has been heavily caveated by no sooner than its impossible to have seen the 21 June stuff from anywhere that isnt a tabloid and not have seen that caveat.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,661
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57543 on: Today at 12:23:41 pm »
The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?

Eradicate Covid?
Not overwhelm the NHS?
Everyone vaccinated?

What is the plan to open up, as it is has always been to not overwhelm the NHS.  Well they aren't overwhelmed.

Boris has backed himself into a corner by saying no reverses - which again is mental.  Open up, see how the data reacts, then if you have to take the next step.  But to delay and delay and delay, there will always be a reason to delay - what is the end game?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,727
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57544 on: Today at 12:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:15:29 pm
People still can't get their head around 'a minimum of 3 minutes added time' not meaning 'a total of 3 minutes added time' so they're hardly likely to understand that either.

When our roadmap got announced in NI people were up in arms and wankers like Stephen Nolan just poured fuel on the fire about not being given any dates. But not giving dates prevents shite like this happening as in general people are too thick to understand what "no sooner than" actually means.

Maybe most people took it that by the time June 21st came around, as we'd lifted all the previous restrictions on the first date they stated initially, then they couldn't see any reason why June 21st wouldn't go ahead? They didn't foresee another monumental fuck up from Bojo and his Tory circus troupe.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,184
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57545 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:23:41 pm
The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?

Eradicate Covid?
Not overwhelm the NHS?
Everyone vaccinated?

What is the plan to open up, as it is has always been to not overwhelm the NHS.  Well they aren't overwhelmed.

Boris has backed himself into a corner by saying no reverses - which again is mental.  Open up, see how the data reacts, then if you have to take the next step.  But to delay and delay and delay, there will always be a reason to delay - what is the end game?

But the figures seem to suggest that might change, so instead of opening up and 'seeing how things go' it might be prudent to not open up and try and get the line going in the right direction...
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57546 on: Today at 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:23:41 pm
The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?

Eradicate Covid?
Not overwhelm the NHS?
Everyone vaccinated?

What is the plan to open up, as it is has always been to not overwhelm the NHS.  Well they aren't overwhelmed.

Boris has backed himself into a corner by saying no reverses - which again is mental.  Open up, see how the data reacts, then if you have to take the next step.  But to delay and delay and delay, there will always be a reason to delay - what is the end game?

Based on the growth rate of cases and the current hospitalisation rate, they could well be overwhelmed soon.

Stop pretending you know better than scientists, or at least educate yourself on the issues you speak, rather than whining like a child.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,661
  • Legend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57547 on: Today at 12:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 12:27:17 pm
Based on the growth rate of cases and the current hospitalisation rate, they could well be overwhelmed soon.

Stop pretending you know better than scientists, or at least educate yourself on the issues you speak, rather than whining like a child.

There'll always be a reason to NOT relax restrictions.

My livelihood is pretty much based on the country opening up so call it whining, or complaining that our politicians don't have a clue - call it what you like.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,597
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57548 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:23:41 pm
The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?

Eradicate Covid?
Not overwhelm the NHS?
Everyone vaccinated?

You can ignore those soundbites, the goal is to minimise the mortality and morbidity inflicted on the population - ie keep you and your friends and family alive, and as healthy as possible.

There are still 43% of adults over 18 in England who do not have two-dose vaccine protection (the second dose dramatically improves protection against the Delta variant). In a population of around 56 million that means that just over 24 million adults (that's not mentioning those under 18) are still susceptible to infection - granted there is still some protection offered by one dose etc.

Getting as many of those people to two doses as quickly as possible is the key to reaching a point where things are safe enough to release the final restrictions.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:36 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57549 on: Today at 12:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:23:41 pm
The problem a lot of people have - is that what are they aiming for?

Eradicate Covid?
Not overwhelm the NHS?
Everyone vaccinated?

What is the plan to open up, as it is has always been to not overwhelm the NHS.  Well they aren't overwhelmed.

Boris has backed himself into a corner by saying no reverses - which again is mental.  Open up, see how the data reacts, then if you have to take the next step.  But to delay and delay and delay, there will always be a reason to delay - what is the end game?

Were looking at in excess of 6,000 cases daily (its higher than that I know but I dont have the exact numbers to hand,) were not overly certain of how the deaths which will inevitably follow in a few weeks are going to look numbers wise so it makes sense to hold off, to continue vaccinating to provide further protection and to make an informed decision when all of the data is available.

That said I do take your point that ideally there will be some communication as regards to exactly what it is that it is hoped will be achieved by the delay rather than just that one or more of the four tests havent been met as whilst the majority of us in this thread will have a reasonable idea as to the answer to the above, many of the public likely will not and its helpful to get a bit of an explanation in more detail as to why the decision has been made. Its quite hard to argue with fairly strong data indicating a risk to life which is entirely avoidable by exercising a bit of patience, although no doubt some will try to.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,046
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57550 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:19:03 pm
I like watching these protests, I find the people highly amusing   :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqJ_GoDCh5Q

Turned on and saw Piers Corbyn on it straight away, the utter dickhead. The Corbyn family once again showing how shit they really are.
Logged

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57551 on: Today at 12:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:38:42 pm
My livelihood is pretty much based on the country opening up so call it whining, or complaining that our politicians don't have a clue - call it what you like.

And the NHS remaining fully functional for 2021 might pretty much be based on the country not opening up until it is safe to do so.

Unless you believe your livelihood is more important than the continued functionality of the NHS... (It's not)
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57552 on: Today at 01:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 12:51:15 pm
And the NHS remaining fully functional for 2021 might pretty much be based on the country not opening up until it is safe to do so.

Unless you believe your livelihood is more important than the continued functionality of the NHS... (It's not)

Obviously it isnt but he does have a right to be told the reason why rather than bumbling speeches skirting round the issue.

Compliance and support in this (and any controversial subject really) will be far easier to procure if decent communication is provided explaining the data and its application. Of course not everyone will always be on board as youre always going to have the loons that will fight every decision that isnt a full opening up, but there is definitely a bracket of sensible, reasonable people who would benefit from some bespoke communication exploring the specific points.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,117
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57553 on: Today at 01:02:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:59 pm
Maybe most people took it that by the time June 21st came around, as we'd lifted all the previous restrictions on the first date they stated initially, then they couldn't see any reason why June 21st wouldn't go ahead? They didn't foresee another monumental fuck up from Bojo and his Tory circus troupe.

Given he has a previous history of monumentally fucking up, they probably should have foresaw it.
Regardless, it doesn't change the fact that it has always been 'not before' 21st June and never 'on 21st June'
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57554 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
I know it's not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it's an extra frustration that we could've potentially seen a full Wembley for the last few games of the Euros if the government hadn't screwed everything up (again) and squandered the benefits of the vaccine roll-out.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'
Pages: 1 ... 1434 1435 1436 1437 1438 [1439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 