You're preaching to the converted. I think a month extension is very sensible but appreciate my circumstances are different to many others (Ｓｎａｉｌ provides a very real example - fingers crossed it works out! - but the hospitality sector, younger people with more exciting lives than me etc. will all be hoping for a lifting as soon as possible).



My comment you replied to was more just about the prism through which Johnson is viewed. He, his government and their cheerleaders in the media have made a lot of fuss about the UK coming out of restrictions before the "bloated", "bureaucratic" EU. If they let that slip through their fingers because of yet more incompetence then the recurring incompetence is less likely to be forgiven and forgotten.



Ah, apologies mate - I didn't read it in that context and thought it was a complaint rather than an illustration.I feel for the hospitality sector and for those in Sian's position because it is impossible to plan whilst things are up in the air. I have somewhat less sympathy for people who just really wanted to go to Download or Cream and get leathered for a weekend - it is disappointing for them but its one festival. There will be plenty of further opportunities to see a band or dj that doesn't involve putting people's lives at risk (that said, I've been to Download and some of the circles/walls of death have been pretty close to being not just a name!) so why not just be patient.I know from a lot of the people that I know who are "younger" that most of it is about not wanting to do what the government tells them. Will be the last to argue against skepticism of policy but that is about weighing it on its merits as opposed to simply saying that because Boris said it then I will do the opposite.