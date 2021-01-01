« previous next »
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57520 on: Today at 10:05:39 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

I take it this isn't you  ;)

Quote
Pre-wedding nerves are rising for thousands of couples in England hoping their big days won't be ruined by the government's expected announcement next week on lockdown rules.

Sian Holmes and Daniel Whiteley have planned a 54-guest wedding on 25 June.

However, the couple from Liverpool will lose "thousands of pounds" if the 30-person cap isn't lifted from 21 June.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57443284
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57521 on: Today at 10:08:55 am
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57522 on: Today at 10:09:54 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.
There are strong rumours that at least some restrictions will lift for weddings. Dont cancel today until you get confirmation.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57523 on: Today at 10:10:14 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:56:11 am
In the absence of any legislation its up to the shop what rules they apply as a condition of entry as long as it doesnt infringe on a protected characteristic.

It is but its not something i would regard as back to normal.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57524 on: Today at 10:11:47 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:40:42 am
The EMA had to clarify this.

"Unfortunately my words have not been interpreted correctly in a recent interview with La Stampa," Cavaleri said in a statement to Reuters. The AstraZeneca shot "maintains a favourable benefit risk profile in all ages but particularly in the elderly above 60," he said.

Apparently a bit of noise about this in Italy today following a teenager who died (who was also taking hormonal drugs). Talking about an outright ban. A lot of unused stock building up as a result.
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57525 on: Today at 10:12:55 am
He might even get on his big white charger and announce Freedom Day is here! I really wouldn't put it past him.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57526 on: Today at 10:31:20 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:11:50 am
Regarding the bit in bold - who cares?! Why does it matter whether we can go clubbing but the Germans can't or vice versa?

When the plan of action was announced back in March (I think that's when but either way) it was made clear that the 21st was a target date but that it would be data driven. The emphasis was on it being a target, not a set in stone point in time that would have to be adhered to.

The data clearly shows that cases are rapidly increasing and whilst there is still a sizeable number who are yet to be vaccinated (thankfully it is mostly due to the roll out schedule simply not having go to those people yet, although there are also far too many who are willingly unvaccinated and that is a problem) then caution must be applied.

Yes, of course borders could have been shut quicker, loads of it could have been done better, but you don't throw the baby out with the bathwater do you and simply write it off as "well mistakes x and y were made so its all ruined, no point even trying solution z".

An extra month isn't what anyone was hoping for but neither is it the end of the world. Stick your feet up, watch the Euros and when that is all over it will be a week away from the prospective revised date.
You're preaching to the converted.  I think a month extension is very sensible but appreciate my circumstances are different to many others (Ｓｎａｉｌ provides a very real example - fingers crossed it works out! - but the hospitality sector, younger people with more exciting lives than me etc. will all be hoping for a lifting as soon as possible).

My comment you replied to was more just about the prism through which Johnson is viewed.  He, his government and their cheerleaders in the media have made a lot of fuss about the UK coming out of restrictions before the "bloated", "bureaucratic" EU.  If they let that slip through their fingers because of yet more incompetence then the recurring incompetence is less likely to be forgiven and forgotten.
B0151?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57527 on: Today at 10:43:04 am
Don't really think people will be incredibly enraged by the extension myself. There will be a loud minority for sure but the current restrictions aren't so bad. I haven't heard outrage from anyone I know yet anyway, don't think we took the 21st for granted at all
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57528 on: Today at 10:47:25 am
@Snail.  I guess you aren't on "don't tell the bride" :).

The usual pre-announcement leaking's been going on for about a week now? Almost certain we are delaying freedom day. He might try to save some face by not pushing back a month.

It seems we didn't red list India and transit stops from there fast enough, but a delay seems absolutely the right thing to do.
I'm thinking we should probably persevere with insisting on masks in supermarkets through to whenever though. Partly to stop the spread (lots of people go there, lots of the time). Partly as a reminder this thing hasn't gone away. Partly to piss off treeless. But otherwise reopening should be pretty close to business as usual (in my humble opinion).

After a week of isolating, I'll be happy just to get at all, even though a much looked forward night out is looking like it's going to be scuppered.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

ianburns252

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57529 on: Today at 10:51:09 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:31:20 am
You're preaching to the converted.  I think a month extension is very sensible but appreciate my circumstances are different to many others (Ｓｎａｉｌ provides a very real example - fingers crossed it works out! - but the hospitality sector, younger people with more exciting lives than me etc. will all be hoping for a lifting as soon as possible).

My comment you replied to was more just about the prism through which Johnson is viewed.  He, his government and their cheerleaders in the media have made a lot of fuss about the UK coming out of restrictions before the "bloated", "bureaucratic" EU.  If they let that slip through their fingers because of yet more incompetence then the recurring incompetence is less likely to be forgiven and forgotten.

Ah, apologies mate - I didn't read it in that context and thought it was a complaint rather than an illustration.

I feel for the hospitality sector and for those in Sian's position because it is impossible to plan whilst things are up in the air. I have somewhat less sympathy for people who just really wanted to go to Download or Cream and get leathered for a weekend - it is disappointing for them but its one festival. There will be plenty of further opportunities to see a band or dj that doesn't involve putting people's lives at risk (that said, I've been to Download and some of the circles/walls of death have been pretty close to being not just a name!) so why not just be patient.

I know from a lot of the people that I know who are "younger" that most of it is about not wanting to do what the government tells them. Will be the last to argue against skepticism of policy but that is about weighing it on its merits as opposed to simply saying that because Boris said it then I will do the opposite.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57530 on: Today at 10:52:39 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:43:04 am
Don't really think people will be incredibly enraged by the extension myself. There will be a loud minority for sure but the current restrictions aren't so bad. I haven't heard outrage from anyone I know yet anyway, don't think we took the 21st for granted at all

They speak the loudest.

It's that 'Twitter's not real life" thing again. A group of angry people shouting into an echo chamber doesn't represent the whole country.

No doubt there'll be more protest days out in London for them all to join together, usually with a load of anti-vax paraphernalia attached to them, when without the vaccines we'd be right back in lockdown. The person to blame is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the government fucking up over the borders. But these types don't want to make that correlation and would rather shout at clouds.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

ianburns252

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57531 on: Today at 10:54:05 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:47:25 am
@Snail.  I guess you aren't on "don't tell the bride" :).

The usual pre-announcement leaking's been going on for about a week now? Almost certain we are delaying freedom day. He might try to save some face by not pushing back a month.

It seems we didn't red list India and transit stops from there fast enough, but a delay seems absolutely the right thing to do.
I'm thinking we should probably persevere with insisting on masks in supermarkets through to whenever though. Partly to stop the spread (lots of people go there, lots of the time). Partly as a reminder this thing hasn't gone away. Partly to piss off treeless. But otherwise reopening should be pretty close to business as usual (in my humble opinion).

After a week of isolating, I'll be happy just to get at all, even though a much looked forward night out is looking like it's going to be scuppered.

On the mask front - I actually quite like the idea of them in certain shops. Not overly fussed about people in River Island wearing them but going round the market/up to Sainsers and there are people coughing and that on my spring onions and I would really rather they didn't. I just see masks around foods as a good hygiene thing more than anything so wouldn't mind it being "the done thing"
mkferdy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57532 on: Today at 11:12:10 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

Feel your pain, we were supposed to of gotten married last year in April, rearranged for last year in December rearranged again and now we are due to get married on the 1st August. We have decided we will go ahead with 30 if need be as we are fed up of it all.
Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57533 on: Today at 11:52:57 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
It's just one more month until the next month when there will be another variant and another lockdown.

This country should be opening up as planned and not have yet another delay. Vaccinations are working yes we do need to get that rolled out faster and to more age groups but vaccinations are working.


Covid will be around forever and variations will always be around. Though our economy may not be and certainly businesses small and medium will not be.

In 4 weeks time there will be another reason to extend lockdown. You know it and I know it. Then all of a sudden it will be autumn and the reason then will be we need to lockdown over autumn and winter to ease the pressure on the NHS during those months.

Had enough.


 :wellin
Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57534 on: Today at 11:54:01 am
This was always about 'not overwhelming the NHS'.

Now it's about 'not everyone vaccinated'.

Soon it will be like the PatriotScouser says above - 'getting into Autumn, let's just wait till winter' and so on, and so on.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57535 on: Today at 11:55:31 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:34:26 am
About to call the wedding off again as July 19th is two days after it's supposed to happen. We can't get any money knocked off for reduced numbers and not having an evening do, so we're not spending all that money for half a day. Barely any dates available at the place for next year either as everyone panicked and moved theirs again (wish we had) so we're probably just going to have to cancel altogether and do a registry office job. It's everything we dreamed of :)

Anyway that's the last I'll say about it cos I know it doesn't matter compared to people's health and jobs etc., it's just the fact it's two days after and that makes me want to scream. No guarantee stuff will actually be relaxed then either, mind you.

Ah Sian how disappointing when it was so close to your dream day.  I'd be waiting until after any announcement is made though as you'll be even more gutted if you cancel but didn't need to.

I'd probably still wait for your chosen venue too, even though the actual date isn't when you wanted.  I'm sure things can be worked around if needed.

TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57536 on: Today at 11:56:19 am
Any extension should have regular reviews.  Its quite possible that we wont need the extra time its just a we bit unclear right now.

We could be ok, we could be in serious schtuck, we just dont have the current data to know which
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
