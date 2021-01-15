They are damned if they open up and damned if they don't. And although I think most posters in this thread would say to stay at least where we are, if not tighten up slightly I think we all know that comes at a cost. I think though the government is surrounded more by people pushing to open. Hopefully they can point to the data. Point out the road map was always data driven. Point out that policy got us this far in the anticipated dates. But in the interim we hit a road bump and must pause. Are there any olive branches to be offered? Be it opening of some things, maybe further furlough guarantees.
I don't know how businesses are coping, but I can't imagine many have got this far that won't creep over the line in a month. Unless they've stocked up for the 21 st.