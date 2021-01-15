It's just one more month until the next month when there will be another variant and another lockdown.



This country should be opening up as planned and not have yet another delay. Vaccinations are working yes we do need to get that rolled out faster and to more age groups but vaccinations are working.





Covid will be around forever and variations will always be around. Though our economy may not be and certainly businesses small and medium will not be.



In 4 weeks time there will be another reason to extend lockdown. You know it and I know it. Then all of a sudden it will be autumn and the reason then will be we need to lockdown over autumn and winter to ease the pressure on the NHS during those months.



Had enough.