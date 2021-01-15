« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1433 1434 1435 1436 1437 [1438]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1971148 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,418
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57480 on: Today at 09:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:16:19 pm
The hesitancy still might come from stuff they've been hearing from the usual places, chiefly Facebook and Twitter. They still might not necessarily be anti-vax headcases. Just apprehensive or have doubts put into their heads by eejits. The difference between the aforementioned medicine is that they'll tell you they know its OK because they did take it when they were a kid or whatever. It's the thing that is new that people aren't usually sure of. You can apply that to most things, really, be it a brand new technology, music or a form of fashion. I think in time most of those that are doubtful like this will eventually come round.

Fuck them. I'm sick of being all understanding of fucking idiots. If, after over a year of lockdowns, hundreds of thousands of deaths, similar numbers with long-term health damage, the health system completely overloaded and with a massive backlog, thousands of people's jobs gone (furlough keeping them afloat), the media being full to the brim about covid, the vaccine, facebook forcing information into every vaguely related post, if after all of that they still "can't make their mind up", they should get sectioned for mental inability and the decision to get vaccinated made for them. Fucking sick of it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,685
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57481 on: Today at 10:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:32:11 pm
When's the announcement due?
tomorrow apparently or it could be delayed....
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,982
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57482 on: Today at 10:18:23 pm »
Kuenssberg on her twitter: "Govt source says ministers have agreed to delay lifting of covid regulations for 4 weeks - but, not clear if what caveats or exceptions may apply and no official confirmation tonight - PM will announce final decision early evening tomorrow."
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57483 on: Today at 10:22:56 pm »
They are damned if they open up and damned if they don't.  And although I think most posters in this thread would say to stay at least where we are, if not tighten up slightly I think we all know that comes at a cost. I think though the government is surrounded more by people pushing to open. Hopefully they can point to the data. Point out the road map was always data driven. Point out that policy got us this far in the anticipated dates. But in the interim we hit a road bump and must pause. Are there any olive branches to be offered? Be it opening of some things, maybe further furlough guarantees. 
I don't know how businesses are coping, but I can't imagine many have got this far that won't creep over the line in a month. Unless they've stocked up for the 21 st.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,970
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57484 on: Today at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:22:56 pm
They are damned if they open up and damned if they don't.  And although I think most posters in this thread would say to stay at least where we are, if not tighten up slightly I think we all know that comes at a cost. I think though the government is surrounded more by people pushing to open. Hopefully they can point to the data. Point out the road map was always data driven. Point out that policy got us this far in the anticipated dates. But in the interim we hit a road bump and must pause. Are there any olive branches to be offered? Be it opening of some things, maybe further furlough guarantees. 
I don't know how businesses are coping, but I can't imagine many have got this far that won't creep over the line in a month. Unless they've stocked up for the 21 st.

The public are pretty much ok with the cautious approach though so it shouldnt really damage Boris politically.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57485 on: Today at 10:36:50 pm »
If Boris opens up on the 21st due to all the pressure and we get fkd, everyone will blame Boris for opening up. Every medical professional I speak to says the same that removing all remaining restrictions before the winter is stupid, as we dont know what the winter holds etc. If we keep stuff at the level it is now, we can hopefully manage by giving the affected industries like nightclubs enough support. Theres still a sizeable minority that refuse to get vaccinated or get a second dose and god knows what some will say about a booster. 
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57486 on: Today at 10:40:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:22:56 pm
They are damned if they open up and damned if they don't.  And although I think most posters in this thread would say to stay at least where we are, if not tighten up slightly I think we all know that comes at a cost. I think though the government is surrounded more by people pushing to open. Hopefully they can point to the data. Point out the road map was always data driven. Point out that policy got us this far in the anticipated dates. But in the interim we hit a road bump and must pause. Are there any olive branches to be offered? Be it opening of some things, maybe further furlough guarantees. 


Some sort of recompense, be it furlough or other, would help and is essential for businesses/individuals.  Wouldnt link it as an olive branch to the headcases in Johnsons administration.  Their influence, eg the likes of Baker, Swayne et al,  are why we have close to 130k dead.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,332
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57487 on: Today at 10:43:03 pm »
I wouldn't link it. But Boris may have to. Hopefully treeless is reading the room right and Boris follows in that the electorate won't be against him for being cautious. Mixed feelings as had some fun stuff planned, but really for me, it's just one more month.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,430
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57488 on: Today at 10:48:51 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 10:36:50 pm
If Boris opens up on the 21st due to all the pressure and we get fkd, everyone will blame Boris for opening up. Every medical professional I speak to says the same that removing all remaining restrictions before the winter is stupid, as we dont know what the winter holds etc. If we keep stuff at the level it is now, we can hopefully manage by giving the affected industries like nightclubs enough support. Theres still a sizeable minority that refuse to get vaccinated or get a second dose and god knows what some will say about a booster. 

Theres still people to be vaccinated because their turn hasnt come yet and thats obviously fair enough, but once we are past that point if theres still people unvaccinated because they chose not to, then quite frankly fuck them, they can live with the consequences of their choice.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57489 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
It's just one more month until the next month when there will be another variant and another lockdown.

This country should be opening up as planned and not have yet another delay. Vaccinations are working yes we do need to get that rolled out faster and to more age groups but vaccinations are working.


Covid will be around forever and variations will always be around. Though our economy may not be and certainly businesses small and medium will not be.

In 4 weeks time there will be another reason to extend lockdown. You know it and I know it. Then all of a sudden it will be autumn and the reason then will be we need to lockdown over autumn and winter to ease the pressure on the NHS during those months.

Had enough.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57490 on: Today at 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 10:36:50 pm
If Boris opens up on the 21st due to all the pressure and we get fkd, everyone will blame Boris for opening up. Every medical professional I speak to says the same that removing all remaining restrictions before the winter is stupid, as we dont know what the winter holds etc. If we keep stuff at the level it is now, we can hopefully manage by giving the affected industries like nightclubs enough support. Theres still a sizeable minority that refuse to get vaccinated or get a second dose and god knows what some will say about a booster. 
Im all for a delay of four weeks if it meant the vast majority could receive a first and or second dose within this time period so more people will be vaccinated. It makes sense and its the right thing to do because were getting more and more people fully vaccinated every day. However, the 19th July must and should be the final final deadline. Theres no more justifiable reasons after that deadline.

I dont agree with your point about keeping the way things are now until the winter. Its essentially kicking the can down the road and means well be in this current situation until March 2022 at the earliest. Everything should open up on the 19th July. If people dont want to be vaccinated then thats there choice and theyll live with that choice whether they get COVID or not and thats entirely on them.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57491 on: Today at 11:04:36 pm »
Fucking Johnson variant!

Getting close to the point where if we dont open up soon then questions will be asked what was the point of the vaccination programme?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,031
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57492 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 11:04:36 pm
Fucking Johnson variant!

Getting close to the point where if we dont open up soon then questions will be asked what was the point of the vaccination programme?

What a ridiculous question to ask, of course there won't be. The point is clear and the evidence is there as to why we're vaccinating.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
  • Legacy fan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57493 on: Today at 11:36:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:51 pm
Theres still people to be vaccinated because their turn hasnt come yet and thats obviously fair enough, but once we are past that point if theres still people unvaccinated because they chose not to, then quite frankly fuck them, they can live with the consequences of their choice.
Absolutely this. Its been about the vaccine all along. People have generally complied from start to finish. There has to come an end point and once the majority are double dosed that is the end point. I found myself agreeing with Theresa May yesterday, astonishing times we live in.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
  • Legacy fan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57494 on: Today at 11:39:16 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:52:43 pm
It's just one more month until the next month when there will be another variant and another lockdown.

This country should be opening up as planned and not have yet another delay. Vaccinations are working yes we do need to get that rolled out faster and to more age groups but vaccinations are working.


Covid will be around forever and variations will always be around. Though our economy may not be and certainly businesses small and medium will not be.

In 4 weeks time there will be another reason to extend lockdown. You know it and I know it. Then all of a sudden it will be autumn and the reason then will be we need to lockdown over autumn and winter to ease the pressure on the NHS during those months.

Had enough.
While I share your frustrations, if he does actually give a date of July 19th and then misses it, its all over anyway. Everyone I know has complied from start to finish, everyone but patience is now wearing thin. July 19th is the absolute latest hell get away with it without major major problems.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57495 on: Today at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:57:23 pm
Im all for a delay of four weeks if it meant the vast majority could receive a first and or second dose within this time period so more people will be vaccinated. It makes sense and its the right thing to do because were getting more and more people fully vaccinated every day. However, the 19th July must and should be the final final deadline. Theres no more justifiable reasons after that deadline.

I dont agree with your point about keeping the way things are now until the winter. Its essentially kicking the can down the road and means well be in this current situation until March 2022 at the earliest. Everything should open up on the 19th July. If people dont want to be vaccinated then thats there choice and theyll live with that choice whether they get COVID or not and thats entirely on them.

I think the issue is needing to be fully vaccinated to protect against the Indian variant. By July 19, every adult should of been offered a dose hopefully and taken it. Need to see whether this impacts figures or if the second dose is needed for it. In terms of opening up yes I see your point, but I think if we open up fully I think we end up closing down partly the winter to make sure the elderly and vulnerable get their booster.  When I mean closing down I mean masks/social distancing and capacity limits being in place.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57496 on: Today at 11:46:40 pm »
For the record whats everyones definition of the final reopening. Back to pre COVID normal or with some restrictions like masks/social distancing??
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1433 1434 1435 1436 1437 [1438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 