My mistake, I should have clarified. It says that roughly 63% of those 18 and over have had at least one vaccine, with Joe Biden setting a goal of 70% by July 4th.



Sounds closer yea.Back to your question though, a lot of things make the comparison unequal. The UK really is on top for testing it’s population more than most other countries, and certainly way above the US. The question isn’t really how many infections we have (and comparing it to the US), but more the trend. Ours are increasing, while testing remains fairly constant. That’s the problem we have and that’s why the alarm bells are ringing. To be honest though, the UK is actually in a position to sound these alarms very early and to be brutally honest the US isn’t. Now our alarms may turn out to be false of course, but an early alarm is better than none.The other factor, and it’s the main one is that we are dealing a variant that is 90% dominant here that is more transmissible. The US has the same variant at a proportion of 5-10% - basically us 6 weeks ago. Will the US follow us and it becomes the dominant variant? Guaranteed. Will it have the same effect on infections? That’s unknown, maybe there is something in UK social interaction or our vaccine roll out that gives it a leg up here but not there. Jury is still very much out on that - but many people think we just got it seeded here earlier due to our links with India. And therefore everywhere will follow our pattern eventually. Will it though - I’m not sure.