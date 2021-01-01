« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57400 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
Dont be silly, thats too easy. Theres enough selfish twats here that want a holiday and will use any loophole to get back here without hotel quarantine.

🤣🤣
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57401 on: Yesterday at 11:16:19 pm
The receptionist at my work was driving me insane this week. She is simultaneously:

- Refusing to get the vaccine (ripped the appointment letter up when she received it)
- Doesn't wear a mask (claims she is exempt)
- Moaning about not being able to go abroad on holiday
- A germaphobe who refuses to let anyone use the same handset for the reception phone when they are covering for her
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57402 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
Well I'm currently in a hotel in northern France. I traveled from Spain yesterday with no covid checks whatsoever. Tomorrow I'm coming to the UK back to live. Been a nightmare sorting it all out.. And a bloody rip off too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57403 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:16:19 pm
The receptionist at my work was driving me insane this week. She is simultaneously:

- Refusing to get the vaccine (ripped the appointment letter up when she received it)
- Doesn't wear a mask (claims she is exempt)
- Moaning about not being able to go abroad on holiday
- A germaphobe who refuses to let anyone use the same handset for the reception phone when they are covering for her

I genuinely have zero patience for this type of person. The internet has a lot to answer for.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57404 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
I genuinely have zero patience for this type of person. The internet has a lot to answer for.

It annoys me when people say they'll be OK because they're young. Part of my job right now is to triage into a long covid programme. I spoke to a 29 year old today who's life has be devastated by it. Fit and healthy beforehand, extremely active, no has to sleep for a few hours after having a shower because they're too exhausted. They got Covid 6 months ago!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57405 on: Today at 12:13:51 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
What should have happened is ALL International flights banned there is zero need to go abroad for 99% of people.

 Plenty of people have family or work abroad. My missus is from here but works in Munich. I haven't seen her since before Christmas, she's missed her brother's wedding, nephews christening (Catholic family, so that matters to her), had 2 family members die since and another is now in hospice care after Chemo failed to work. Every time it looks like we might get to see her, either us or Germany changes the rules. There are thousands in our situation all over the country and indeed in the opposite situation of them being here due to work and can't get home, look at Ali after his dad died.

It sucks, I completely get the need for lockdowns and the vaccines. She's now fully vaccinated and I'm waiting for my second dose but at this point it will have been seeing her in two periods over 15 months. At some point and I accept not yet, a discussion needs to be had about the fact that Covid-19 isn't going away and what we as a society view as "acceptable" damage either in relation to deaths/business/lockdown issues like mental health etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57406 on: Today at 12:16:36 am
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm
Dont get why people are still blaming the spread solely on putting India the red list late. As I mentioned before there are still flights from India arriving today, and there are transit flights arriving also. What should of been done is India put on the red list and flights from India and any transit  flights from India banned. thousands from the Indian subcontinent were able to fly via Turkey initially and then Kuwait and Bahrain and Saudi without needing to hotel quarantine which the government failed to act upon. Also there are flights from Delhi to Riyadh and Riyadh to London atm. Yet the UK government website says entry from India to Saudi is banned so someones lying hmmm
The time is long gone for that. It would be a token gesture with little benefit now.

The time to act was when we had the data and knew that 7% of those getting off a plane from Indian were carrying the virus. That was weeks ago. You have to be able to react to new data in this situation and react quickly. We reacted by restricting flights, but delaying those restrictions coming into force for days. That was the error.

We tried to do it again with Portugal last week, well certainly do it again in the coming months. If a decision is made to restrict travel (or anything else) then dont delay - giving a 5 day heads up of the restrictions coming in kind of defeats the point. Of course people might be abroad when restrictions come in, but inconveniencing a few who are currently abroad is a small price to pay for the caution thats required.

The frustrating thing about the UK response is that we have by far and away the greatest and most detailed and accurate data coming in compared to any country in the world. We actually have detail that other countries can only wish for. But each time something comes up that we see in that datawe wait. Somehow expecting that it will change. Its an absolute waste of the resources, time and effort that so many people have put into gathering that data. We (and me for sure I admit) could make excuses for the government in the early phase of the response to this because we didnt have the required specific infrastructure like testing and a centralised system that could rapidly respond (though in many instances we did have an unused available fix). Thats no excuse now almost 18 months in, we have unbelievable accurate data daily and weekly from ONS and PHE, our problem is that we fail to act decisively on that data while clinging to the hope that this time, surely, it will defy all we know of epidemiology and go in the opposite direction. It boils down to incompetence in leadership, not just from the PM, but the heads of most departments of government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #57407 on: Today at 12:17:28 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
It annoys me when people say they'll be OK because they're young. Part of my job right now is to triage into a long covid programme. I spoke to a 29 year old today who's life has be devastated by it. Fit and healthy beforehand, extremely active, no has to sleep for a few hours after having a shower because they're too exhausted. They got Covid 6 months ago!
On top of this, weve seen from India that the delta variant can cause more problems in itself with the disease itself for younger people. There were 30 year olds regularly presenting at hospitals with <80% blood oxygen levels.
