I realised what I said was misleading and that is why I made sure I clarified it in my post.



Ok, fair enough.The point about making statements like that, even if you were actually meaning 'Covid areas', is that they bear no relation to the reality. In hospitals, the 'Covid areas' had many staff who were seconded there from other departments of the hospital to help their colleagues dealing with Covid patients, especially in ICU as they were and are chronically understaffed. With a steady decrease in Covid patients since March, many of those staff from other areas have gone back to their 'day jobs' to help try and deal with the massive back-log of patients who were waiting for treatment/surgery while the pandemic has been raging.......4.5 million at present levels !But, as the Indian variant has taken off and hospitalisations have begun to increase - the staff are hoping against hope that the level of Covid hospitalisations and especially ICU patients doesn't spiral out of control again, as they are already physically and mentally exhausted.......do we really want them to end up in that situation again for the sake of a few weeks or a months delay in 'opening up' ? I, for one, certainly hope not.