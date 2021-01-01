My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.
Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.
Then why didn't you clarify that yesterday in your post on the subject, that had this..........'The NHS has been quiet for months now...'
?
Just completely misleading - in fact that statement above is a lie. As a recently retired NHS worker I am in touch with former colleagues most weeks and I can assure you many of the front line staff are exhausted.