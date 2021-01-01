« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1429 1430 1431 1432 1433 [1434]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1962880 times)

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57320 on: Today at 03:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:59:00 am
This cracked me up!

Clearly got his finger on the pulse  ;D
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,936
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57321 on: Today at 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:19:51 pm
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.

There's no such thing as a covid ward. There's a hospital ward that will be repurposed for others things, such as all the elective operations they'll be rushing through right now. If your sister-in-law is telling you hospitals are quiet then she is lying yes.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57322 on: Today at 03:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:22:28 pm
There's no such thing as a covid ward. There's a hospital ward that will be repurposed for others things, such as all the elective operations they'll be rushing through right now. If your sister-in-law is telling you hospitals are quiet then she is lying yes.
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.
Logged

Offline Atypical Bob

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57323 on: Today at 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:03:06 pm
We need to call it the Indian Variant and keep on reminding people that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson went to India to try to get a trade deal because of the Brexit fuck up and that we didn't put India, Pakistan or Bangladesh on any red lists. Calling it Delta removes that association.

#Johnsonvariant or #BrexitVariant will suffice.

#BrexitDividend almost.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,484
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57324 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Since there's discussion with hindsight over handling of the variants first reported in India (including Delta), worth looking back at the data as it was becoming available at the time.

There's been some very inaccurate criticisms from Indy Sage people in the media, this nicely sets out the timeline to challenge some misconceptions that have taken hold

https://twitter.com/jcbarret/status/1402168856022601729
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,936
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57325 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:29:10 pm
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.

How do you know I don't work at a hospital?

Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57326 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:19:51 pm
My sister-in-law is a doctor on the Covid wards. Maybe she is lying to me then as you clearly know better.

Just to clarify, I was talking about the Covid wards.
Then why didn't you clarify that yesterday in your post on the subject, that had this..........'The NHS has been quiet for months now...' ?

Just completely misleading - in fact that statement above is a lie. As a recently retired NHS worker I am in touch with former colleagues most weeks and I can assure you many of the front line staff are exhausted.

Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57327 on: Today at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:45:29 pm
How do you know I don't work at a hospital?
I am not trying to start an argument. No need to get so hostile. Just passing on the information I had. 
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57328 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:45:29 pm
How do you know I don't work at a hospital?



Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57329 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:56:59 pm
Then why didn't you clarify that yesterday in your post on the subject, that had this..........'The NHS has been quiet for months now...' ?

Just completely misleading - in fact that statement above is a lie. As a recently retired NHS worker I am in touch with former colleagues most weeks and I can assure you many of the front line staff are exhausted.
I realised what I said was misleading and that is why I made sure I clarified it in my post.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57330 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:29:10 pm
I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.

There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.
The wards open and close depending on the number of COVID admissions. Sure, last month the one COVID ward that remains open may be quiet and have just a few patients, but the many wards that temporarily held COVID patients during the peak went back to what they were before at the first possible opportunity. We havent just had wards sitting there empty. It never stopped being busy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1429 1430 1431 1432 1433 [1434]   Go Up
« previous next »
 