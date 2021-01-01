I knew there would be some on here who think they knew better than people on the ground working at the hospitals.



There are covid areas of the hospital as it is where they put the patients to keep them isolated.



The wards open and close depending on the number of COVID admissions. Sure, last month the one COVID ward that remains open may be quiet and have just a few patients, but the many wards that temporarily held COVID patients during the peak went back to what they were before at the first possible opportunity. We havent just had wards sitting there empty. It never stopped being busy.