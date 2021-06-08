When you procure something, do you think it impacts the availability of that product to others??



Of course it does, but do you expect any country hit hard by covid to say no, no, you guys have the vaccine first, well wait? Its shit that we cant pump out enough vaccine for everyone in the world to be sorted in a few months, but thats the reality and someone has to go first. Us going first isnt vaccine nationalism, its self preservation.You keep posting links to articles referencing over-ordering. No one has denied that, its a fact weve ordered 3/4 times the amount to fully vaccinate the whole population. Ive explained why we did that (possible vaccine failure) and to me, that seems like a reasonable approach to have taken when it was done months ago.Now that we know they all work, if we take delivery of those 500 million doses and just sit on them, then thats stockpiling, and I agree thats wrong. However, once were in a safe position, if we take our surplus vaccine doses and give them to low income countries then that over-ordering you keep referencing, will have little to no impact on the availability of the product to others.